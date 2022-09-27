ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This magical cave that produces rainbow light, found in Rainier National Park, may be deadly, officials have warned

Grab screenshot from matt Nichols Instagram handle. Nature photographer Mathew Nichols posted a photo of the icy rainbow cave on his Instagram handle. This cave is situated at Mount Rainier National Park, Washington. The cave shows all colors of the rainbow on its icy roof. As Sunlight falls from an opening, the color is seen across the cave’s roof.
At Least 40 People Injured or Sick From Oregon’s Cedar Creek Wildfire

So far, 40 people have contacted officials with injuries or illnesses they believe are connected to the Cedar Creek wildfire in Oregon. The flames have been burning for nearly two months now, CNN reports. Don Ferguson, a Cedar Creek Fire public information officer emailed CNN about the reports. Ferguson said that so far, none of the injuries are life-threatening.
Red Flag Warning issued for Klamath Basin and the Fremont-Winema National Forest by NWS

Effective: 2022-09-27 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-27 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid tossing burning cigarettes on the ground, parking hot vehicles on dry vegetation, and using equipment that can cause sparks. Follow all fire restrictions. Find links to restrictions at weather.gov/medford/wildfire. One less spark, one less wildfire. Gather your fire evacuation kit now. Collect essentials you don`t want to lose and prioritize your checklist. Visit ready.gov/kit for more information. Familiarize yourself with your evacuation plan. Where will you go? How will you get there? Who will you call to let others know your are safe? Visit ready.gov/wildfires for more information. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening. Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens. Target Area: Klamath Basin and the Fremont-Winema National Forest RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND AND LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 284, 285, AND 624 * AFFECTED AREA...In northern California...the northeastern portions of Fire Weather Zone 284, and most of Fire Weather Zone 285, including the Barnes Fire. In Oregon...Fire Weather Zone 624 south and east of a line from Hoyt Creek to Klamath Falls. * WIND...South to southwest 10 to 20 mph gusting to 30 to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY...9 to 15 percent. * DETAILED URL...View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
