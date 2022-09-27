Read full article on original website
ffnews.com
Pennsylvania Community Bank Partners with Fintech to Digitize All Aspects of Commercial Lending
Quaint Oak Bank and Teslar Software today announced their partnership to enhance the bank’s commercial lending strategy. The $750 million-asset community bank will leverage Teslar’s full suite of automated workflow and portfolio management tools to improve the lending process for both lenders and borrowers. “We care about our...
pymnts.com
Partner Hub, Answer Pay Team on eInvoicing, Request-to-Pay Services
Payments-as-a-service platform Answer Pay and online invoicing service and technology provider Partner Hub have joined forces to make it easier for banks to offer their customers request-to-pay and eInvoicing services. The partnership pairs Answer Pay’s request-to-pay service, available in the United Kingdom and the Single European Payments Area (SEPA), with...
salestechstar.com
Tillotts Standardizes on Veeva Commercial Cloud Applications to Power Digital Engagement in Europe
Fast-growing specialty pharma selects Veeva CRM and Veeva Vault PromoMats to build a unified foundation for commercial excellence. Veeva Systems announced that Tillotts Pharma AG is using Veeva CRM and Veeva Vault PromoMats to advance digital engagement in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom. With these connected Veeva Commercial Cloud applications, the company can better coordinate relevant interactions with healthcare professionals (HCPs), delivering tailored and compliant multi-channel content.
Benzinga
Strategy Analytics: Dedicated Metaverse Device Installed Base to Reach 100M in 2024
AR and VR Headsets will reach the milestone in 2 years allowing greater consumer access to the growing metaverse ecosystem. As investment in the metaverse grows, ownership of dedicated metaverse devices (VR and AR headsets) is set to surge. The latest Strategy Analytics Metaverse, Augmented and Virtual Reality (MAV) report, "Metaverse Device Forecast 2014-2027" predicts the installed base to double by 2024, from 50M today.
T-Mobile Launches Advanced Industry Solutions
BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) unveiled Advanced Industry Solutions, an end-to-end suite of connectivity, compute, devices, and applications needed to make smart cities, autonomous factories, and more, possible. Businesses and municipalities no longer have to wade through endless options of technology vendors because the Un-carrier is bringing it all together. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005895/en/ New 5G Advanced Network Solutions help make “smart” retail, cities, manufacturing, and logistics more accessible (Photo: Business Wire)
TELUS International Named a ‘Leader’ on Everest Group’s 2022 PEAK Matrix® for Customer Experience Management in the Americas
VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- TELUS International, a leading digital customer experience (CX) innovator for global and disruptive brands, has been named a ‘Leader’ by global research and advisory firm, Everest Group, in its Customer Experience Management (CXM) in the Americas – Service Provider Landscape with PEAK Matrix® Assessment for 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005132/en/ TELUS International named a ‘Leader’ on Everest Group’s 2022 PEAK Matrix® for Customer Experience Management in the Americas (Graphic: Business Wire)
getnews.info
Set Up Offshore Software Development Center in India: Hire Remote Developers @ PROVAB
Provab helps global companies to set up offshore software development centers in India. Starting from IT infrastructure and setting up tech teams (dedicated web & mobile app developers), we work closely with customers to keep them ahead of the curve. A recent market research on the global offshoring came to...
ffnews.com
Wefox Calls On Insurance Industry To Improve Customer Experience
Wefox, the world’s leading insurtech, has published today the ‘Global Safety Report’. The results show widespread dissatisfaction and lack of trust in the global insurance industry in an era when the customer experience is at a click of a button. It also shows that despite this sentiment...
crowdfundinsider.com
U.S. Faster Payments Council (FPC) Introduces Use-Case Repository in Knowledge Center
The U.S. Faster Payments Council (FPC), a membership organization devoted to advancing safe, easy-to-use faster payments in the United States, launched a new industry resource, the Use Case Repository in its Faster Payments Knowledge Center. Supported by The Clearing House, the FPC Education & Awareness Work Group (EAWG) “developed the...
ffnews.com
International Digital Remittances to Surpass 2 Billion Transactions Globally By 2027
A new study from Juniper Research has found the total volume of international digital remittances will exceed 2 billion globally in 2027, from just over 1.1 billion in 2022. It predicts this growth will be accelerated by the increasing speed and low cost of digital remittances versus traditional agent-based services. The report uncovered that costs are being driven down rapidly by a very competitive environment; making differentiation difficult for vendors in the space.
ffnews.com
FintechOS powers Admiral’s digital pet insurance product
FintechOS, the global leader in high-productivity fintech infrastructure (HPFI), today announced that the FintechOS platform is powering top UK insurance provider Admiral’s new digital pet insurance product. The FintechOS platform – with its composable core blocks, low code/no code ability, cloud native architecture, and pet insurance Accelerator – enabled...
