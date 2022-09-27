Read full article on original website
WSET
TRACKING HURRICANE IAN: Heavy rain in Virginia begins with first drops Friday morning
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Virginia has four days of rain ahead, and the heaviest rain now appears to be Friday and into Saturday morning. Occasional rain will also occur Saturday evening, Sunday and Monday. Many rain totals will be over 3 inches. TIMING. Get your outdoor plans wrapped up...
WSET
Crews prepare for Hurricane Ian to bring heavy rain and flooding to Virginia
(WSET) — Crews in our area are preparing for the impact Hurricane Ian could have here. AAA spokesperson, Morgan Dean said by the time Hurricane Ian hits Virginia -- the main threat will be the rain and potential flash flooding it could cause. “Based on the forecasts is going...
wfxrtv.com
Pinpoint Weather: Ian to impact Virginia this weekend
The dry and chilly pattern will still be part of the forecast for both Thursday and Friday as the region braces for the remnants of Ian. Currently, Ian is moving over Florida and causing significant damage, the forecast track Ian brings the remnant low to Eastern Tennessee and SW VA by late Friday night or early Saturday morning. But to be clear, the track continues to shift significantly and will be updated several times before the weekend.
WDBJ7.com
VDEM crews prepare for impact of Hurricane Ian
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As Hurricane Ian gripped southwest Florida Wednesday afternoon, Virginia is preparing for potential impacts from the storm in the coming days. The Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) is preparing for the worst, which could look like flooding, severe damage and down power lines. “We’re kind...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Fire-EMS prepares for potential impacts from Hurricane Ian
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire-EMS is preparing for potential local impacts from Hurricane Ian. Wednesday, crews were getting ready two rescue boats, so if we get flooding, crews can set up on the north and south sides of the city. If we see impacts from Hurricane Ian, Trevor Shannon,...
'Ready to go' | Virginia Task Force 2 on standby as Hurricane Ian wreaks havoc on Florida
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Starting days in advance with a deployment out of Virginia Beach with bags packed and trucks loaded, Virginia Task Force 2 (VATF-2) crews made it to south Florida by Sunday evening. Since then, the team has been training and preparing for the moment Hurricane Ian...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Tech meteorologist on Ian: ‘Hunker down for the weekend’
Hurricane Ian is likely to make landfall in Florida soon as a category 4 or 5 storm with strong winds and heavy rain. In Virginia, impacts will likely be felt late Friday or early Saturday, according to Stephanie Zick, an assistant professor of geography at Virginia Tech and meteorologist in the College of Natural Resources and Environment.
How will Ian impact East Tennessee?
WATE 6 Storm Team Assistant Meteorologist Victoria Cavaliere explains how Tropical Storm Ian will impact East Tennessee this weekend.
WSET
Comparing Hurricane Ian to other storms in Virginia and what to expect
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Wednesday morning the storm was classified as Category 4, but by the time it reaches Virginia, it will no longer be even a tropical storm. But how will Ian compare to other storms that have hit Virginia, like Hurricane Michael (2018), Hurricane Fran (1996), and Agnes (1972)?
How Central Virginians can prepare for storms from Hurricane Ian
Energy companies in Central Virginia are preparing for Hurricane Ian's arrival this weekend and are recommending that residents take a few precautions.
WBTV
Concerns looming in High Country as Hurricane Ian approaches
WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - With Hurricane Ian barreling its way toward Florida, officials locally are starting early preparations to get ready when it arrives in the Carolinas sometime late this week. What concerns many living in the High Country are the threats of rock or mudslides that could do...
Local resources ahead of Hurricane Ian’s arrival in Central Virginia this weekend
Hurricane Ian is expected to hit some areas of Central Virginia by late Friday, Sept. 30, until Sunday. The Richmond area could expect to see two to five inches of rainfall but is not expecting any damaging winds.
Dept of Emergency Management Urges Virginians to Be Prepared
Dept of Emergency Management Urges Virginians to Be Prepared
wfxrtv.com
How can Hurricane Ian impact Virginia’s fall foliage?
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR)– Fall season is among us, and many people flock to see Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains. Every year, this location is one of the hottest places to visit during peak tourism time. Why? Well, the big pull is seeing the leaves change color. However, there could...
Here is how Ian will impact Virginia
Our weather will be quiet Thursday. Rain will move in from the south Friday, and it will be a very wet weekend.
WDBJ7.com
Partly cloudy and mild Wednesday; rain from Ian this weekend
It will stay dry through early Friday. The remnants from Ian will bring a prolonged and soaking rain to the area this weekend.
WDBJ7.com
WDBJ7.com
God’s Pit Crew asking for donations for victims of Hurricane Ian
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - God’s Pit Crew is asking the community to donate items to help fill “Blessing Buckets” for victims of Hurricane Ian. The organization is looking for items such as water, washcloths, AAA batteries, gloves and emergency supplies. A God’s Pit Crew spokesperson says a...
Hampton Roads prepares for possible severe weather but 'not expecting a direct hit' from Hurricane Ian
HAMPTON, Va. — City leaders across Hampton Roads are keeping an eye on Hurricane Ian’s forecasted path. As with most storms, the main concerns are high winds, heavy rains, and flooding. Hampton City spokesperson Robin McCormick said city leaders are not expecting a direct hit from Ian, but...
