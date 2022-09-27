ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

How to Make (and Improve) a Moscow Mule

By Kirk Miller
InsideHook
InsideHook
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TpDTj_0iBo1H4H00
It's not that hard to improve the already excellent (and simple) Moscow Mule David Prahl / EyeEm

Ginger beer. Vodka. Lime. That’s the extent of your standard Moscow Mule recipe.

“That’s why it’s so great; it’s not complicated at all,” says Rachel Marshall, the founder and namesake behind Rachel’s Ginger Beer in Seattle, one of the best places to get a Moscow Mule (or other ginger beer tipples). “It’s so, so simple.”

You may associate the Moscow Mule, created at the beginning of America’s involvement in World War II, with copper mugs. Or as part of a larger category of drinks called bucks. But the most important thing to remember is that it’s a minimalist drink that anyone can make, it’s easy to hack and there aren’t a lot of rules when it comes to making one. And name aside, you can easily make this drink without associating yourself with the current Russian aggressions into Ukraine (to start: most vodka in the U.S. isn’t Russian and the copper mugs you associate with the drink aren’t produced there).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WIQN4_0iBo1H4H00
Making a Moscow Mule at Rachel’s Ginger Beer in Seattle (no copper mug needed) Rachel’s Ginger Beer

Below, we’re going to help you make the very best variation of a Moscow Mule, either by following a classic recipe (but getting really artisanal with the ingredients) or via simple variations that maintain the key three elements of the drink.

But first, a bit of backstory:

Who created the Moscow Mule?

According to the Oxford Companion to Spirits and Cocktails, the Moscow Mule originated in 1941 at the Cock ‘n Bull pub in Los Angeles, reportedly after a meeting between bar owner Jack Morgan (who had a large stash of branded ginger beer) and food/spirits importer John Martin, who was promoting Smirnoff vodka. Cock ‘n Bull’s head bartender also claims to have invented the drink — like most cocktail history, the full story is probably up for debate.

As for the ubiquitous copper mugs long associated with the drink? Those originate from the Moscow Copper Co., a Russian copper factory in the early 20th century (its current iteration is U.S. owned and operated). As that brand history suggests, Sophie Berezinski — the daughter of the factory’s owner and designer of the mug — had immigrated to the United States from Russia with 2,000 solid copper drinking vessels that she needed to unload. A chance meeting at the Cock ‘n Bull supposedly led to the Moscow Mule’s creation.

But don’t worry about using a copper mug, even if it does look cool (and keeps your drink icy). “The use of the copper mug is not ubiquitous,” says Marshall. “I think they couldn’t get ice that easily at the Cock ‘n Bull. And it’s aesthetically interesting.”

Can you make a Moscow Mule and replace the vodka?

Yes and no. First, a Moscow Mule is really just a variation on a buck, which is a cocktail with a spirit, citrus and either ginger ale or ginger beer. So you can create a mule/buck with different spirits if you wish — a Mexican Mule would use tequila, Irish Mule subs in Irish whiskey, and so on. It’s not a trademarked drink like a Dark ‘n Stormy, so don’t get caught up in the details.

And while historically the drink was made with Smirnoff, use the vodka of your choice.

What is the most important ingredient in a Moscow Mule?

The ginger beer. Ginger beer historically was brewed, but in its current form that’s probably not the case. You can sub in ginger ale — and your local dive may just do this anyway — but ginger beer provides a spicier ginger kick while being less carbonated or sweet.

“I discovered good ginger beer while I was in Europe in 2008,” says Marshall. “Each pub had its own recipe. There was a lot of variety and everything was super fresh.” When deciding to develop her own Moscow Mule recipe, however, problems arose. “At the time, there was not an ounce of information about ginger beer on the internet, so it was a lot of trial and error.”

Rachel’s Ginger Beer works because it’s designed as a mixer — it’s potent stuff and packs quite a ginger punch. But if you’re not in Seattle or want something a little easier to find, there are plenty of solid ginger beers or artisanal ginger ales on the shelves (Q Mixers, Fever-Tree, etc.). And for the truly … let’s not say lazy … there are a couple of good canned variations.

What’s the classic Moscow Mule recipe?

From Marshall herself: “In a Collins or pint glass, pour 2 oz of spirit, fill to top with ice, top with Rachel’s Ginger Beer, squeeze in some lime (and drop the lime in).”

What’s a good variation on a Moscow Mule?