Adtran and Fiber Homes Advance Service Providers’ Prospecting Capabilities
HUNTSVILLE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Adtran, Inc., the leading provider of next-generation multi-gigabit fiber access and fiber extension solutions, today announced an exclusive partnership with Fiber Homes, a platform that helps buyers find homes that are connected to fiber internet. The Fiber Homes service will be integrated into the Adtran Mosaic One cloud software to add a new layer of prospecting capabilities and help service providers better understand where new revenue opportunities exist. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005202/en/ Adtran Mosaic One provides ISPs AI-driven insights and actionable intelligence (Graphic: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
Wendy’s Engages ItsaCheckmate to Enhance Third-Party Delivery Ordering Experiences for Customers
Third-party delivery platform menu management and POS integration rolls out to all Wendy’s locations in the U.S. and Canada. Restaurant technology leader ItsaCheckmate announced that Wendy’s has deployed the ItsaCheckmate solution to its more than 6,000 restaurant locations across the United States and Canada. The ItsaCheckmate menu management and integration technology scales third-party delivery channels to advance accuracy and speed for optimal customer experiences.
ffnews.com
Capchase announces new integration with Xero to provide small businesses fast access to capital
Capchase, a leading provider of non-dilutive financing to SaaS companies, has today announced a new integration with Xero, the global small business platform. Through this integration, UK small business customers will be able to apply for growth capital via the Capchase app in the Xero App Store. Financial data will automatically be synced between Capchase and Xero, significantly streamlining the approval process. As a result, startup and scaling companies could receive funding in as little as 48 hours after they first apply.
ffnews.com
ICP Blockchain Introduces HTTPS Outcalls To Advance Web3’s Growth
The DFINITY Foundation, a not-for-profit organization based in Zürich leading the development of the Internet Computer (IC) blockchain, has today announced the advent of HTTPS outcall functionality to the IC in the form of a functional beta feature. For the first time, this will allow smart contracts to securely make HTTP calls from within the secure blockchain sandbox, to external centralized Web 2.0 services, and process a result securely decided by network consensus.
cxmtoday.com
HelloFresh Partners with Medallia to Transform Contact Center Experience
Medallia, Inc., the global provider of customer and employee experience, announced that HelloFresh, the integrated food solutions group, has selected Medallia to transform their contact center experience. HelloFresh partnered with Medallia to understand structured and unstructured data to improve its US contact center experience and ultimately, the overall customer experience....
ffnews.com
The Fintech Fix 28/09/2022
Welcome to The Fintech Fix, where we cover the biggest fintech stories of the working week. Whether it’s the next groundbreaking trend in crypto or a new partnership that’s about to change the global economic landscape, this is the place to keep up with the breaking news of the future.
TechCrunch
Hofy lands $15M to help companies remotely manage enterprise equipment
More than two years later, investors still believe in Hofy’s mission, evidently. The company today closed a $15 million Series B round led by CNP with participation from Stride, 20VC, Day One Ventures, Kindred Capital, Activum and TrueSight, bringing Hofy’s total raised to $30.2 million. Bouremoum tells TechCrunch that the fresh cash will be used to expand Hofy’s service to more countries while growing its suite of IT services.
ThetaRay SONAR AML Solution with New Software Version Gives Financial Institutions More Powerful Tools Against Financial Crime
NEW YORK & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- ThetaRay, a leading provider of AI-powered transaction monitoring technology, today announced the release of a new software version on its flagship SONAR advanced SaaS anti-money laundering (AML) platform. The update includes major capability upgrades for fintechs and banks to detect and prevent financial crime through faster investigations and the discovery of new typologies in an increasingly complex financial world. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005476/en/ Network Visualization Module delivers breakthrough experience (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Stockholm-based Ripe helps product-led B2B companies find the ripest leads in their customer base
A key difference is that the most successful product-led companies only reach out to a small portion of users that sign up for their product — 14%, according to OpenView’s third annual product benchmarks report. For companies hoping to emulate the success of Figma, Slack, Zoom and the...
