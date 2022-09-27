ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

American Airlines 1st-class passenger Kelly Pichardo sentenced after she & fellow flier Leeza Rodriguez kicked off plane

A FIRST-class passenger has been sentenced to four months in jail after admitting to physically and verbally assaulting crew members mid-air. Kelly Pichardo, 32, and Leeza Rodriguez were aboard a flight from Dallas, Texas, to Los Angeles in February 2021 when a confrontation led to them spitting and shouting racial slurs at a passenger, federal prosecutors said.
Tornillo Bridge over I-10 demolition begins

EL PASO, TX (KFOX14) — The Texas Department of Transportation announced construction crews have started tearing down the Tornillo Bridge over Interstate 10. A spokesperson for TxDOT said drivers should be prepared for weekly alternating lane closures on I-10 in Tornillo. The closures can start as early as 7...
Socorro ISD superintendent's former employer releases forensic audit

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The findings of an audit that stemmed from questions regarding a $40 million voter-approved bond were released this week. We learned an El Paso superintendent was named in the audit for allegedly earning hotel points for work-related travel. The audit was conducted for San...
El Paso Animal Services hires Anthony-native veterinarian

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso announced a new veterinarian, Dr. Antony Chacon, to El Paso Animal Services after the shelter experienced almost a year-long vacancy amid the nationwide veterinary shortage. Chacon is a borderland native, growing up in Anthony, New Mexico and went to...
