msn.com
Expert explains when to seek professional help for your child's mental
We're a few weeks into this new school year, and while it's pretty much back to normal, kids have had to make a lot of adjustments over the past two years. We know mental health problems have skyrocketed in young people during the pandemic. 7News anchor Adrianna Hopkins spoke with...
MedicalXpress
Young children who see parents consume alcohol form gender-specific perceptions of drinking
Young children's exposure to their mothers' and fathers' drinking influences their perceptions of who consumes alcohol, with "vast implications" for their own future use, a new study suggests. The study, in Alcoholism: Clinical and Experimental Research, provides compelling evidence of intergenerational transmission of drinking behaviors to children, including gender-based perceptions—the first time these effects have been demonstrated in children aged 4–8.
Psych Centra
How to Live Without Your Partner After a Breakup
Life without your partner may be tough, but you can take steps to make the best of what can be a difficult situation. Whether you have been together for 5 months or 5 years, breaking up isn’t always an easy task. You may have developed friendships together, moved in together, or shared finances. That’s not even getting into the emotional effects that a breakup can have on you.
Did the pandemic change your personality? It’s not just your imagination
A new study finds young adults had the most personality change as a result of the pandemic. People love personality tests. The well-known Myers-Briggs test—taken by 50 million people since the 1960s—asks a number of questions, then gives you a four-letter acronym describing your personality type, strengths, and preferences. It denotes whether you are an extrovert versus introvert, sensory versus intuitive, thinker versus feeler, and judger versus perceiver. Some identify themselves by their personality type, and even seek out others based on theirs, holding onto the idea that personalities are constant. But what if they’re not?
ADDitude
The ADDitude Guide to ADHD Awareness Month 2022
This ADHD Awareness Month, ADDitude is exploring Complex ADHD — the fact that attention deficit almost never occurs alone. Here, learn about the comorbid conditions most commonly diagnosed alongside ADHD: anxiety, depression, ODD, OCD, learning differences, eating disorders, tics, and others.
psychreg.org
Social Support: 4 Tips for Parenting a Child with Social Anxiety
Social anxiety is one of the most common issues children face during their school careers. The pressure to fit in and be like everyone else is often overwhelming for some kids. As common as this issue is, however, it needs to be addressed if your child suffers from it as it can prevent them from exploring new things and taking risks – both of which are necessary for kids to grow and reach their highest potential.
petpress.net
7 Tips on How to Teach Your Dog “No” That Are Effective
Teaching your dog the word “no” is an important part of training. It’s one of the first commands you should teach your dog, and it can be used to stop bad behaviors before they become a problem. In this blog post, we will discuss how to teach...
Phys.org
Struggling to make friends as an adult? Why you should try looking to older generations
While loneliness can strike at many points throughout our lives, there are times when it is especially acute. Big transitions like leaving university, changing jobs or moving cities can make us feel isolated and socially excluded from the people around us. It can be difficult to meet people without the...
ADDitude
“The Myth of Perfect Parenting: How to Be Human Alongside Your Child”
It’s easy, especially when you have ADHD and are parenting a son who is bonkerballs with the same condition, to assume that you (and only you) are the worst parent ever. It seems like the entire world tries to remind me of this. There are the picture-perfect parenting paradise illusions of Facebook and Instagram, and the countless parenting books that, as a pediatrician once told me, intrinsically imply that all parents are doing it wrong.
psychologytoday.com
Applying Self-Acceptance When You’re Spinning Out of Control
Self-acceptance is correlated with increased physical health and well-being, greater resilience, and lower rates of anxiety and depression. Individuals are reluctant to cultivate self-acceptance for fear of complacency, mediocrity, and a lack of motivation to change and grow. To effectively cultivate self-acceptance, we need to be consciously aware of and...
EverydayHealth.com
Stressed-Out Newlyweds Are More Apt to See Spouse’s Flaws
Newlyweds may not have much of a honeymoon period if one or both partners is under a lot of stress. A new study, published September 26 in Social Psychological and Personality Science, suggests that higher stress levels may make people dwell more on things they dislike about their spouse. Stress...
Nashville Parent
Need Help? Know Your Parenting Style
Are you an attachment parent?An authoritative parent? A jellyfish spineless parent or a just-like-my-dad-did-it parent? If you know your parenting style, you can make adjustments as your kids grow. When your first baby is on the way, you’ve already had the chance to observe other parents with their kids. You may have decided that you don’t want to do it “that way.” Or you may already know that you don’t want to parent the way your parents raised you. Having your own guiding set of principles is helpful for the journey ahead.
Psych Centra
The Importance of Personal Boundaries
Personal boundaries help us state what is and isn’t acceptable to us. Setting boundaries has various benefits for promoting overall mental health and well-being. Boundaries can help you assert what you’re OK and not OK with. Personal boundaries in relationships are necessary because you may feel resentful and exhausted without them.
Upworthy
Psychology student deep cleans homes for people in unlivable situations to help their mental health
Have you ever noticed a very palpable shift in your mood after a long-overdue home cleaning or decluttering session? That's because there is a direct correlation between mental health and neat and tidy living spaces. No one knows this better than Brogan Ingram, a psychology student who has been offering free home deep cleaning services to people in unlivable conditions so as to help them feel better and get their lives back on track. Ingram—who goes by @nottheworstcleaner on TikTok—has gained more than 4.2 million followers on the platform since she started the account two years ago, sharing how she salvages uninhabitable living conditions and otherwise toxic environments and turns them back into homes fit for families.
verywellmind.com
Hyper-Independence and Trauma: What's the Connection?
Independence refers to being self-sufficient or taking care of yourself. It is often necessary to function independently as an adult, such as making and keeping your appointments, completing assignments for work, or maintaining a healthy and safe living environment. However, like any trait, independence can be dangerous when taken to...
msn.com
Proven Strategies to Stop Overthinking and Ease Anxiety Now
What if I said the wrong thing? How will I ever finish the assignment in time? Why aren't they responding to my text? Thoughts like these make us human, says Julie Pike, a clinical psychologist in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. “That’s what the brain is designed to do – to think our way out of problems and away from predators,” she says.
Psych Centra
Can People with an Antisocial Personality Feel Empathy or Remorse?
Someone with antisocial personality disorder (ASPD) may be less likely to experience remorse and empathy, and more prone to negative emotions, like anger and sadness. But there are exceptions. A lack of consideration for others is one of the hallmarks of antisocial personality disorder, sometimes referred to as sociopathy. Sociopathy...
CNET
Is Your Partner Keeping You Up? Sleep Divorce Can Help
Sleep divorce is a term that carries a lot of stigma, but in reality, it isn't that big of a deal -- it just means you and your partner have your own sleeping setup. Sleeping separately isn't a commentary on your relationship; it merely indicates that your sleeping needs don't align with your partner's.
