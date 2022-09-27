Read full article on original website
Montana Hunter Under Investigation After She Killed & Skinned A Siberian Husky She Thought Was A Wolf
And I’ll just go ahead and say it, this article isn’t gonna be for everybody, so if you just want to scroll on through, be my guest. A Montana woman has drawn a ton of criticism and outrage (and probably legal ramifications) after she went on social media and posted a picture of a Siberian husky that she killed and skinned while bear hunting in Montana.
Second Hiker This Week Plunges to Her Death from Colorado Mountaintop
Just days after a hiker fell to their death from a mountain in Colorado, another hiker died after plummeting from the same cliff. According to the rescue team, the most recent victim died after plunging several hundred feet from Blanca Peak on Wednesday. The victim has yet to be identified.
National Park Service to Permanently Remove This Species of Fish From Major River System
The National Park Service recently announced it will use a toxic natural compound to remove non-native smallmouth bass fish species from the Colorado River below the Glen Canyon Dam in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area. They will also remove and green sunfish from the same river system. According to a...
Famed American ski mountaineer Hilaree Nelson missing after falling near peak of world's eighth-highest mountain in Nepal
Nepalese rescuers in a helicopter were searching Tuesday for a famed U.S. ski climber a day after she fell near the peak of the world's eighth-highest mountain. Also Monday, an avalanche at a lower elevation on Mount Manaslu swept several climbers, killing a Nepali guide and injuring others. Hilaree Nelson,...
He survived an avalanche on Everest. Then he disappeared on a California mountain.
Quang Thân summitted the world's tallest peaks: Kilimanjaro, Aconagua, Denali. He survived an avalanche on Everest. On a routine hike, he disappeared.
SFGate
18 fires burning in Oregon, Washington lead to evacuations
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — There were 18 large fires burning in Oregon and Washington Saturday, leading to evacuations and targeted power outages in Oregon as the challenge of dry and windy conditions continued in the region. According to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, there are nearly 406 square miles...
Wandering Moose Are Moving Into Nevada as Populations in Neighboring States Swell
Wildlife biologists in Nevada say that moose are making their way into the state in numbers they’ve never seen before as they migrate from neighboring Utah and Idaho where their populations have far exceeded capacity. While meandering moose have been reported sporadically in northeastern Nevada’s high desert country since at least the 1950s, recent population data shows that the largest member of the deer family has now established a permanent, breeding population in the Silver State for the first time in modern memory, the Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW) says.
International Business Times
Woman Falls 900 Feet To Death While Hiking On Colorado's Capitol Peak
A woman fell 900 feet to her death while climbing Capitol Peak, known to be one of the most difficult mountains to climb in Colorado, officials said. Rescue crews arrived after hikers nearby witnessed the fall and called 911. A man made the call at 7:56 a.m. Saturday and reported...
Plan for year-round skiing at standstill in Castle Rock
The proposed rendering of Snowsports 365.P3 Advisors. (Castle Rock, Colo.) Plans to open a year-round snowsports center three years ago show no signs of progress. In 2019, developers announced plans to open Snowsports 365 just off the I-25 corridor near downtown Castle Rock. The proposal would let guests practice skiing or snowboarding year-round and without the typical high-priced cost of a lift ticket.
They tried to shut down Drag Story Hour. A Montana bookstore fought back
Retired police officer and army veteran Jim Thomas drove to downtown Helena, Montana, the state’s capital, to provide what he considered a community service. On a Saturday in mid-July, he joined a vocal crowd outside a local LGBTQ-owned independent bookstore and began scanning his surroundings. Standing 6ft 4in and...
VIDEO: Ever Heard The Ringing Rocks of Montana?
VIDEO: Ever Heard The Ringing Rocks of Montana? Beautiful Video ...
Famed ski mountaineer from Colorado missing after fall near Nepal peak
Nepalese rescuers in a helicopter were searching Tuesday for a famed U.S. ski climber a day after she fell near the peak of the world's eighth-highest mountain. Also Monday, an avalanche at a lower elevation on Mount Manaslu swept several climbers, killing a Nepali guide and injuring others.Hilaree Nelson, 49, was skiing down from the 26,775-foot summit with her partner Jim Morrison when she fell off the mountain, according to Jiban Ghimire of the Kathmandu-based Shangri-La Nepal Trek that organized and outfitted the expedition."She had an accident yesterday as she was descending shortly after her summit. We are trying to...
Body of famed ski mountaineer Hilaree Nelson from Colorado found near peak of Mount Manaslu
The body of famed ski climber Hilaree Nelson from Colorado was recovered in Nepal. The 49-year-old from Telluride was skiing down from the summit of the world's eighth highest mountain with her partner when she disappeared. Jim Morrison, her partner, said in an Instagram post that they were skiing down...
American ski mountaineer and former NatGeo Adventurer of the Year missing in Nepal
Hilaree Nelson, a well-known U.S. ski climber, went missing on Monday in Nepal while skiing down Mount Manaslu with her partner Jim Morrison. According to authorities, Nelson fell from the 26,755-foot summit.
adventure-journal.com
The AJ Interview: Hilaree Nelson on Aging, Obsession, and Life as a Role Model
We’re deeply saddened by the loss of Hilaree Nelson this week. She leaves behind two children, a loving partner, and a hard-earned legacy of badass accomplishments on the highest mountains on earth. We interviewed Nelson two years ago and are republishing the piece today to allow casual readers the chance to learn a bit more about one of the greats. – Ed.
What to expect on the Palisade Plunge mountain bike route
Mountain biker Eric Phillips navigates follows through tight switchbacks on the lower-third of the Palisade Plunge route.Photo by Morgan Tilton. The Palisade Plunge is one of the country’s newest, lengthiest mountain bike trails, which recently opened on Colorado’s Western Slope.
visitusaparks.com
Four Spring Days on the Olympic Peninsula
On the morning of your third day on the Olympic Peninsula, even more options await. We recommend choosing one of three expeditions: kayaking, exploring Hurricane Ridge, or whale watching. Slow down and enjoy the freedom of the open road on the Olympic Peninsula. Though this route takes you clockwise around...
