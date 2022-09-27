13 best women’s loafers to complete your wardrobe – from chunky to penny styles

Dubbed the shoe of the season, loafers are having a moment. Whether in chunky, penny loafer or slip-on form, the preppy footwear choice has gone straight to the top of everyone’s wishlists.

Finishing off your autumn ensembles, loafers strike the perfect balance between fashion and formal – being both smart enough for the office and sufficiently modish for the weekend.

Whether paired with white socks and a Miu Miu-esque mini skirt or channeling French-girl style with a pair of jeans and Breton jumper, the right pair of loafers are a transitional wardrobe staple.

The sophisticated shoe’s fashion status has its roots in the 1960s, when ‘it’ girls Brigitte Bardot and Jane Birkin put their seal of approval on the classic Gucci horsebit loafers. Commanding present-day proceedings, Prada’s monolith platforms are the latest style to rise to cult status (inspiring dupes across the high street), while Ganni, Gucci, Miu Miu and Saint Laurent are all offering fresh takes on the scholarly shoe.

Elsewhere, Kendall Jenner has plumped for The Row’s luxe slim tassel loafers , Hailey Bieber has favoured chunky designs – be it Marni or Bottega Veneta – and Bella Hadid most recently teamed a preppy check mini with a classic heeled loafer from Nomasei.

How we tested

Characterised by their lace-less and low-profile silhouette, we sought out both classic and contemporary takes on loafers. From designer-inspired chunky options and understated penny loafers to flatform or heeled loafers, we considered comfort, cost per wear, quality and aesthetic. These are the best styles for loafing around this autumn and beyond.

The best women’s loafers for 2022 are:

Best overall loafer – Asos design magnus chunky loafers, black: £30, Asos.com

– Asos design magnus chunky loafers, black: £30, Asos.com Best vegan loafer – Monki black faux-leather chunky loafers: £40, Monki.com

– Monki black faux-leather chunky loafers: £40, Monki.com Best heeled loafer – Free People Hayden heeled loafer: £188, Freepeople.com

– Free People Hayden heeled loafer: £188, Freepeople.com Best chunky loafer – Shoe The Bear Iona loafer: £120, Shoethebear.co.uk

– Shoe The Bear Iona loafer: £120, Shoethebear.co.uk Best minimalist loafer – Allsaints Lola leather loafers: £189, Allsaints.com

– Allsaints Lola leather loafers: £189, Allsaints.com Best loafer for comfort – Russell & Bromley patchwork chunky pearl loafer: £275, Russellandbromley.co.uk

– Russell & Bromley patchwork chunky pearl loafer: £275, Russellandbromley.co.uk Best flat loafer – Charles & Keith metallic accent loafers, black: £59, Charleskeith.co.uk

– Charles & Keith metallic accent loafers, black: £59, Charleskeith.co.uk Best penny loafer – Mango penny leather loafers: £79.99, Mango.com

– Mango penny leather loafers: £79.99, Mango.com Best classic loafer – Grenson Nina loafers: £305, Grenson.com

– Grenson Nina loafers: £305, Grenson.com Best tassel loafer – M&S leather tassel block heel loafers: £49.50, Marksandspencer.com

– M&S leather tassel block heel loafers: £49.50, Marksandspencer.com Best backless loafers – Warehouse leather open-back slip-on loafer: £103.20, Warehousefashion.com

– Warehouse leather open-back slip-on loafer: £103.20, Warehousefashion.com Best suede loafer – Vagabond blanca loafer: £120, Vagabond.com

– Vagabond blanca loafer: £120, Vagabond.com Best luxury loafer – Maje platform loafers with studs: £359, Maje.com

Asos design magnus chunky loafers, black

Monki black faux-leather chunky loafers

Free People Hayden heeled loafer

Shoe the Bear Iona loafers

Allsaints Lola leather loafers

Russell & Bromley patchwork chunky pearl loafer

Charles & Keith metallic accent loafers, black

Mango penny leather loafers

Grenson Nina loafers

M&S leather tassel block heel loafer

Warehouse leather open-back slip-on loafer

Vagabond blanca loafer

Maje platform loafers with studs

The verdict: Women’s loafers