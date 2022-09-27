Have An Old Android Phone? Here's How To Turn It Into A Wireless Mouse, Baby Monitor, Or A Nintendo Game Boy

Read full article on original website
CNET
Clear Your Android Phone's Cookies, Cache to Erase Junk Files
Clearing out your Android phone's cookies and cache can remove tracking cookies and excess data that may have built up while using your web browser. Whether your Android phone's internet browser is Google Chrome, Firefox or Samsung Internet, it collects and stores data every time you surf the web. This information makes up your cookies and cache, and it helps your phone speedily log in to your accounts and load frequently visited sites.
Engadget
Amazon's first QLED Fire TVs offer better picture quality and an ambient mode
When Amazon introduced its Fire TV Omni line last year, it mostly offered affordable sets oriented toward budget-conscious consumers. At its fall hardware event today, the company announced two new models with QLED panels. Priced at $800 and $1,100 for 65- and 75-inch 4K models, the Omni QLED TVs feature "up to" 96 local dimming zones, support for Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10 Plus Adaptive. Those are features that should significantly improve the picture quality the new sets can offer over their predecessors.
Google makes it easier to install apps on other devices from your Android phone
Google is highlighting Play Store changes that make it easier to find and install apps for other devices.
Warning for ALL Facebook and Gmail users – 25 passwords you MUST change
DO YOU think you've got an uncrackable password? It might not be as safe as you reckon. Common passwords used by lots of people are easy to guess, making them a liability when it comes to staying safe from hackers. If a hacker were to guess your logins, you could...
Android Headlines
Amazon Announced A Bunch Of New Echo Devices
Amazon just had its hardware event, and it announced some interesting devices that we should be looking forward to. Among the devices announced, Amazon unveiled a bunch of new Echo smart speakers. These include some affordable Echo Dot devices that could be used as holiday gifts. These new Echo devices...
Business Insider
Amazon's latest smart home lineup features new Ring, Blink, Echo, and Eero devices — here's a full breakdown
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Amazon announced several new smart home products and features during a launch event on September 28. Highlights include a new Ring camera with radar sensors and Echo Dots that act like Eero Wi-Fi satellites. There's also a new...
Xbox series X/S controllers have up to 27 per cent off at Amazon
If you’re after a new controller for your Xbox, PC or cloud gaming setup, Amazon may have just the deal for you, with its discount on a range of official Microsoft controllers. The original Xbox controller may not have all the bells and whistles of the elite range, but it packs some nice features, such as easy Bluetooth setup, textured grips and a decent quality D-pad, that make it stand out. The controllers on offer range from the standard “robot white” to “pulse red”, with even more on offer as well, albeit with slightly less discount. In our round-up...
How many Amazon Echoes do you need for your home?
Depending on the size of your home and where you feel you could use some Alexa assistance, you really don't need to spend more than $300 to fill your home with Echo speakers.
Engadget
Lenovo’s Smart Clock Essential with Alexa falls to an all-time low of $35
Both colorways are on sale. The home security hogging all the awards. All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
protocol.com
Amazon’s latest trick turns a smart display into a TV set
Hello, and welcome to Protocol Entertainment, your guide to the business of the gaming and media industries. This Thursday, we’re taking a closer look at some of the announcements Amazon made at its fall hardware event. Also: Within is selling Wonderscope, and the surprising secret behind QR codes. What’s...
Google to wind down Stadia streaming service three years after launch
Sept 29 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's Google said on Thursday it would wind down its consumer gaming service, Stadia, as it failed to attract enough interest from gamers after nearly three years of being launched.
ZDNet
Samsung sale: The 65-inch Frame TV is 24% off today
I fell in love with Samsung's The Frame QLED 4K smart TV when I first saw it at their flagship store, but I didn't want to pay full price. If you've been eyeing this 65-inch TV, great news arrived today: It's currently on sale for 24% off on Woot!, bringing the price down to only $1,519.
The Verge
Bose’s ultra-comfy QuietComfort 45 headphones are $80 off today
Whether you’re working from a noisy cafe or commuting on a train, a comfortable pair of noise-canceling headphones can prove invaluable in the right setting. Thankfully, Bose’s QuietComfort 45 are currently matching their best price to date at Best Buy, where you can pick them up for $249 instead of $329 — a discount we haven’t seen in a while.
Best 40 inch TV: the best smaller TVs for your home
The best 40 inch TV options from top brands, if you're on the hunt for your new entertainment centerpiece
The Sonos Sub Mini Packs Mega Sound in One Small, But Mighty Subwoofer
All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The most thrilling part of attending a concert is feeling the bass drum rattle my insides like a Chestburster from Alien. And if I'm going to watch a film, my preference is of course to screen it from the cushy center seats of a theater, where the surround sound can engulf me in immersive action. That audio just doesn't hit the same when you're cueing up an album or movie at home. Well, until now.
PC Magazine
Amazon Finally Updates Fire TV Cube, Adds QLED Panels to Omni Fire TVs
Hands-free Alexa and Fire TV is for more than the Echo Show 15. Amazon has announced the newest version of its Fire TV Cube media streamer, along with an upgraded Alexa Voice Remote for Fire TV devices and a new line of QLED Fire TVs. The new Fire TV Cube...
Android Headlines
Amazon Shockingly Updates The Fire TV Cube, 5 Years Later
The Fire TV Cube was originally announced in 2017. At the time, Amazon didn’t have any streaming sticks. Just a streaming Fire TV dongle, and then the Fire TV Cube. Since then, Amazon has introduced four different models of the Fire TV Stick, with no updates to the Cube. That was until today.
CNET
Save $274 on Three Google Nest WiFi Routers at Amazon
Want a great WiFi signal but have a lot of ground to cover? Wi-Fi routers and extenders are a perfect way to ensure you have no dead spots inside or outside the house. While we have some great recommendations on the best Wi-Fi routers for 2022, the Google Nest Wi-Fi is worth checking out too. It's one of our favorite Google Assistant devices and right now, you can get a huge $274 discount when you buy a three-pack on Amazon.
CNET
Best Amazon Deals: AirPods Pro Headphones, Echo Show and More
Amazon is often the go-to place for anything you buy online, but how can you be sure you're getting the best price? Well, the CNET Deals team is scouring the web each and every day for the best Amazon deals on everything from tech and home products to auto accessories, fitness, fashion, everyday essentials and more, so we know a good deal when we see one. To make things easier for you, we're rounding up the day's best Amazon deals below so you'll always see the most noteworthy price drops and promotions.
The Verge
Amazon’s latest 4K TVs improve picture quality and borrow ideas from The Frame
Amazon’s first self-branded TV sets were aimed squarely at budget shoppers and prioritized value and good software over sheer picture quality. The Fire TV Omni lineup runs the same software as the company’s popular streaming device — offering access to endless entertainment apps — and the built-in microphones allow for hands-free Alexa voice commands. Today, Amazon is announcing the latest edition to its TV series, the Fire TV Omni QLED, and this time, it’s stepping up the display specs with the inclusion of full-array local dimming.