Sometimes it’s as simple as subbing in a different type of ginger beer or playing with the ice (Rachel’s makes some that offer additional flavor, such as pink guava; they also do slushie variations).

Two others we dig:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37hGKm_0iBo1H4H00
Come Here Often from Esters Esters

Come Here Often?

Suzanne Navarro and Jessica Everett, Co-Owners and Bartenders at Esters (Maui)

Shake, strain and serve on cubed ice. Top with 2 oz soda water. Garnish: Slapped lime leaf, orange blossom.

“This one is by a popular drink in the Bahamas called Sky Water,” says Navarro, who co-owns Maui’s first craft cocktail bar. “We wanted to mimic that feeling and flavor you get on your vacation but add depth and complexity. We also wanted to make a cocktail that was approachable and crushable. In this cocktail, vodka is infused with aromatic Makrut lime leaf, orgeat is used as the sweetener and to give the cocktail body and flavor, ginger liqueur adds a layer of spice, and the spritz of orange blossom reminds you of those lovely breezy nights in a tropical paradise.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kFjcw_0iBo1H4H00
Strawberry Moscow Mule from JIMMY at Modernhaus SoHo JIMMY at Modernhaus SoHo

Strawberry Moscow Mule

Strawberry Moscow Mule

Johnny Swet, Master Mixologist and Founding Partner of JIMMY at Modernhaus SoHo

Combine the ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake to temperature, strain into a highball glass with fresh ice and top with ginger beer. Garnish with a fanned strawberry.

“The Moscow Mule is a perennial favorite because it is accessible and fun,” says Swet. “We wanted to make it a little more interesting by adding a strawberry purée, a surprising element that really plays well with the ginger and lime. The result is an incredibly refreshing highball that is bursting with multi-layered flavor complexity.”

Was the 2019 Bad Bunny hit “Moscow Mule” about the cocktail?

Only in the tangential sense that the top 5 song mentions the drink; it’s really about the Puerto Rican rapper’s, eh, appreciation of a new lover. The translated lyrics: “But I want to wake up naked / On a beach near Bali, if not, Cancun / Get another Moscow Mule.”

Comments / 0

Related
InsideHook

This Is the Best Airport in North America

According to the J.D. Power 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study, we’re back to flying at almost a pre-pandemic level, but not very thrilled with the state of flying (or airports) at the moment. The study, released this week, finds overall satisfaction down 25 points (on a 1,000-point scale)...
LIFESTYLE
InsideHook

Not a Cruise Person? These Four State-of-the-Art Ships Hope to Change That.

At the beginning of 2020, when coronavirus outbreaks on cruise ships became a harbinger of the pandemic havoc to come, some considered it the nail in the coffin of cruising. What those detractors forgot, however, is that the cruise industry has weathered countless storms before. Just two and a half years later, not only is the cruise industry on the way to full recovery, it’s projected to grow.
TRAVEL
InsideHook

Could This Finally Be the End of Hidden Airline Fees?

Have you ever tried to purchase airfare based solely on what you thought you would be paying, only to find out it wasn’t even close to the final amount? Yeah, same. That’s due almost entirely to the amount of fees tacked onto the back half of the buying process. We’re talking seat selection fees, baggage fees, fees relating to changes and cancellations., you name it. By time you’re ready to checkout, you’ve likely accrued an extra couple hundred of dollars in charges that often — if you’re anything like me — leave you second guessing the trip altogether.
LIFESTYLE
Newsweek

Conscripted Russian Soldier Immediately Surrenders to Ukraine Forces

A Russian soldier has surrendered to Ukrainian forces, just days after being deployed to fight under President Vladimir Putin's nationwide partial mobilization, according to an official. Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs, posted a video on his Telegram channel on Tuesday purportedly showing a Russian soldier who...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moscow Mule#Yes And No#Pub#Food Drink#Russian
Newsweek

Ukraine Troops Encircling Russian Forces as Putin Faces Major Defeat

Ukrainian troops are encircling Russian forces in Lyman, an occupied town in the northeast of the country, as Kyiv presses on with its counteroffensive to recapture seized territory. Maps detailing Ukrainian advance in the region amid a continued counteroffensive show its forces moving north across the Siverskyi Donets river from...
MILITARY
Markets Insider

German lawmakers break Europe's silence on suspected Nord Stream pipeline saboteur to point the finger at Russia

Two senior German lawmakers have pointed the finger at Russia over suspected sabotage of Nord Stream. The leaking Russia-to-Europe pipelines are spewing natural-gas into the Baltic Sea. The Kremlin said claims about Russia's involvement were "predictably stupid and absurd." Two senior German lawmakers have pointed the finger at Russia over...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
InsideHook

