Pyramid Lake fishing opener is Saturday; expect crowds and some big fish | Fishing report for Sept. 28
The often-anticipated Pyramid Lake fishing opener is Saturday, and some local fishing experts think it should be a good one. Expect the Lahontan cutthroat to be a little farther out early in the season, as the water is still pretty warm. ...
worldatlas.com
7 Most Charming River Towns in California
River-set towns are automatically-scenic, especially in Cali's lovely weather to enjoy the water-bound activities and relaxation along the banks. These most charming towns in the state with river breathing waves of tranquility into their small hearts comprise a purely-magical visit. Guerneville. Charming Guerneville is set mid-way between Santa Rosa/Hwy 101...
tahoequarterly.com
The Rise, Fall and Rise of Tahoe’s Salmon
Celebrated for their colorful display during fall spawning season, kokanee continue to thrive in Lake Tahoe despite a history—and potential future—of ups and downs. In their final days of life, Tahoe’s kokanee salmon put on a show. Flame red and hook-jawed, they thrash up Taylor Creek with an inescapable biological urge to spawn in the gravelly channel of the South Lake Tahoe stream where they were born. Between them and their final acts of procreation, a gauntlet of danger threatens. Insatiable bears, opportunistic coyotes, hovering osprey and hungry eagles all wait for a chance at an easy, and filling, fall meal.
tahoequarterly.com
Jewel Tones of the Sierra
A lifelong love of water led to a career in fluid art. Water is notoriously tricky to capture in art. Its translucent shimmers and shadows, ebbs and flows, and everchanging nature make it challenging to translate to a static medium. Perhaps that’s why Megan Smith is so successful in her artwork.
The 5 Best Northern California Lodges for a Cozy Fall Weekend
Fall is officially here — so now’s the time for a weekend of hiking and board games with friends beside a toasty log fire. Five Northern California lodges from Mendocino and Siskiyou Counties to the Eastern Sierra each fit the bill for a cozy getaway. Highlights include vintage railroad cabooses comfortably renovated with ensuites and Scandi-chic cabins with perks like a wood-fired sauna to a historic retreat among the Redwoods.
Sierra Sun
Community eyes Measure V to keep Truckee safe from fire
TRUCKEE, Calif. — California’s largest wildfire of 2022, the Mosquito Fire, had burned more than 76,000 acres near Foresthill in the foothills of Placer and El Dorado counties. The blaze, 85% contained as of Tuesday morning, raged through bone-dry forests and forced thousands of people to flee their...
Why is Lake Tahoe’s water so beautifully blue?
Lake Tahoe's color comes from what's in the water – and what's notably absent.
natureworldnews.com
Lake Tahoe's Fir Trees Are Dying at Faster Rate in Whole California
Lake Tahoe Basin's evergreens are withering at a faster pace compared to the remaining portion of California. According to SFGate, the pines are dying in increasing quantities as well as at rapid rate than it has ever been, all the more so at Fallen Leaf Lake as well as surrounding North Lake Tahoe, as told by Rita Mustatia, forest silviculturist with the US Forest Service's Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit.
activenorcal.com
Tahoe Bear Continues to Terrorize Local 7-Eleven on Viral TikTok Account
Bear sightings in the communities surrounding Lake Tahoe have grown at an astonishing rate in the past few years. Flocking to the area during the summer months in search of human food provided by tourists, bears have become accustomed to the Tahoe life and the benefits of living in the beautiful area. Sometimes, they can cause trouble.
2 SLO County cities make list of the ‘most charming small towns’ in California
One is on the coast, and the other is inland.
Lake Tahoe Basin Trees Perishing Faster Than Ever Before: Here’s Why
Widespread enduring drought claims responsibility for many of the wildfires that have scorched the Western U.S. in recent years. However, on a smaller scale, drought conditions have also led to the rapid demise of many of the Lake Tahoe Basin’s iconic fir trees, which are perishing faster than ever before.
hotelbusiness.com
WorldHotels adds STRAT and Peppermill in Nevada
WorldHotels has added the STRAT Hotel Casino in Las Vegas and the Peppermill Resort Spa Casino in Reno to its WorldHotels Elite Collection. These properties add more than 4,000 hotel rooms to the portfolio. “This is the most promising and exciting time in WorldHotels’ 50-plus-year history,” said Ron Pohl, president,...
8newsnow.com
What’s Driving You Crazy? – An email about drivers in rural Nevada
CALIENTE, NV ( KLAS ) – A friendly highway 93 note from a northerly neighbor. “Greetings to all who travel the rural highways of southern Nevada. You may think you are in the middle of nowhere along the Pahranagat Reservoir, but this is our ‘main street.’. Please be...
2news.com
Builders Association of Northern Nevada and STEP2 Unveil Refurbished Cottages
In recognition of Recovery Month, The Builders Association Charity (BAC), The Builders Association of Northern Nevada, BAC2Gether participating homebuilders, and the board and staff of STEP2 celebrated the culmination of the sixth annual BAC2Gether project with the unveiling of three refurbished cottages on STEP2’s Lighthouse campus on Tuesday. This...
Bay Area high school ranked #1 in California for public schools
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Several public and private high schools around the San Francisco Bay Area were highlighted in Niche’s “2023 Best Schools” rankings. Niche’s annual rankings, released on Tuesday, picked College Preparatory School in Oakland as California’s second-best private high school. College Preparatory School has a 100 percent graduation rate, 1,480 average SAT score, […]
foodsafetynews.com
Raw milk recalled in California after testing finds Campylobacter bacteria
Raw sheep milk produced and packaged by Valley Milk Simply Bottled of Stanislaus County is the subject of a statewide recall and quarantine after testing found Campylobacter jejuni bacteria in the product. The quarantine order came from California State Veterinarian Dr. Annette Jones following the confirmed detection of the bacteria...
California gas prices are spiking again, and it may get even worse. Here's why
California prices aren't yet at the record state average we saw in June, but they are quickly nearing that number. Experts say much of this is due to supply at California and Washington refineries where operation is at 81% of capacity.
pvtimes.com
Sisolak, Lombardo appeal to construction industry at forum
Gov. Steve Sisolak and Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo highlighted their differences on development during a Q&A Tuesday morning at Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa in front of Nevada’s construction industry. Sisolak appeared more pro-union, whereas Lombardo appeared more pro-business after the two candidates gearing up for the...
oregontoday.net
Quake, Sept. 26
A 4.8-magnitude earthquake was recorded at the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Saturday, Sept. 24. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
