Read full article on original website
Related
Six-week-old baby girl died after being found stuck between sofa and wall by devastated dad, inquest hears
A SIX-WEEK-OLD baby girl has died after being found stuck between a sofa and a wall by her devastated dad, an inquest has heard. Cassidy Blossom Oakley was sadly found unresponsive on the floor after the tragic accident which left her trapped in September last year. The hearing heard how...
Rescue Dog Crying for 'Hours and Hours' in Shelter Has the Internet Sobbing
A rescue dog's heartbreaking cries after arriving at a shelter has moved people to tears, as workers pleaded for help to find her a home. Dog Tales Rescue and Sanctuary, based in Ontario, Canada, shared a video to their TikTok page, @dogtalesrescue, of Nellie on Tuesday. She arrived at the...
Dog's Reaction to Pet Sitter After Humans Go Out of Town Is Priceless
A Hungarian Vizsla dog's reaction to being left without her favorite human while they were out of town has left the internet laughing. The 17-month-old pup Parker lives in the San Francisco Bay Area and was being looked after by her "aunt", Alissa DeMarco, while her owner was out of town for the week.
Man Walking Dog Stabs Pet Puppies That Escaped, Killing One: Family
The two puppies were bought as support dogs and were only 10 months old. One was left dead while the other needs surgeries for its wounds.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Heart-stopping Moment Chihuahua Slides Into Lion Enclosure Goes Viral
According to the American Kennel Club, Chihuahua are tiny dogs with huge personalities, with a big-dog attitude.
Meet the dog with a human like face that has left the internet baffled
Imagine a dog with a human face, yes a human face. This is not something you see every day. The world of dog breeds is a fascinating one. The variety of dogs we see in pet stores, on our streets and even in our homes is astounding.
Woman rushed to hospital and left 'looking like Donald Duck' after getting lips dissolved
Lip fillers were all the rage a few years back, with the look sported by countless celebs including Kylie Jenner and many others, but many are now choosing to dissolve their plump pout. This was no different for TikToker Ruby, 23, who had quite the reaction following her lip-filler removal...
Montana Hunter Under Investigation After She Killed & Skinned A Siberian Husky She Thought Was A Wolf
And I’ll just go ahead and say it, this article isn’t gonna be for everybody, so if you just want to scroll on through, be my guest. A Montana woman has drawn a ton of criticism and outrage (and probably legal ramifications) after she went on social media and posted a picture of a Siberian husky that she killed and skinned while bear hunting in Montana.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Five people rushed to hospital after being mauled by out of control Rottweiler in park
FIVE people have been hospitalised after an out-of-control Rottweiler mauled them in a park. The vicious dog was off its lead in Luton Park in Ellesmere Port, Cheshire, when it pounced. The victims were said to have been attempting to bring the animal under control when it attacked. Five people...
Woman Gives Birth to Twins From Different Fathers
The twins were conceived just hours apart.Karen Warfel/Pixabay. This "one-in-a-million" pair of twins were born nine months after the 19-year-old had intercourse on the same day with two separate men. A mother from Brazil was having doubts about the identity of the twins' biological father. Due to this, she took a paternity test, but the results were far from what she expected.
survivornet.com
Parents Of Toddler ‘Screaming In Pain’ Were Told By Doctors He Had ‘Colic And Constipation:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer Which Left Little Ollie Paralyzed
Ollie Knowles, a toddler from North West England, was left paralyzed in his legs from neuroblastoma after being misdiagnosed for three months. Neuroblastoma is a type of cancer that develops in neuroblasts, the immature nerve cells around the body. It can be found in the adrenal glands, abdomen, spine, chest, and neck. It occurs almost exclusively in children under the age of 5.
Woman rushed to hospital and left unable to see after getting her eyebrows tinted
A woman was left hospitalised after suffering an allergic reaction while getting her eyebrows tinted. Megan Francis, 23, from Telford, was left in agonising pain when she had her eyebrows tinted and threaded at a Superdrug branch in the town at the end of last year. The appointment lasted half...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ohmymag.co.uk
This brutally attacked cat was ‘left in excruciating pain’ after its owner poured boiling water on it
7-year-old Shadow wasn’t expected to survive after his cruel owner poured boiling water all over his body and left him with severe untreated burns and ‘in excruciating pain’ for days. But thanks to the RSPCA’s persistence, the animal was rescued and nursed back to life. ‘In...
Dumped terrier siblings need home
Our Pet of the Week is a four-year-old terrier named Brooks.
BBC
Whitehaven mother found dead with baby had inhaled lighter fluid
A mother died after inhaling lighter fluid, leaving her baby to die from dehydration, an inquest has heard. Natalie Kane, 27, and her 14-month-son, Harry, were found dead at their Whitehaven home on 30 December. Assistant Cumbria coroner Margaret Taylor said the child died after being "left alone and unable...
msn.com
Devastated Cat Who Was Returned to the Shelter Without His Brothers Breaks Our Hearts
Fair warning, you're going to need a tissue for this story. A Florida animal shelter, known on TikTok as @humanebroward, had three sibling cats brought in together. Luckily, all three were adopted together. So you'd think a happy ending, right? Think again. The family that adopted all three cats ended...
A Woman was Left with “holes in her eyes” after an accident while she was enjoying a holiday in Greece
Nicky suffered a terrible eye injury while windsurfing in Greece(Image: Nicky Shipp) Nicky Shipp was on holiday in Greece when an accident turned her vacation into a nightmare. She had been windsurfing when she fell into the water and hit her head, ripping two holes in her right eye.
survivornet.com
‘We Were Able to Prepare…And Say Goodbye,’ Says Singer Kelis, 43, Who Lost Husband to Stomach Cancer
Singer Kelis is opening up about the loss her husband Mike Mora to stomach cancer earlier this year. He was 37. Symptoms of stomach cancer can include difficulty swallowing, nausea, stomach pain, unintentional weight loss, and vomiting; treatment options for this disease include surgery, medications, radiation, and chemotherapy. Having a...
A woman went to the ER with shoulder pain. She was diagnosed with lung cancer that had spread and died 25 days later.
A woman went to an ER with shoulder pain and was diagnosed with advanced lung cancer. Doctors said it had spread to her spine, ribs, and adrenal gland, but not her shoulder. The doctors believe one of the tumors in her spine caused her shoulder pain.
Four Puppies Found on the Side of the Road in a Zipped Suitcase Saved by 'Good Samaritans'
People stopped to check out the suitcase containing the puppies after noticing the luggage moving on the side of a road in North Carolina North Carolina residents helped four puppies get the care they deserve after finding the small dogs in a dangerous situation on the side of a road. In a post shared on Facebook over the weekend, Guilford County Animal Services said the four young canines were discovered in a suitcase that was fully zipped up "except for a small part." "Good Samaritans," noticed the bag moving around on the side...
Comments / 16