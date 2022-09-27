Capchase, a leading provider of non-dilutive financing to SaaS companies, has today announced a new integration with Xero, the global small business platform. Through this integration, UK small business customers will be able to apply for growth capital via the Capchase app in the Xero App Store. Financial data will automatically be synced between Capchase and Xero, significantly streamlining the approval process. As a result, startup and scaling companies could receive funding in as little as 48 hours after they first apply.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 7 HOURS AGO