ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Comments / 0

Related
firststateupdate.com

Three Escape Death As Gunman Opens Fire On Route 1 In Dover

Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the Dover area on Tuesday evening, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on September 27, 2022, at approximately 11:43 p.m., troopers responded to a report of shots fired on Korean War Veterans Memorial Highway (State Route 1) just north of Exit 95.
DOVER, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigate Highway Shooting

Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the Dover area on Tuesday evening. On September 27, 2022, at approximately 11:43 p.m., troopers responded to a report of shots fired on Korean War Veterans Memorial Highway (State Route 1) just north of Exit 95. The ensuing investigation revealed that a truck occupied by three subjects had been traveling southbound on Route 1 when the rear window of the vehicle was struck by gunfire. No vehicles were contacted by the victims, and no suspect was located or identified. None of the three occupants, which included a 22-year-old male from Dover, a 21-year-old female from Dover, and an 18-year-old male from Dover, were injured in this incident.
DOVER, DE
WBOC

Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Dover Woman

DOVER, Del.-Delaware State Police Troop 3 is issuing a Gold Alert for 36-year-old Kelly Patrick of Dover, Delaware. Patrick was last seen on September 28, 2022, in the Dover area. Attempts to contact or locate Patrick have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for her safety and well-being. Patrick...
DOVER, DE
WDEL 1150AM

UPDATE | Two shot Monday in Wilmington

A 17-year-old girl was shot Monday, September 26, 2022, according to Wilmington Police. Police said officers are still investigating the shooting which occurred in the 1,000-block of D Street at about 4:35 p.m. The victim arrived at a hospital in stable condition. Then, just before 8 p.m., officers responded to...
WILMINGTON, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
City
Wilmington, DE
Wilmington, DE
Crime & Safety
Local
Delaware Crime & Safety
WDEL 1150AM

VIDEO | Fundraiser started for beaten Wilmington jewelry store owner

The son of a Wilmington jewelry store owner has started a GoFundMe page for his father, who was beaten during a robbery on September 15, 2022. According to Wilmington police, the suspect, identified as 39-year old Calvin Ushery, robbed the store in the 100 block of West 9th Street around 10:40 a.m.
WILMINGTON, DE
nccpdnews.com

OFFICERS ARREST JUVENILE SUSPECT DURING IN-PROGRESS SHOTS FIRED

(Claymont, DE 19703) Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police have arrested a 16-year-old male suspect following a gun violation that occurred in Overlook Colony. On Tuesday, September 27, 2022, officers responded to the unit block of Brandywine Avenue in Claymont in reference to a person with a gun. While on the scene, officers heard shots being fired and immediately began checking the community. Officers responded to the area of Fourth Avenue at which time they saw an unknown suspect wearing black clothing and a black ski mask running away. Officers then chased the suspect and were able to arrest him without any further incident. Upon being arrested, the suspect was found to have a handgun hidden in a fanny pack he was carrying.
CLAYMONT, DE
NBC Philadelphia

Video Shows Moments 5 Gunmen Jumped Out of SUV, Shot 5 HS Students

UPDATE (Sept. 28, 2022, 10:29 p.m.): Philadelphia police and the ATF are investigating an SUV found in Southwest Philadelphia that they believe may have been used in the deadly quintuple shooting outside of Roxborough High School, sources tell NBC10. SkyForce10 was over the vehicle in the parking lot of the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
firststateupdate.com

Police: Teen Arrested In Overlook Colony Shooting Incident

Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police have arrested a 16-year-old male suspect following a gun violation that occurred in Overlook Colony, according to Corporal Michael McNasby. McNasby said on Tuesday, September 28, 2022, officers responded to the unit block of Brandywine Avenue in Claymont in reference to...
CLAYMONT, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Wilmington Police#Delaware Crime Stoppers
firststateupdate.com

Harrisburg-Area Man Facing Homicide Charge In Fatal Accident In Philadelphia

Regional Desk: On Friday, August 19, 2022, at approximately 2:51 A.M., a fatal accident occurred at Roosevelt Boulevard and Devereaux Avenue in North Philadelphia, according to Philadelphia Police Department Public Information Officer Miguel Torres. Torres said a Hispanic male was driving a gray Toyota Scion with 34-year-old Izairaliz Espinosa Castro...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
firststateupdate.com

Police: Wilmington Man Charged In Forty Acres Homicide Case

Wilmington Police have arrested and charged a man in connection with a death that occurred in the Forty Acres part of Wilmington police said Tuesday. On April 29 at approximately 9:58 p.m., police responded to the 1900 block of North Scott Street in reference to an injured person. The victim, who was identified as 53-year-old Edward Morris of Newark, was transported to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.
WILMINGTON, DE
nccpdnews.com

POLICE INVESTIGATE CHILD LURING AND INDECENT EXPOSURE – NEW CASTLE

(New Castle, DE 19720) Detectives from the New Castle County Division of Police are currently investigating an indecent exposure. On Tuesday, September 27, 2022, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of South DuPont Highway – Castlebrook Apartments in reference to an indecent exposure involving two male juvenile victims.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
delawarevalleynews.com

Woman Car Jacked At Gun Point In Front Of Her Northeast Philly Home

Philadelphia Police released video of a masked carjacker who pulled a gun on a woman in a residential neighborhood last week. It was September 19, 2022 in front of a house on the 8900 block of Maxwell Place. The video( below) shows the woman toss her handbag to the ground as the thief pulls a pistol on her.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
nccpdnews.com

Gold Alert Issued for Missing Newark Teen

The New Castle County Division of Police has issued a Gold Alert for Cameron Taddeo, 15 of Newark. On Tuesday (9/28), New Castle County Police responded to the 700 block of Donald Drive in Newark (Birchwood Park) for the report of a missing person. Police learned Cameron made statements that were of concern before leaving the residence on his black BMX Mongoose bicycle.
NEWARK, DE
phl17.com

Man shot multiple times in the head, pronounced dead in Mayfair

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person who shot and killed a man in Philadelphia’s Mayfair neighborhood. The shooting incident happened on the 1600 block of Creston Street around 12:33 am Monday. According to police, a 23-year-old man was shot multiple times in the head. Medics arrived...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WDEL 1150AM

Newark-area shooting sends 2 teens to hospital

Two teenagers are recovering from gunshot wounds they sustained Friday night at a Newark-area apartment complex. Officers responding to a report of shots fired at the Evergreen Apartments at Christiana Reserve at about 9 p.m. found the boys, ages 17 and 16, New Castle County Police said. The older teen...

Comments / 0

Community Policy