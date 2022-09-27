ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boeing plane that crashed in French lake lifted out by gigantic crane

By Mary-Kate Findon
 2 days ago

Timelapse footage shows crews using a crane to lift a crashed Boeing plane from a lake at Montpellier airport.

After overshooting the runway, the nose and at least one engine of the aircraft ended up submerged in the water in the early hours of Saturday morning (24 September).

The three crew members that were on board the cargo plane at the time were not injured, but the airport was forced to close.

Footage recorded by Alain Escudier shows the scene as the plane was removed from the lake.

