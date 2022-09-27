ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

Montana Hunter Under Investigation After She Killed & Skinned A Siberian Husky She Thought Was A Wolf

And I’ll just go ahead and say it, this article isn’t gonna be for everybody, so if you just want to scroll on through, be my guest. A Montana woman has drawn a ton of criticism and outrage (and probably legal ramifications) after she went on social media and posted a picture of a Siberian husky that she killed and skinned while bear hunting in Montana.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Montana State
State
Vermont State
State
Connecticut State
State
Utah State
SFGate

18 fires burning in Oregon, Washington lead to evacuations

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — There were 18 large fires burning in Oregon and Washington Saturday, leading to evacuations and targeted power outages in Oregon as the challenge of dry and windy conditions continued in the region. According to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, there are nearly 406 square miles...
OREGON STATE
Field & Stream

Wandering Moose Are Moving Into Nevada as Populations in Neighboring States Swell

Wildlife biologists in Nevada say that moose are making their way into the state in numbers they’ve never seen before as they migrate from neighboring Utah and Idaho where their populations have far exceeded capacity. While meandering moose have been reported sporadically in northeastern Nevada’s high desert country since at least the 1950s, recent population data shows that the largest member of the deer family has now established a permanent, breeding population in the Silver State for the first time in modern memory, the Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW) says.
NEVADA STATE
International Business Times

Woman Falls 900 Feet To Death While Hiking On Colorado's Capitol Peak

A woman fell 900 feet to her death while climbing Capitol Peak, known to be one of the most difficult mountains to climb in Colorado, officials said. Rescue crews arrived after hikers nearby witnessed the fall and called 911. A man made the call at 7:56 a.m. Saturday and reported...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louie Vito
Person
Nick Russell
Natasha Lovato

Plan for year-round skiing at standstill in Castle Rock

The proposed rendering of Snowsports 365.P3 Advisors. (Castle Rock, Colo.) Plans to open a year-round snowsports center three years ago show no signs of progress. In 2019, developers announced plans to open Snowsports 365 just off the I-25 corridor near downtown Castle Rock. The proposal would let guests practice skiing or snowboarding year-round and without the typical high-priced cost of a lift ticket.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
CBS Denver

Famed ski mountaineer from Colorado missing after fall near Nepal peak

Nepalese rescuers in a helicopter were searching Tuesday for a famed U.S. ski climber a day after she fell near the peak of the world's eighth-highest mountain. Also Monday, an avalanche at a lower elevation on Mount Manaslu swept several climbers, killing a Nepali guide and injuring others.Hilaree Nelson, 49, was skiing down from the 26,775-foot summit with her partner Jim Morrison when she fell off the mountain, according to Jiban Ghimire of the Kathmandu-based Shangri-La Nepal Trek that organized and outfitted the expedition."She had an accident yesterday as she was descending shortly after her summit. We are trying to...
TELLURIDE, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Outdoor#Roundabout#Ski Area
adventure-journal.com

The AJ Interview: Hilaree Nelson on Aging, Obsession, and Life as a Role Model

We’re deeply saddened by the loss of Hilaree Nelson this week. She leaves behind two children, a loving partner, and a hard-earned legacy of badass accomplishments on the highest mountains on earth. We interviewed Nelson two years ago and are republishing the piece today to allow casual readers the chance to learn a bit more about one of the greats. – Ed.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Snowboarding
NewsBreak
Sports
visitusaparks.com

Four Spring Days on the Olympic Peninsula

On the morning of your third day on the Olympic Peninsula, even more options await. We recommend choosing one of three expeditions: kayaking, exploring Hurricane Ridge, or whale watching. Slow down and enjoy the freedom of the open road on the Olympic Peninsula. Though this route takes you clockwise around...
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy