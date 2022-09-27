ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

bitcoinist.com

Top 3 Cryptocurrencies With The Potential To Make You A Millionaire – Flasko (FLSK), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Avalanche (AVAX)

The use of cryptocurrencies goes well beyond merely purchasing and holding. Every investor has one primary goal: to generate a profit. Blockchain technology is a distributed, decentralized, and cryptographically secure record of all transactional history, which is why it is a hot commodity for investors. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as one...
STOCKS
bitcoinist.com

Why Smart Investors Are Liquidating Solana (SOL) And Dogecoin (DOGE) For Flasko (FLSK)?

As two of the most-traded cryptocurrencies, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Solana (SOL) continue to attract the attention of investors who are trying to predict the future of the cryptocurrency industry. Since these large cryptocurrencies have maintained their traditionally strong connection to equities in their trading, the downturn has been felt across the industry. The volatility of cryptocurrencies in comparison to stocks has been accentuated by the fact that open interest leverage is now at historic highs.
MARKETS
u.today

Record Trillion Shiba Inu Bought Recently as SHIB Regains Biggest Holding Position

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Shiba Inu Rises Despite The Imminent Update

The SHIB (Shiba Inu) token is the offspring of the Ethereum network – an alternative to DOGE (Dogecoin). SHIB is more or less the opposite of Bitcoin in terms of availability. While BTC intends to make it scarce on the crypto market, the SHIB token flows in abundance. This...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
bitcoinist.com

These three cryptocurrencies are ready to restore dignity to the cryptocurrency market: Bitcoin, Chainlink, and Moshnake

As the term “cryptocurrency” begins to take commonplace in the financial world, its visitors and users continue to multiply in number. Therefore, it takes more seriously dedicated crypto projects like Moshnake (MSH) to capture and maintain crypto users’ attention, affairs, and desires. We will look at the three cryptocurrencies on the checklist to bring back integrity and dignity to the crypto world.
MARKETS
u.today

Amazon SHIB Burner: Next Few Days May Be Crucial for Burning Record Amount of SHIB

VIDEO GAMES
Lifestyle
Economy
Ethereum
Pets
NEWSBTC

The Ethereum Merge: What Is Trading Headed Towards?

If Bitcoin is the digital gold of the crypto sphere, then Ethereum is the digital silver. The blockchain powerhouse headed by Vitalik Buterin has taken the world by storm since its foundation in 2015, and its price journey has outperformed BTC on several occasions. From its starting value of just...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
cryptonewsz.com

Top Crypto to Invest In While Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are Trading in the Red

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are the only tokens failing against the bears among the top 15 cryptocurrencies with the most significant market capitalization. Both tokens made retracements during the day, which leaves investors thinking about where they should invest next. The Hideaways (HDWY) has smashed its presale performance...
STOCKS
cryptoglobe.com

Shiba Inu ($SHIB) Remains Ethereum Whales’ Largest Token Position as Burn Rate Rises

The meme-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu ($SHIB) has managed to maintain its position as the largest altcoin holding among the largest whales on the Ethereum ($ETH) network amid a cryptocurrency market downturn. According to data from whale monitoring service WhaleStats, the largest Ethereum whales haven’t divested of their Shiba Inu holdings...
PETS
ambcrypto.com

Assessing if Shiba Inu’s [SHIB] price momentum is too good to hold

Shiba Inu [SHIB] has seen quite an uptrend in price lately, with gains of over 2% in the last 24 hours. This has effectively reduced its losses over the last seven days to just around 1.63%. Now, although it is still over 60% off its all-time high, recent moves have been positively received by its holders.
STOCKS
dailycoin.com

Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) Joins Shiba Inu (SHIB) as Top Pick for Ethereum (ETH) Whales

The crypto heavyweights, also known as Ethereum (ETH) whales, are known for their unconventional methods. The whale tracking data tools often show lesser-known coins and memecoins trending among the Top 500 whales instead of the altcoins most covered by the media. Thus, the gas fee token for Shiba Inu (SHIB)...
PETS
dailyhodl.com

Robot Known for Outperforming Bitcoin and Crypto Markets Flocks to Ethereum and Five Additional Altcoins As Markets Pop

A data-crunching robot with a reputation for outperforming the markets just unveiled its latest weekly crypto portfolio allocations. The Real Vision Bot interprets surveys of cryptocurrency-related metrics to create fresh algorithmic portfolio assessments each and every week. The automated bot with a reputation for outdoing Bitcoin (BTC) is choosing altcoins...
MARKETS

