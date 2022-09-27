Read full article on original website
Related
bitcoinist.com
Top 3 Cryptocurrencies With The Potential To Make You A Millionaire – Flasko (FLSK), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Avalanche (AVAX)
The use of cryptocurrencies goes well beyond merely purchasing and holding. Every investor has one primary goal: to generate a profit. Blockchain technology is a distributed, decentralized, and cryptographically secure record of all transactional history, which is why it is a hot commodity for investors. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as one...
bitcoinist.com
Why Smart Investors Are Liquidating Solana (SOL) And Dogecoin (DOGE) For Flasko (FLSK)?
As two of the most-traded cryptocurrencies, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Solana (SOL) continue to attract the attention of investors who are trying to predict the future of the cryptocurrency industry. Since these large cryptocurrencies have maintained their traditionally strong connection to equities in their trading, the downturn has been felt across the industry. The volatility of cryptocurrencies in comparison to stocks has been accentuated by the fact that open interest leverage is now at historic highs.
NEWSBTC
Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Chronoly.io (CRNO): Elon Musk’s Favorite Cryptocurrencies
The world’s richest man, Elon Musk, hasn’t shied away from giving his opinion on crypto. He famously allowed Tesla to accept Bitcoin (although he did renege on this promise, citing climate concerns). However, his most famous involvement in crypto is his many tweets around Dogecoin (DOGE), which sent DOGE surging over 10,000% in 2021.
After Ethereum Merge, Dogecoin Becomes 2nd-Largest Proof Of Work Crypto
With Ethereum ETH/USD successfully completing its Merge to proof of stake, a new blockchain has earned the rank of the second-largest proof of work blockchain. What Happened: Ethereum officially transition to a PoS network, marking an end to mining ETH, on Thursday. With Ethereum no longer using a PoW consensus,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
u.today
Record Trillion Shiba Inu Bought Recently as SHIB Regains Biggest Holding Position
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
NEWSBTC
Shiba Inu Rises Despite The Imminent Update
The SHIB (Shiba Inu) token is the offspring of the Ethereum network – an alternative to DOGE (Dogecoin). SHIB is more or less the opposite of Bitcoin in terms of availability. While BTC intends to make it scarce on the crypto market, the SHIB token flows in abundance. This...
bitcoinist.com
These three cryptocurrencies are ready to restore dignity to the cryptocurrency market: Bitcoin, Chainlink, and Moshnake
As the term “cryptocurrency” begins to take commonplace in the financial world, its visitors and users continue to multiply in number. Therefore, it takes more seriously dedicated crypto projects like Moshnake (MSH) to capture and maintain crypto users’ attention, affairs, and desires. We will look at the three cryptocurrencies on the checklist to bring back integrity and dignity to the crypto world.
u.today
Amazon SHIB Burner: Next Few Days May Be Crucial for Burning Record Amount of SHIB
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Is Ethereum or Solana a Better Buy Right Now?
Solana appears to be innovating at a faster pace than Ethereum, which is leading to market share gains in areas such as NFTs.
dailyhodl.com
Trader Calls One Ethereum-Based Crypto Asset the ‘Opportunity of a Lifetime,’ Says Altcoins May Erupt if Bitcoin Consolidates
Popular crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe thinks one overlooked digital asset is the “opportunity of a lifetime.”. Van de Poppe tells his 627,800 Twitter followers that the decentralized oracle network Chainlink (LINK) is a huge opportunity priced between $6-$8. Chainlink’s native asset LINK is trading at $7.26...
NEWSBTC
The Ethereum Merge: What Is Trading Headed Towards?
If Bitcoin is the digital gold of the crypto sphere, then Ethereum is the digital silver. The blockchain powerhouse headed by Vitalik Buterin has taken the world by storm since its foundation in 2015, and its price journey has outperformed BTC on several occasions. From its starting value of just...
cryptonewsz.com
Top Crypto to Invest In While Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are Trading in the Red
Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are the only tokens failing against the bears among the top 15 cryptocurrencies with the most significant market capitalization. Both tokens made retracements during the day, which leaves investors thinking about where they should invest next. The Hideaways (HDWY) has smashed its presale performance...
NEWSBTC
Millions Of Dollars Could Be Yours If You Invest In Cryptos Such As Uniglo.io (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC) And Solana (SOL)
Successful investors will always buy during bear markets, and unsuccessful investors will always chase hype and invest during bull markets. Investors still active in the crypto space, those who have weathered the past ten months, are presented with an opportunity to change their financial destiny irrevocably. Whilst crypto is dying,...
zycrypto.com
Cardano’s Hoskinson Calls Out The “Ethereum Crowd”; Says ADA Will Change The World
Charles Hoskinson, co-founder of Input Output Global (IOG), the core developers of the Cardano blockchain, has criticized the attitude of Ethereum developers and community members towards his brainchild. Hoskinson took to micro-blogging platform Twitter to state that after Ethereum’s Merge event earlier this month, it now makes sense why the...
cryptoglobe.com
Shiba Inu ($SHIB) Remains Ethereum Whales’ Largest Token Position as Burn Rate Rises
The meme-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu ($SHIB) has managed to maintain its position as the largest altcoin holding among the largest whales on the Ethereum ($ETH) network amid a cryptocurrency market downturn. According to data from whale monitoring service WhaleStats, the largest Ethereum whales haven’t divested of their Shiba Inu holdings...
PETS・
ambcrypto.com
Assessing if Shiba Inu’s [SHIB] price momentum is too good to hold
Shiba Inu [SHIB] has seen quite an uptrend in price lately, with gains of over 2% in the last 24 hours. This has effectively reduced its losses over the last seven days to just around 1.63%. Now, although it is still over 60% off its all-time high, recent moves have been positively received by its holders.
dailycoin.com
Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) Joins Shiba Inu (SHIB) as Top Pick for Ethereum (ETH) Whales
The crypto heavyweights, also known as Ethereum (ETH) whales, are known for their unconventional methods. The whale tracking data tools often show lesser-known coins and memecoins trending among the Top 500 whales instead of the altcoins most covered by the media. Thus, the gas fee token for Shiba Inu (SHIB)...
PETS・
dailyhodl.com
Two Crypto Assets Soar 40% or More in Just One Week, Far Outperforming Bitcoin and Ethereum
Two altcoins are up by at least 40% this week while the two leading cryptos by market cap, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), stall. XRP and fan-engagement token Chiliz (CHZ) are up by 14% and 9%, respectively, in the last 24 hours alone. XRP is up by 48% in the...
dailyhodl.com
Robot Known for Outperforming Bitcoin and Crypto Markets Flocks to Ethereum and Five Additional Altcoins As Markets Pop
A data-crunching robot with a reputation for outperforming the markets just unveiled its latest weekly crypto portfolio allocations. The Real Vision Bot interprets surveys of cryptocurrency-related metrics to create fresh algorithmic portfolio assessments each and every week. The automated bot with a reputation for outdoing Bitcoin (BTC) is choosing altcoins...
Ethereum Merge Upgrade: How Deflation Nature Became the Cornerstone of Cryptocurrency's Future?
The platform that hosts the majority of the world's DeFi, NFT, and GameFi protocols has completed the historical upgrade that promises scaling and massive environmental benefits as Ethereum marches towards becoming a more significant part of modern life. Ethereum Merge Upgrade: What Was Changed?. Ethereum had its long-awaited software upgrade...
Comments / 0