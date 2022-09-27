ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

Dog's Reaction to Pet Sitter After Humans Go Out of Town Is Priceless

A Hungarian Vizsla dog's reaction to being left without her favorite human while they were out of town has left the internet laughing. The 17-month-old pup Parker lives in the San Francisco Bay Area and was being looked after by her "aunt", Alissa DeMarco, while her owner was out of town for the week.
Andrei Tapalaga

Woman Gives Birth to Twins From Different Fathers

The twins were conceived just hours apart.Karen Warfel/Pixabay. This "one-in-a-million" pair of twins were born nine months after the 19-year-old had intercourse on the same day with two separate men. A mother from Brazil was having doubts about the identity of the twins' biological father. Due to this, she took a paternity test, but the results were far from what she expected.
survivornet.com

Parents Of Toddler ‘Screaming In Pain’ Were Told By Doctors He Had ‘Colic And Constipation:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer Which Left Little Ollie Paralyzed

Ollie Knowles, a toddler from North West England, was left paralyzed in his legs from neuroblastoma after being misdiagnosed for three months. Neuroblastoma is a type of cancer that develops in neuroblasts, the immature nerve cells around the body. It can be found in the adrenal glands, abdomen, spine, chest, and neck. It occurs almost exclusively in children under the age of 5.
BBC

Whitehaven mother found dead with baby had inhaled lighter fluid

A mother died after inhaling lighter fluid, leaving her baby to die from dehydration, an inquest has heard. Natalie Kane, 27, and her 14-month-son, Harry, were found dead at their Whitehaven home on 30 December. Assistant Cumbria coroner Margaret Taylor said the child died after being "left alone and unable...
People

Four Puppies Found on the Side of the Road in a Zipped Suitcase Saved by 'Good Samaritans'

People stopped to check out the suitcase containing the puppies after noticing the luggage moving on the side of a road in North Carolina North Carolina residents helped four puppies get the care they deserve after finding the small dogs in a dangerous situation on the side of a road. In a post shared on Facebook over the weekend, Guilford County Animal Services said the four young canines were discovered in a suitcase that was fully zipped up "except for a small part." "Good Samaritans," noticed the bag moving around on the side...
