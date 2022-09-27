Read full article on original website
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum On Jan. 1, Here's How Much You Lost In 2022 So Far
Here’s a look at how three of the most popular cryptocurrencies have performed in 2022 and how much a hypothetical investment of $1,000 in each would be worth now. What Happened: After a strong 2021 for the cryptocurrency market, 2022 could go down as one of the darker periods for the sector.
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin price loses $20K as trader warns US dollar 'not quite topped out'
Bitcoin (BTC) crossed under $20,000 after the Sept. 27 Wall Street open as United States equities inched higher. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView confirmed the $20,000 mark barely remaining as tentative support on the day. BTC/USD had managed local highs of $20,344 on Bitstamp overnight, while retracing U.S....
cryptoglobe.com
Crypto Analyst Predicts Potential $XRP Price Explosion as Ripple and SEC Seek End to Ther Legal Battle
A popular cryptocurrency analyst has predicted that the price of $XRP could soon explode upwards, at a time in which both Ripple and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) are looking for a ruling in their long-running legal battle through a so-called summary judgment. Closely-followed trader DonAlt has revealed...
bitcoinist.com
3 Cryptos You Need in Your Portfolio in 2022: Cosmos (ATOM), Ripple (XRP), and Flasko (FLSK)
Many speculators in the crypto market are focused on short-term gains – but sharp investors know long-term holding is where the real gains are. Three tokens crypto whales are looking to buy in to hold in 2022 are Cosmos (ATOM), Ripple (XRP), and Flasko: three cryptos that offer real-life utility and good profit potential.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analytics Firm Says XRP Whales Are in Massive Accumulation Mode As the Top Altcoin Outperforms Bitcoin
XRP is outperforming Bitcoin (BTC) as the upward trajectory of the sixth-largest crypto asset continues, according to crypto analytics firm Santiment. The analytics firm says that the XRP/BTC pair has hit a price last reached in September of 2021 as crypto sharks and whales accumulate XRP. Santiment says that the...
dailyhodl.com
Trader Calls One Ethereum-Based Crypto Asset the ‘Opportunity of a Lifetime,’ Says Altcoins May Erupt if Bitcoin Consolidates
Popular crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe thinks one overlooked digital asset is the “opportunity of a lifetime.”. Van de Poppe tells his 627,800 Twitter followers that the decentralized oracle network Chainlink (LINK) is a huge opportunity priced between $6-$8. Chainlink’s native asset LINK is trading at $7.26...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Issues Massive Price Target for XRP As Ripple and SEC Ask Judge To Pick a Side
A closely followed crypto strategist is predicting big rallies for XRP as the legal battle between Ripple and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) heats up. The SEC sued Ripple in late 2020 under allegations that it issued XRP as an unregistered security. In a new strategy session, DonAlt...
The Reason Behind Ethereum’s Decline? ETH Miners Dump 17,000 ETH in A Week
ETH miners have dumped 17,000 ETH in the last seven days, which could be attributed to ETH’s decline. Ethereum is currently trading at $1,330, down 2.16% in the last 24 hours. Several crypto analysts have weighed in on potential causes of Ethereum’s Downward trend, and the mass dumping by...
Motley Fool
Just How Outrageous Is a $500,000 Price Target for Bitcoin?
Entrepreneur Michael Saylor says the cryptocurrency will hit $65,000 within four years. Saylor is likely biased as he and his company, MicroStrategy, have significant Bitcoin investments. Bitcoin at $500,000 implies a total market capitalization of $10.5 trillion, equivalent to the total value of the world's gold supply. You’re reading a...
dailyhodl.com
Institutional Investors Short Selling Bitcoin (BTC) at Highest Rate on Record: CoinShares
A leading digital assets manager says large, institutional investors are short-selling king crypto Bitcoin (BTC) at record rates. In the latest Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly Report, CoinShares finds that institutional investment into short Bitcoin (BTC) products broke a record last week. “Short-bitcoin investment products AuM [assets under management] rose...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Trader Predicts XRP Could Erupt by Over 80%, Updates Outlook on Bitcoin (BTC) and Two Altcoins
A widely followed crypto analyst is predicting a massive surge for Ethereum (ETH) competitor XRP while updating his outlook on Bitcoin (BTC) and two other altcoins. Pseudonymous trader Altcoin Sherpa tells his 183,000 Twitter followers that XRP should rise to $0.60 before ultimately shooting up to $0.87. “XRP: Go to...
forkast.news
Pound Sterling
Australia gears up for state-backed digital currency trials. Top blockchain and crypto news: Digital dollar didgeridoos. Bitcoin softens as sterling sinks. ‘World’s dumbest’ crypto criminals nabbed in China. Forkast+. Short selling is good for any market, including crypto: Jim Rogers. With so-called stablecoins coming under a cloud...
Is the bitcoin winter beginning to thaw out?
It's been a cold, hard crypto winter. But signs of a thaw, spurred on by global currency chaos, are beginning to appear.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Doubles Down on Big XRP Rally Despite Red Markets – Here’s His Target
A widely followed crypto analyst says he’s maintaining conviction on his bullish stance for XRP until the altcoin reaches his price target. In the latest issue of the Technical Roundup newsletter, DonAlt says that XRP broke a critical resistance at $0.40 and now has very little between where it is now, and the $0.60 range.
Motley Fool
Crypto Crash Continues as Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP All Plunge Again Today
On Wednesday morning, large market cap cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP had all dropped by more than 5% over the prior 24 hours. These moves followed an overnight decline in the yield on the 10-year Treasury bond, which peaked early Wednesday at more than 4%. With risk-free alternatives looking more...
dailyhodl.com
Two Crypto Assets Soar 40% or More in Just One Week, Far Outperforming Bitcoin and Ethereum
Two altcoins are up by at least 40% this week while the two leading cryptos by market cap, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), stall. XRP and fan-engagement token Chiliz (CHZ) are up by 14% and 9%, respectively, in the last 24 hours alone. XRP is up by 48% in the...
dailyhodl.com
Robot Known for Outperforming Bitcoin and Crypto Markets Flocks to Ethereum and Five Additional Altcoins As Markets Pop
A data-crunching robot with a reputation for outperforming the markets just unveiled its latest weekly crypto portfolio allocations. The Real Vision Bot interprets surveys of cryptocurrency-related metrics to create fresh algorithmic portfolio assessments each and every week. The automated bot with a reputation for outdoing Bitcoin (BTC) is choosing altcoins...
thecoinrise.com
Bitcoin price analysis for 29 September 2022
Bitcoin price analysis for 29 September 2022, Bitcoin, the first largest cryptocurrency based on market cap, is in a downtrend since November 2021. On the fourth day of this week, it seems that the pressure tries to balance between buyers and sellers based on the weekly Heikin Ashi Candlestick. Sellers are still relatively stronger. The weekly MACD is still negative but forms a positive histogram. The weekly RSI fluctuates below 50 but is close to the overbought zone. The price is still under the 50 SMMA line.
