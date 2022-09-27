Read full article on original website
Just days after a hiker fell to their death from a mountain in Colorado, another hiker died after plummeting from the same cliff. According to the rescue team, the most recent victim died after plunging several hundred feet from Blanca Peak on Wednesday. The victim has yet to be identified.
Nepalese rescuers in a helicopter were searching Tuesday for a famed U.S. ski climber a day after she fell near the peak of the world's eighth-highest mountain. Also Monday, an avalanche at a lower elevation on Mount Manaslu swept several climbers, killing a Nepali guide and injuring others. Hilaree Nelson,...
Grab screenshot from matt Nichols Instagram handle. Nature photographer Mathew Nichols posted a photo of the icy rainbow cave on his Instagram handle. This cave is situated at Mount Rainier National Park, Washington. The cave shows all colors of the rainbow on its icy roof. As Sunlight falls from an opening, the color is seen across the cave’s roof.
The storm is expected to bring steady rain to the northern two-thirds of California for a longer period of time
At Least 40 People Injured or Sick From Oregon’s Cedar Creek Wildfire
So far, 40 people have contacted officials with injuries or illnesses they believe are connected to the Cedar Creek wildfire in Oregon. The flames have been burning for nearly two months now, CNN reports. Don Ferguson, a Cedar Creek Fire public information officer emailed CNN about the reports. Ferguson said that so far, none of the injuries are life-threatening.
She became the first known woman to climb both Everest and Lhotse in the span of 24 hours back in 2012.
CNN — Pioneering ski mountaineer Hilaree Nelson has gone missing during an expedition in Nepal, according to one of her sponsors. The 49-year-old American, who has enjoyed a famed career spanning over two decades, reportedly disappeared below the summit of Nepal’s Mount Manaslu – the world’s eighth-highest mountain.
Heading to powder town? Take Patagonia’s classic knit headband so you can play in the snow and frigid temps and stay cosy all day, even when you work up a sweat
From some of the most impressive drives in America to pristine lakes, peaks, and hikes,… The post Top 10 Things to Do in Rocky Mountain National Park appeared first on Outsider.
Spring has arrived in Australia's Snowy Mountains. The snow is starting to melt. Wildflowers are emerging in a variety of colors: blues, yellows, whites … hang on. Those aren't white flowers. They're scrunched up bits of toilet paper left behind by skiers, boarders and snow-shoers. When you think of...
Effective: 2022-09-27 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-27 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid tossing burning cigarettes on the ground, parking hot vehicles on dry vegetation, and using equipment that can cause sparks. Follow all fire restrictions. Find links to restrictions at weather.gov/medford/wildfire. One less spark, one less wildfire. Gather your fire evacuation kit now. Collect essentials you don`t want to lose and prioritize your checklist. Visit ready.gov/kit for more information. Familiarize yourself with your evacuation plan. Where will you go? How will you get there? Who will you call to let others know your are safe? Visit ready.gov/wildfires for more information. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening. Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens. Target Area: Klamath Basin and the Fremont-Winema National Forest RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND AND LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 284, 285, AND 624 * AFFECTED AREA...In northern California...the northeastern portions of Fire Weather Zone 284, and most of Fire Weather Zone 285, including the Barnes Fire. In Oregon...Fire Weather Zone 624 south and east of a line from Hoyt Creek to Klamath Falls. * WIND...South to southwest 10 to 20 mph gusting to 30 to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY...9 to 15 percent. * DETAILED URL...View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
