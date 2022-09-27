Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Texas Mayor is Taking a Risk Funding the Migrants Entering its CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso Will Receive $2 Million in Federal Funds and Mayor Says No Disaster YetTom HandyEl Paso, TX
How El Paso is Handling the Influx of Thousands of MigrantsTom Handy
Migrants sleep on the streets of El Paso—VP Harris says the borders are secureT. WareEl Paso, TX
Students defend Texas teacher fired for telling pupils to use the term 'minor-attracted persons' instead of paedophiles.VictorEl Paso, TX
Related
KFOX 14
3 El Paso Fire Department stations to be renovated, upgraded as part of 2019 safety bond
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso will begin renovating three El Paso Fire Department stations to upgrade the firehouses as part of the voter-approved 2019 Public Safety Bond. The City of El Paso broke ground on Fire Station 36 in Northwest El Paso and the...
KFOX 14
City Representative Peter Svarzbein to host community meeting on migrant influx
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Mayor Pro Tempore Peter Svarzbein will host a community meeting regarding the influx of asylum seekers into El Paso. The meeting will be held at the Westside Regional Command Center located at 4801 Osborne Dr. El Paso, Texas 79922 on Wednesday, September 28 at 6 p.m.
American Airlines 1st-class passenger Kelly Pichardo sentenced after she & fellow flier Leeza Rodriguez kicked off plane
A FIRST-class passenger has been sentenced to four months in jail after admitting to physically and verbally assaulting crew members mid-air. Kelly Pichardo, 32, and Leeza Rodriguez were aboard a flight from Dallas, Texas, to Los Angeles in February 2021 when a confrontation led to them spitting and shouting racial slurs at a passenger, federal prosecutors said.
These are the 10 ‘worst’ airports in the US, according to Frommer’s
Whether you find it glamorous or treacherous, moving through an airport is a hard-to-avoid necessity for those wanting to see the world. But not all airports are created equal, apparently.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Why United Airlines is Thinking of Ending Service at a Really Big Airport
United Airlines may be one of the biggest airlines in the country, but the company's CEO says it isn't getting fair treatment at a key airport serving the nation's largest city. The John F. Kennedy International Airport is America’s ninth largest airport, according to AirAdvisor, and the 13th biggest airport...
AOL Corp
United Airlines threatens to drop JFK service if U.S. does not approve more flights
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -United Airlines said on Tuesday it plans to end service in October to New York's John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK) if the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) does not grant the air carrier additional flights. United Chief Executive Scott Kirby wrote to Acting FAA Administrator Billy Nolen last week...
KFOX 14
Mayor advised by congresswoman, Border Patrol, White House not declare state of emergency
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Mayor of El Paso, Oscar Leeser, is insisting that there is no need to declare an emergency declaration along the border over the migrant influx. The City of El Paso authorized the increased contract Charter Bus Transportation Services for an additional $4 million...
KFOX 14
City staff shortage causing delays to address overgrown weeds on medians
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Whether you are driving in west, central, or east El Paso, it's likely you have seen the overgrown weeds on the median strips. "Recently, with all the rain, it seems obvious the weeds are pretty bad," said Raul Garcia Jr. “It makes it seem...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFOX 14
Tornillo Bridge over I-10 demolition begins
EL PASO, TX (KFOX14) — The Texas Department of Transportation announced construction crews have started tearing down the Tornillo Bridge over Interstate 10. A spokesperson for TxDOT said drivers should be prepared for weekly alternating lane closures on I-10 in Tornillo. The closures can start as early as 7...
KFOX 14
Socorro ISD superintendent's former employer releases forensic audit
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The findings of an audit that stemmed from questions regarding a $40 million voter-approved bond were released this week. We learned an El Paso superintendent was named in the audit for allegedly earning hotel points for work-related travel. The audit was conducted for San...
KFOX 14
El Paso Animal Services hires Anthony-native veterinarian
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso announced a new veterinarian, Dr. Antony Chacon, to El Paso Animal Services after the shelter experienced almost a year-long vacancy amid the nationwide veterinary shortage. Chacon is a borderland native, growing up in Anthony, New Mexico and went to...
New Jersey is home to the worst mega airport in North America — see the list of the 10 lowest-rated airports in the region
Data and analytics firm J.D. Power released its annual ranking of airports in North America in September.
Comments / 0