Man Kayaks From California to Hawaii in 91 Days

What would you consider a long trip by kayak? For some, the answer to that question could be measured in hours; for others, it might be measured in days. And then there’s Cyril Derreumaux, who recently became the second person in recorded history to travel between California and Hawaii in a kayak. In his case, you’d probably want months to measure the journey. All told, it took him about three months — or, to be more precise, 91 days.
CALIFORNIA STATE
InsideHook

Speedway Parking Lots Used to Store Unfinished Ford Trucks

What do you do with a high-profile motor speedway designed to hold tens of thousands of spectators during the times of the year when a racing circuit isn’t coming through town? Some stadiums and arenas are known for the versatility: it’s relatively easy to use the same facility for soccer and football (and, sometimes, lacrosse), or basketball and ice hockey. There isn’t much you can do at a racetrack besides race cars, however.
MOTORSPORTS
InsideHook

Tour Commish Jay Monahan Says PGA Truce With LIV Series Is “Off the Table”

With verbal shots being fired consistently at weekly golf tournaments at home and abroad, the war of words between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf has been fought for months on end. Based on what PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan had to say during an appearance on the Golf Channel’s Live From set at the Presidents Cup, don’t expect a white flag to be waved anytime soon.
GOLF
InsideHook

The Mac Jones Injury Is the Worst-Case Scenario for the Patriots’ Future

Losers of two of their first three games heading into a Week 4 matchup with the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday afternoon, the New England Patriots are likely to be without starting quarterback Mac Jones for the foreseeable future due to a severe ankle injury he suffered in a Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium.
NFL
InsideHook

We’re Thrilled to Report That Portland Is Weirder Than Ever

Teeming with eccentric museums, haunted house bars, and more pinball machines per capita than anywhere in the country, Portland, Oregon, is a city so intrinsically quirky that it makes Portlandia look like a documentary. The infamously offbeat city has long been a mecca for hilariously specific restaurant concepts and singular thrills, like caviar-fueled queer dance parties, potential buried treasure and cinnamon roll-exclusive bakeries with pastries so extravagant they make Cinnabon look like Weight Watchers, but Portland’s developed a grittier edge of late.
PORTLAND, OR
InsideHook

The 5 Best Northern California Lodges for a Cozy Fall Weekend

Fall is officially here — so now’s the time for a weekend of hiking and board games with friends beside a toasty log fire. Five Northern California lodges from Mendocino and Siskiyou Counties to the Eastern Sierra each fit the bill for a cozy getaway. Highlights include vintage railroad cabooses comfortably renovated with ensuites and Scandi-chic cabins with perks like a wood-fired sauna to a historic retreat among the Redwoods.
TRAVEL
InsideHook

Let’s Leave Anthony Bourdain Alone

The part from Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain that’s stuck with me is towards the end of the documentary, when David Chang talks about Bourdain’s taste in music. “This is what Tony told me was his favorite song,” he says, pressing play on “Anemone” by the Brian Jonestown Massacre. The track’s haunting intro rolls in and we get some old footage of Bourdain roving around a dark beach in Provincetown, Massachusetts, where his culinary career began in the 1970s. “Great song,” Chang allows. “But it’s heroin music.”
CELEBRITIES
Robb Report

This New Indian Whisky Was Aged in 3 Different Barrels

There’s a new Indian single malt just hitting the market, part of a rapidly expanding category here in the US, and it’s making a bold (in whisky terms) claim. Indri-Trini: The Three Wood is being touted as the first Indian whisky to be aged in three specific barrel types… but that might be up for debate. Indri Single Malt is made by Piccadily Group at a distillery in the eponymous city of Indri, which is located in the Indian state of Haryana. The malt distillery has been in operation since 2012, and is said to be the largest independent distillery in...
DRINKS
InsideHook

The 5 Biggest Announcements from Amazon’s Fall Launch Event

Amazon’s hardware launch event this week didn’t have a lot of surprises, but there are some cool upgrades to the company’s existing line of tablets, streaming devices, Echo speakers and fitness trackers. Several of the items announced are also available for pre-order, and pretty much everything was designed for increased use with Alexa’s voice controls.
ELECTRONICS
InsideHook

InsideHook

New York City, NY
41K+
Followers
17K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more. Let us help you live your best life.

 https://www.insidehook.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy