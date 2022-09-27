Effective: 2022-09-27 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-27 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid tossing burning cigarettes on the ground, parking hot vehicles on dry vegetation, and using equipment that can cause sparks. Follow all fire restrictions. Find links to restrictions at weather.gov/medford/wildfire. One less spark, one less wildfire. Gather your fire evacuation kit now. Collect essentials you don`t want to lose and prioritize your checklist. Visit ready.gov/kit for more information. Familiarize yourself with your evacuation plan. Where will you go? How will you get there? Who will you call to let others know your are safe? Visit ready.gov/wildfires for more information. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening. Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens. Target Area: Klamath Basin and the Fremont-Winema National Forest RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND AND LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 284, 285, AND 624 * AFFECTED AREA...In northern California...the northeastern portions of Fire Weather Zone 284, and most of Fire Weather Zone 285, including the Barnes Fire. In Oregon...Fire Weather Zone 624 south and east of a line from Hoyt Creek to Klamath Falls. * WIND...South to southwest 10 to 20 mph gusting to 30 to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY...9 to 15 percent. * DETAILED URL...View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

KLAMATH COUNTY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO