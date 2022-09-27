ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Motley Fool

2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin

While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin price loses $20K as trader warns US dollar 'not quite topped out'

Bitcoin (BTC) crossed under $20,000 after the Sept. 27 Wall Street open as United States equities inched higher. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView confirmed the $20,000 mark barely remaining as tentative support on the day. BTC/USD had managed local highs of $20,344 on Bitstamp overnight, while retracing U.S....
Motley Fool

Just How Outrageous Is a $500,000 Price Target for Bitcoin?

Entrepreneur Michael Saylor says the cryptocurrency will hit $65,000 within four years. Saylor is likely biased as he and his company, MicroStrategy, have significant Bitcoin investments. Bitcoin at $500,000 implies a total market capitalization of $10.5 trillion, equivalent to the total value of the world's gold supply. You’re reading a...
dailyhodl.com

Institutional Investors Short Selling Bitcoin (BTC) at Highest Rate on Record: CoinShares

A leading digital assets manager says large, institutional investors are short-selling king crypto Bitcoin (BTC) at record rates. In the latest Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly Report, CoinShares finds that institutional investment into short Bitcoin (BTC) products broke a record last week. “Short-bitcoin investment products AuM [assets under management] rose...
forkast.news

Pound Sterling

Australia gears up for state-backed digital currency trials. Top blockchain and crypto news: Digital dollar didgeridoos. Bitcoin softens as sterling sinks. ‘World’s dumbest’ crypto criminals nabbed in China. Forkast+. Short selling is good for any market, including crypto: Jim Rogers. With so-called stablecoins coming under a cloud...
Motley Fool

Crypto Crash Continues as Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP All Plunge Again Today

On Wednesday morning, large market cap cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP had all dropped by more than 5% over the prior 24 hours. These moves followed an overnight decline in the yield on the 10-year Treasury bond, which peaked early Wednesday at more than 4%. With risk-free alternatives looking more...
dailyhodl.com

Robot Known for Outperforming Bitcoin and Crypto Markets Flocks to Ethereum and Five Additional Altcoins As Markets Pop

A data-crunching robot with a reputation for outperforming the markets just unveiled its latest weekly crypto portfolio allocations. The Real Vision Bot interprets surveys of cryptocurrency-related metrics to create fresh algorithmic portfolio assessments each and every week. The automated bot with a reputation for outdoing Bitcoin (BTC) is choosing altcoins...
thecoinrise.com

Bitcoin price analysis for 29 September 2022

Bitcoin price analysis for 29 September 2022, Bitcoin, the first largest cryptocurrency based on market cap, is in a downtrend since November 2021. On the fourth day of this week, it seems that the pressure tries to balance between buyers and sellers based on the weekly Heikin Ashi Candlestick. Sellers are still relatively stronger. The weekly MACD is still negative but forms a positive histogram. The weekly RSI fluctuates below 50 but is close to the overbought zone. The price is still under the 50 SMMA line.
