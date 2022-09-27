ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
13 best women’s loafers to complete your wardrobe – from chunky to penny styles

By Daisy Lester
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ujZGC_0iBo1Xwf00

Dubbed the shoe of the season, loafers are having a moment. Whether in chunky, penny loafer or slip-on form, the preppy footwear choice has gone straight to the top of everyone’s wishlists.

Finishing off your autumn ensembles, loafers strike the perfect balance between fashion and formal – being both smart enough for the office and sufficiently modish for the weekend.

Whether paired with white socks and a Miu Miu-esque mini skirt or channeling French-girl style with a pair of jeans and Breton jumper, the right pair of loafers are a transitional wardrobe staple.

The sophisticated shoe’s fashion status has its roots in the 1960s, when ‘it’ girls Brigitte Bardot and Jane Birkin put their seal of approval on the classic Gucci horsebit loafers. Commanding present-day proceedings, Prada’s monolith platforms are the latest style to rise to cult status (inspiring dupes across the high street), while Ganni, Gucci, Miu Miu and Saint Laurent are all offering fresh takes on the scholarly shoe.

Elsewhere, Kendall Jenner has plumped for The Row’s luxe slim tassel loafers , Hailey Bieber has favoured chunky designs – be it Marni or Bottega Veneta – and Bella Hadid most recently teamed a preppy check mini with a classic heeled loafer from Nomasei.

How we tested

Characterised by their lace-less and low-profile silhouette, we sought out both classic and contemporary takes on loafers. From designer-inspired chunky options and understated penny loafers to flatform or heeled loafers, we considered comfort, cost per wear, quality and aesthetic. These are the best styles for loafing around this autumn and beyond.

The best women’s loafers for 2022 are:

  • Best overall loafer – Asos design magnus chunky loafers, black: £30, Asos.com
  • Best vegan loafer – Monki black faux-leather chunky loafers: £40, Monki.com
  • Best heeled loafer – Free People Hayden heeled loafer: £188, Freepeople.com
  • Best chunky loafer – Shoe The Bear Iona loafer: £120, Shoethebear.co.uk
  • Best minimalist loafer – Allsaints Lola leather loafers: £189, Allsaints.com
  • Best loafer for comfort – Russell & Bromley patchwork chunky pearl loafer: £275, Russellandbromley.co.uk
  • Best flat loafer – Charles & Keith metallic accent loafers, black: £59, Charleskeith.co.uk
  • Best penny loafer – Mango penny leather loafers: £79.99, Mango.com
  • Best classic loafer – Grenson Nina loafers: £305, Grenson.com
  • Best tassel loafer – M&S leather tassel block heel loafers: £49.50, Marksandspencer.com
  • Best backless loafers – Warehouse leather open-back slip-on loafer: £103.20, Warehousefashion.com
  • Best suede loafer – Vagabond blanca loafer: £120, Vagabond.com
  • Best luxury loafer – Maje platform loafers with studs: £359, Maje.com

Asos design magnus chunky loafers, black

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n8AAN_0iBo1Xwf00

Monki black faux-leather chunky loafers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SvDgZ_0iBo1Xwf00

Free People Hayden heeled loafer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qut55_0iBo1Xwf00

Shoe the Bear Iona loafers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TzgzE_0iBo1Xwf00

Allsaints Lola leather loafers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vjXta_0iBo1Xwf00

Russell & Bromley patchwork chunky pearl loafer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LFPZq_0iBo1Xwf00

Charles & Keith metallic accent loafers, black

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fYDE7_0iBo1Xwf00

Mango penny leather loafers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zw5e7_0iBo1Xwf00

Grenson Nina loafers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DclkV_0iBo1Xwf00

M&S leather tassel block heel loafer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aEc0G_0iBo1Xwf00

Warehouse leather open-back slip-on loafer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cmo7B_0iBo1Xwf00

Vagabond blanca loafer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dmm8G_0iBo1Xwf00

Maje platform loafers with studs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MsqAo_0iBo1Xwf00

The verdict: Women’s loafers

