Virginia State

wfxrtv.com

Pinpoint Weather: Ian to impact Virginia this weekend

The dry and chilly pattern will still be part of the forecast for both Thursday and Friday as the region braces for the remnants of Ian. Currently, Ian is moving over Florida and causing significant damage, the forecast track Ian brings the remnant low to Eastern Tennessee and SW VA by late Friday night or early Saturday morning. But to be clear, the track continues to shift significantly and will be updated several times before the weekend.
WDBJ7.com

VDEM crews prepare for impact of Hurricane Ian

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As Hurricane Ian gripped southwest Florida Wednesday afternoon, Virginia is preparing for potential impacts from the storm in the coming days. The Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) is preparing for the worst, which could look like flooding, severe damage and down power lines. “We’re kind...
RICHMOND, VA
City
Roanoke, VA
State
Virginia State
State
Florida State
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke Fire-EMS prepares for potential impacts from Hurricane Ian

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire-EMS is preparing for potential local impacts from Hurricane Ian. Wednesday, crews were getting ready two rescue boats, so if we get flooding, crews can set up on the north and south sides of the city. If we see impacts from Hurricane Ian, Trevor Shannon,...
ROANOKE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Virginia Tech meteorologist on Ian: ‘Hunker down for the weekend’

Hurricane Ian is likely to make landfall in Florida soon as a category 4 or 5 storm with strong winds and heavy rain. In Virginia, impacts will likely be felt late Friday or early Saturday, according to Stephanie Zick, an assistant professor of geography at Virginia Tech and meteorologist in the College of Natural Resources and Environment.
VIRGINIA STATE
Person
Jackie Grant
WBTV

Concerns looming in High Country as Hurricane Ian approaches

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - With Hurricane Ian barreling its way toward Florida, officials locally are starting early preparations to get ready when it arrives in the Carolinas sometime late this week. What concerns many living in the High Country are the threats of rock or mudslides that could do...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
#Hurricanes#Tips#Weather Radio#Southwest Virginia#Lifehacks#Hurricane Ian#The American Red Cross
wfxrtv.com

How can Hurricane Ian impact Virginia’s fall foliage?

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR)– Fall season is among us, and many people flock to see Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains. Every year, this location is one of the hottest places to visit during peak tourism time. Why? Well, the big pull is seeing the leaves change color. However, there could...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke Valley musicians donate instruments to Kentucky flooding victims

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two musicians from our hometowns came back from Kentucky Wednesday after donating instruments to people still recovering from devastating floods. Bill Hudson and Al Coffey are musicians from the Roanoke Valley. They partnered with Woodsongs to deliver musical instruments to residents who lost everything in the summer floods.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Crews already starting to prepare for fourth annual Illuminights

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Though we still have Halloween and Thanksgiving ahead of us, Roanoke County crews are already getting into the Christmas spirit. “Crews have been out here setting up Illuminights since Labor Day and we’re a little under two months away from the opening of Illuminights,” said Alex North, marketing and administrative coordinator for Roanoke County Parks.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

God’s Pit Crew asking for donations for victims of Hurricane Ian

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - God’s Pit Crew is asking the community to donate items to help fill “Blessing Buckets” for victims of Hurricane Ian. The organization is looking for items such as water, washcloths, AAA batteries, gloves and emergency supplies. A God’s Pit Crew spokesperson says a...
DANVILLE, VA

