Five-star Duke target ready to cut two from list
Jesuit High School (Calif.) senior small forward and Duke basketball recruiting target Andrej Stojakovic plans to trim his list of suitors from six to four at an unspecified time on Wednesday, according to On3's Joe Tipton. While the Blue Devils landed in Stojakovic's top six, which he revealed in ...
Two Blue Devil targets debut atop new ranking
Three 2025 preps hold Duke basketball recruiting offers. And all three sit in the top 15 among their peers, at least in the eyes of On3, which revealed its first ranking of the class on Monday. The top two prospects in the cycle, per On3, are prime Blue Devil targets in Montverde Academy (Fla.) ...
Home of NBA Announcer Mike Breen Destroyed in Massive Fire
He and his family were not present in the home at the time of the fire.
NBA・
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Mike Sielski: The Sixers hated playing against P.J. Tucker. That’s why they signed him.
PHILADELPHIA — You know P.J. Tucker. If you’ve played any basketball in your life, you’ve played against P.J. Tucker, and you likely hated it. Or you’ve played with P.J. Tucker, and you loved it. P.J. Tucker is 37, which makes him an old man by NBA standards, and more to the point, P.J. Tucker has an old man’s game, in the best and the most infuriating ways possible. And, when he decided to sign with the 76ers this offseason, the most lucrative way possible.
Duke’s Jeremy Roach has interesting quote on loss to UNC in Final Four
As a new season approaches for the UNC basketball program, they are looking to build off a run to the Final Four a year ago. A Final Four in which they beat Duke for the second time in three meetings last season, ending the Blue Devils’ season and Coach K’s. Former Blue Devil Paolo Banchero said he still thinks about that UNC loss to this day when he was making the media rounds for the NBA Draft back in June. But his former teammate had a different opinion on the game. Among the Blue Devils that are returning this year is guard...
Three questions for Duke as the Scheyer era begins this week
The 2022-23 season has begun as the Duke Blue Devils and new head coach Jon Scheyer went through the team’s first official practice of the year on Monday afternoon. Scheyer, who took over the program following last season's run to the Final Four and the retirement of Mike Krzyzewski, enters the college basketball world as with two and a half games of experience running a team after subbing in for Coach K during unforeseen health issues over the past two seasons.
Grizzlies unveil new seating level in FedExForum
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies announced a newly renovated space at the FedExForum. The space called “Big River Steel Edge” can be found between sections 201-232, and features 34 TVs, and a bar and grill for visitors, according to a press release. Big River Steel Edge...
Jon Scheyer says Duke's identity will start with its defense
Duke head coach Jon Scheyer has navigated the coaching change in Durham with remarkable success and now he's ready to embark on his inaugural season in 2022-23. By the time Mike Krzyzewski retired in April, Scheyer had already secured the top recruiting class in the country for 2022 was well on his way toward achieving similar results in 2023. When he wasn't on the recruiting trail the new head coach was making structural changes to the Blue Devil program which included hiring a general manager to address the NIL landscape and adding the first non-former Duke player as an assistant coaches in many years.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
SF Andrej Stojakovic Includes UCLA Men’s Basketball in Top 4
Arguably the Bruins’ top target left in the class of 2023 has narrowed his choices down once again. UCLA men’s basketball has been pegged as a top-four finalist for class of 2023 small forward Andrej Stojakovic, the 6-foot-7 recruit announced Wednesday. The Jesuit (CA) product named Stanford, Texas and Oregon as his other finalists, with all three programs having received official visits and the latter two universities hosting Stojakovic within the past few weeks.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Why Does Aaron Rodgers Use So Many Timeouts?
GREEN BAY, Wis. – At times, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers burns through timeouts like a three-pack-a-day smoker goes through Marlboros. Like a gambler burns through a stack of $20 bills. Like a sugar-craving kid blows through his stash of Halloween candy. There’s no truth to the rumor...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
LeBron James Trolled by Cowboys ‘Forgotten Man’ DeMarcus Lawrence Over Saquon Barkley Tweet
The Dallas Cowboys defense is for real. ... and if "Cowboys fan'' LeBron James hasn't noticed, DeMarcus Lawrence is here to explain. Over the first three weeks of the NFL season, Dallas has yet to give up 20 points in a game, while allowing just three touchdowns over that span. The main fuel to Dallas' defensive success is a league-leading 13 sacks.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jaguars’ Devin Lloyd Named Defensive Rookie of September
The accolades keep pouring in for the Jacksonville Jaguars after a wildly successful September. One day after quarterback Trevor Lawrence was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week, the Jaguars saw another key young player earn honors on Thursday as rookie linebacker Devin Lloyd was announced as the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Month.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Now in UFC, blue-chip prospect Bo Nickal won’t let hype affect him: ‘I know how to handle it’
LAS VEGAS – Bo Nickal feels UFC ready on all fronts. The Penn State wrestling standout and blue-chip MMA prospect thinks he’s ready to hold his own in the big leagues on a skills and physical standpoint, as well as a mental one. Nickal (3-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC) won a contract with the UFC on Tuesday night after submitting CFFC middleweight champion Donovan Beard (7-2) in less than a minute.
Duke basketball coach Jon Scheyer moving on from the Coach K era
The national title-winning former Duke point guard takes command after Coach K's retirement, and things already look different for Duke basketball.
ACC men's basketball announces 2022-23 conference slate with tipoffs, TV designations
College hoops will be here before we know it. Another bellwether is blowing the way of the hardwood with the ACC announcing its full conference slate with TV designations and tipoff times. While the occasional blizzard or other oddity has tweaked a basketball schedule or two in the past, this...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Week 4 Rankings: Team Defenses
We are due another exciting slate upcoming in Week 4. It's been an exciting and challenging season with lots of surprises. Who'd have thought the Dolphins and Eagles would be the only undefeated teams left after three games? While the Texans (0-2-1) and Raiders (0-3) are winless, it's still plenty early enough for any team's chances to turn with still another 14 games to play. There are a few games with high scoring potential that I'm watching this week. Starting off with Week 4's highest over/under point total on SI Sportsbook, two of the best teams in the AFC meet in the Bills versus the Ravens (O/U 51.5). The next two highest point totals are Browns vs. Falcons (O/U 48.5) and Jets vs. Steelers (O/U 48).The three games with the lowest point totals on SI Sportsbook are Bears vs. Giants (O/U 39.5), Patriots vs. Packers (O/U 40) and Commanders vs. Cowboys (O/U 41.5)
NFL・
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bears Fail at Both City and Country Fumble Recoveries
It's apparent the Bears haven't mastered coach Matt Eberflus' HITS principle yet. Part of the principle is the "T," which stand for taking away the football or taking care of it on offense. On Sunday they not only had two Justin Fields interceptions, but they also failed to cover the football when it was on the ground three times.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Ravens-Bills Betting Trends
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are a rare underdog at home for their Week 4 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Here are the Betting Trends, according to FanDuel. Moneyline: BUF: (-176) | BAL: (+148) Spread: BUF: -3.5 (-108) | BAL: +3.5 (-112) Total: 52.5 — Over: (-108) |...
Happy National Coffee Day to These Sports Figures
There are certain sports figures you automatically associate with coffee.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Falcons Coach Reveals Which Young Players Are ‘Stepping Up’
The Atlanta Falcons have experienced a significant amount of roster turnover since general manager Terry Fontenot and coach Arthur Smith took over following the 2020 season. Of the 53 players on Atlanta's active roster, only 11 were members of the franchise under the previous regime. Working with minimal cap space,...
