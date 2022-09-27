ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts.com

Partner Hub, Answer Pay Team on eInvoicing, Request-to-Pay Services

Payments-as-a-service platform Answer Pay and online invoicing service and technology provider Partner Hub have joined forces to make it easier for banks to offer their customers request-to-pay and eInvoicing services. The partnership pairs Answer Pay’s request-to-pay service, available in the United Kingdom and the Single European Payments Area (SEPA), with...
BUSINESS
salestechstar.com

Tillotts Standardizes on Veeva Commercial Cloud Applications to Power Digital Engagement in Europe

Fast-growing specialty pharma selects Veeva CRM and Veeva Vault PromoMats to build a unified foundation for commercial excellence. Veeva Systems announced that Tillotts Pharma AG is using Veeva CRM and Veeva Vault PromoMats to advance digital engagement in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom. With these connected Veeva Commercial Cloud applications, the company can better coordinate relevant interactions with healthcare professionals (HCPs), delivering tailored and compliant multi-channel content.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Strategy Analytics: Dedicated Metaverse Device Installed Base to Reach 100M in 2024

AR and VR Headsets will reach the milestone in 2 years allowing greater consumer access to the growing metaverse ecosystem. As investment in the metaverse grows, ownership of dedicated metaverse devices (VR and AR headsets) is set to surge. The latest Strategy Analytics Metaverse, Augmented and Virtual Reality (MAV) report, "Metaverse Device Forecast 2014-2027" predicts the installed base to double by 2024, from 50M today.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biometrics#America Today#User Experience#Business Industry#Linus Banking#Linus Business#Bank Of America
The Associated Press

T-Mobile Launches Advanced Industry Solutions

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) unveiled Advanced Industry Solutions, an end-to-end suite of connectivity, compute, devices, and applications needed to make smart cities, autonomous factories, and more, possible. Businesses and municipalities no longer have to wade through endless options of technology vendors because the Un-carrier is bringing it all together. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005895/en/ New 5G Advanced Network Solutions help make “smart” retail, cities, manufacturing, and logistics more accessible (Photo: Business Wire)
SMALL BUSINESS
The Associated Press

TELUS International Named a ‘Leader’ on Everest Group’s 2022 PEAK Matrix® for Customer Experience Management in the Americas

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- TELUS International, a leading digital customer experience (CX) innovator for global and disruptive brands, has been named a ‘Leader’ by global research and advisory firm, Everest Group, in its Customer Experience Management (CXM) in the Americas – Service Provider Landscape with PEAK Matrix® Assessment for 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005132/en/ TELUS International named a ‘Leader’ on Everest Group’s 2022 PEAK Matrix® for Customer Experience Management in the Americas (Graphic: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
ffnews.com

Wefox Calls On Insurance Industry To Improve Customer Experience

Wefox, the world’s leading insurtech, has published today the ‘Global Safety Report’. The results show widespread dissatisfaction and lack of trust in the global insurance industry in an era when the customer experience is at a click of a button. It also shows that despite this sentiment...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
crowdfundinsider.com

U.S. Faster Payments Council (FPC) Introduces Use-Case Repository in Knowledge Center

The U.S. Faster Payments Council (FPC), a membership organization devoted to advancing safe, easy-to-use faster payments in the United States, launched a new industry resource, the Use Case Repository in its Faster Payments Knowledge Center. Supported by The Clearing House, the FPC Education & Awareness Work Group (EAWG) “developed the...
ECONOMY
ffnews.com

International Digital Remittances to Surpass 2 Billion Transactions Globally By 2027

A new study from Juniper Research has found the total volume of international digital remittances will exceed 2 billion globally in 2027, from just over 1.1 billion in 2022. It predicts this growth will be accelerated by the increasing speed and low cost of digital remittances versus traditional agent-based services. The report uncovered that costs are being driven down rapidly by a very competitive environment; making differentiation difficult for vendors in the space.
MARKETS
ffnews.com

