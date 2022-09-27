Read full article on original website
Related
firststateupdate.com
Three Escape Death As Gunman Opens Fire On Route 1 In Dover
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the Dover area on Tuesday evening, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on September 27, 2022, at approximately 11:43 p.m., troopers responded to a report of shots fired on Korean War Veterans Memorial Highway (State Route 1) just north of Exit 95.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigate Highway Shooting
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the Dover area on Tuesday evening. On September 27, 2022, at approximately 11:43 p.m., troopers responded to a report of shots fired on Korean War Veterans Memorial Highway (State Route 1) just north of Exit 95. The ensuing investigation revealed that a truck occupied by three subjects had been traveling southbound on Route 1 when the rear window of the vehicle was struck by gunfire. No vehicles were contacted by the victims, and no suspect was located or identified. None of the three occupants, which included a 22-year-old male from Dover, a 21-year-old female from Dover, and an 18-year-old male from Dover, were injured in this incident.
WBOC
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Dover Woman
DOVER, Del.-Delaware State Police Troop 3 is issuing a Gold Alert for 36-year-old Kelly Patrick of Dover, Delaware. Patrick was last seen on September 28, 2022, in the Dover area. Attempts to contact or locate Patrick have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for her safety and well-being. Patrick...
WDEL 1150AM
UPDATE | Two shot Monday in Wilmington
A 17-year-old girl was shot Monday, September 26, 2022, according to Wilmington Police. Police said officers are still investigating the shooting which occurred in the 1,000-block of D Street at about 4:35 p.m. The victim arrived at a hospital in stable condition. Then, just before 8 p.m., officers responded to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDEL 1150AM
VIDEO | Fundraiser started for beaten Wilmington jewelry store owner
The son of a Wilmington jewelry store owner has started a GoFundMe page for his father, who was beaten during a robbery on September 15, 2022. According to Wilmington police, the suspect, identified as 39-year old Calvin Ushery, robbed the store in the 100 block of West 9th Street around 10:40 a.m.
nccpdnews.com
OFFICERS ARREST JUVENILE SUSPECT DURING IN-PROGRESS SHOTS FIRED
(Claymont, DE 19703) Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police have arrested a 16-year-old male suspect following a gun violation that occurred in Overlook Colony. On Tuesday, September 27, 2022, officers responded to the unit block of Brandywine Avenue in Claymont in reference to a person with a gun. While on the scene, officers heard shots being fired and immediately began checking the community. Officers responded to the area of Fourth Avenue at which time they saw an unknown suspect wearing black clothing and a black ski mask running away. Officers then chased the suspect and were able to arrest him without any further incident. Upon being arrested, the suspect was found to have a handgun hidden in a fanny pack he was carrying.
NBC Philadelphia
Video Shows Moments 5 Gunmen Jumped Out of SUV, Shot 5 HS Students
UPDATE (Sept. 28, 2022, 10:29 p.m.): Philadelphia police and the ATF are investigating an SUV found in Southwest Philadelphia that they believe may have been used in the deadly quintuple shooting outside of Roxborough High School, sources tell NBC10. SkyForce10 was over the vehicle in the parking lot of the...
firststateupdate.com
Police: Teen Arrested In Overlook Colony Shooting Incident
Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police have arrested a 16-year-old male suspect following a gun violation that occurred in Overlook Colony, according to Corporal Michael McNasby. McNasby said on Tuesday, September 28, 2022, officers responded to the unit block of Brandywine Avenue in Claymont in reference to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
firststateupdate.com
Harrisburg-Area Man Facing Homicide Charge In Fatal Accident In Philadelphia
Regional Desk: On Friday, August 19, 2022, at approximately 2:51 A.M., a fatal accident occurred at Roosevelt Boulevard and Devereaux Avenue in North Philadelphia, according to Philadelphia Police Department Public Information Officer Miguel Torres. Torres said a Hispanic male was driving a gray Toyota Scion with 34-year-old Izairaliz Espinosa Castro...
firststateupdate.com
Police: Wilmington Man Charged In Forty Acres Homicide Case
Wilmington Police have arrested and charged a man in connection with a death that occurred in the Forty Acres part of Wilmington police said Tuesday. On April 29 at approximately 9:58 p.m., police responded to the 1900 block of North Scott Street in reference to an injured person. The victim, who was identified as 53-year-old Edward Morris of Newark, was transported to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.
nccpdnews.com
POLICE INVESTIGATE CHILD LURING AND INDECENT EXPOSURE – NEW CASTLE
(New Castle, DE 19720) Detectives from the New Castle County Division of Police are currently investigating an indecent exposure. On Tuesday, September 27, 2022, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of South DuPont Highway – Castlebrook Apartments in reference to an indecent exposure involving two male juvenile victims.
Teen suspects attack & carjack 82-year-old outside Willow Grove Mall, steal gift he bought his wife
The suspects hit the 82-year-old with a hard object, grabbed a gift he had purchased for his wife at the Willow Grove Park Mall and then stole his truck, police say.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
delawarevalleynews.com
Woman Car Jacked At Gun Point In Front Of Her Northeast Philly Home
Philadelphia Police released video of a masked carjacker who pulled a gun on a woman in a residential neighborhood last week. It was September 19, 2022 in front of a house on the 8900 block of Maxwell Place. The video( below) shows the woman toss her handbag to the ground as the thief pulls a pistol on her.
firststateupdate.com
Appoquinimink Issues New Guidelines For Football Game Attendees In Wake Of Shootings
The Appoquinimink School District will limit who will be admitted to their football games. The new policy is outlined in a letter that was sent to parents. After serious reflection, the district is making changes to the admissions policy at ASD football games.
nccpdnews.com
Gold Alert Issued for Missing Newark Teen
The New Castle County Division of Police has issued a Gold Alert for Cameron Taddeo, 15 of Newark. On Tuesday (9/28), New Castle County Police responded to the 700 block of Donald Drive in Newark (Birchwood Park) for the report of a missing person. Police learned Cameron made statements that were of concern before leaving the residence on his black BMX Mongoose bicycle.
fox29.com
Lockdown lifted at Delaware County middle school following police investigation, authorities say
UPPER DARBY, Pa. - A middle school in Upper Darby that was briefly placed on lockdown is now in the clear, according to police. Authorities say the Beverly Hills Middle School on Garrett Road in Upper Darby was in a "lock in" status due to an ongoing police investigation. According...
phl17.com
Man shot multiple times in the head, pronounced dead in Mayfair
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person who shot and killed a man in Philadelphia’s Mayfair neighborhood. The shooting incident happened on the 1600 block of Creston Street around 12:33 am Monday. According to police, a 23-year-old man was shot multiple times in the head. Medics arrived...
2 parents, 2 teens arrested after brawl at Trenton, NJ high school
TRENTON — Five people including two teens where charged when they returned to a Trenton high school to retaliate for a school fight involving students on Monday, police said. Adults went to the 9th Grade Academy on Perry Street Tuesday and were let into the building by students despite...
nypressnews.com
Suspect identified in shooting death of Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles
LOS ANGELES — Police have identified a suspect wanted in the shooting death of a well-known Philadelphia rapper at the Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles. PnB Rock, born Rakim Hasheem Allen, was shot and killed at the restaurant on Sept. 12. He was 30 years old.
WDEL 1150AM
Newark-area shooting sends 2 teens to hospital
Two teenagers are recovering from gunshot wounds they sustained Friday night at a Newark-area apartment complex. Officers responding to a report of shots fired at the Evergreen Apartments at Christiana Reserve at about 9 p.m. found the boys, ages 17 and 16, New Castle County Police said. The older teen...
Comments / 0