FintechOS powers Admiral’s digital pet insurance product

FintechOS, the global leader in high-productivity fintech infrastructure (HPFI), today announced that the FintechOS platform is powering top UK insurance provider Admiral’s new digital pet insurance product. The FintechOS platform – with its composable core blocks, low code/no code ability, cloud native architecture, and pet insurance Accelerator – enabled...
PETS
The Associated Press

Adtran and Fiber Homes Advance Service Providers’ Prospecting Capabilities

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Adtran, Inc., the leading provider of next-generation multi-gigabit fiber access and fiber extension solutions, today announced an exclusive partnership with Fiber Homes, a platform that helps buyers find homes that are connected to fiber internet. The Fiber Homes service will be integrated into the Adtran Mosaic One cloud software to add a new layer of prospecting capabilities and help service providers better understand where new revenue opportunities exist. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005202/en/ Adtran Mosaic One provides ISPs AI-driven insights and actionable intelligence (Graphic: Business Wire)
MLS
salestechstar.com

Wendy’s Engages ItsaCheckmate to Enhance Third-Party Delivery Ordering Experiences for Customers

Third-party delivery platform menu management and POS integration rolls out to all Wendy’s locations in the U.S. and Canada. Restaurant technology leader ItsaCheckmate announced that Wendy’s has deployed the ItsaCheckmate solution to its more than 6,000 restaurant locations across the United States and Canada. The ItsaCheckmate menu management and integration technology scales third-party delivery channels to advance accuracy and speed for optimal customer experiences.
FOOD & DRINKS
ffnews.com

Capchase announces new integration with Xero to provide small businesses fast access to capital

Capchase, a leading provider of non-dilutive financing to SaaS companies, has today announced a new integration with Xero, the global small business platform. Through this integration, UK small business customers will be able to apply for growth capital via the Capchase app in the Xero App Store. Financial data will automatically be synced between Capchase and Xero, significantly streamlining the approval process. As a result, startup and scaling companies could receive funding in as little as 48 hours after they first apply.
SMALL BUSINESS
ffnews.com

ICP Blockchain Introduces HTTPS Outcalls To Advance Web3’s Growth

The DFINITY Foundation, a not-for-profit organization based in Zürich leading the development of the Internet Computer (IC) blockchain, has today announced the advent of HTTPS outcall functionality to the IC in the form of a functional beta feature. For the first time, this will allow smart contracts to securely make HTTP calls from within the secure blockchain sandbox, to external centralized Web 2.0 services, and process a result securely decided by network consensus.
COMPUTERS
cxmtoday.com

HelloFresh Partners with Medallia to Transform Contact Center Experience

Medallia, Inc., the global provider of customer and employee experience, announced that HelloFresh, the integrated food solutions group, has selected Medallia to transform their contact center experience. HelloFresh partnered with Medallia to understand structured and unstructured data to improve its US contact center experience and ultimately, the overall customer experience....
BUSINESS
ffnews.com

The Fintech Fix 28/09/2022

Welcome to The Fintech Fix, where we cover the biggest fintech stories of the working week. Whether it’s the next groundbreaking trend in crypto or a new partnership that’s about to change the global economic landscape, this is the place to keep up with the breaking news of the future.
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Hofy lands $15M to help companies remotely manage enterprise equipment

More than two years later, investors still believe in Hofy’s mission, evidently. The company today closed a $15 million Series B round led by CNP with participation from Stride, 20VC, Day One Ventures, Kindred Capital, Activum and TrueSight, bringing Hofy’s total raised to $30.2 million. Bouremoum tells TechCrunch that the fresh cash will be used to expand Hofy’s service to more countries while growing its suite of IT services.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

ThetaRay SONAR AML Solution with New Software Version Gives Financial Institutions More Powerful Tools Against Financial Crime

NEW YORK & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- ThetaRay, a leading provider of AI-powered transaction monitoring technology, today announced the release of a new software version on its flagship SONAR advanced SaaS anti-money laundering (AML) platform. The update includes major capability upgrades for fintechs and banks to detect and prevent financial crime through faster investigations and the discovery of new typologies in an increasingly complex financial world. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005476/en/ Network Visualization Module delivers breakthrough experience (Photo: Business Wire)
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy