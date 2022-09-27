ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Virgin Atlantic boss warns fall in value of pound is ‘hurting consumers’

By Neil Lancefield
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YOWzB_0iBo1DXN00

Sterling’s fall in value is “hurting consumers”, the boss of Virgin Atlantic has warned.

Shai Weiss, chief executive of the transatlantic airline, urged Prime Minister Liz Truss to take a “difficult decision” which will boost the currency’s value.

Economists fear sterling could slump to parity with the US dollar this year for the first time.

It sat at about 1.08 US dollars on Tuesday.

The message to Government is pretty clear in my mind

Shai Weiss, Virgin Atlantic

Speaking at a press conference in central London , he said: “The weakness of the pound is hurting, not Virgin Atlantic, it’s hurting the economy and it’s hurting consumers because it’s actually fulfilling or fuelling the inflation vicious cycle that we’re in.

“We buy planes and fuel in dollars. Thankfully we took some very smart financial positions that will ease the burden of the decline in the pound over the next 12 months.

“The message to Government is pretty clear in my mind. Prime Minister Liz Truss has taken difficult decisions upon entering into the role.

“Maybe you need to take a more difficult decision to reverse the declining pound and ensure that this country is not left with unsustainable perceived weakness in international markets, which of course then impact interest rates, impact consumers, impact mortgage rates, impact the entire economy.

“So yes, we are concerned. The fundamentals are strong, but we’re concerned of course like everyone else in this country with the economic environment in which we operate.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Martin Lewis warns savers ‘be prepared to switch banks’ after interest rate hike

Martin Lewis has issued a warning to savers that they should be prepared to switch banks as interest rates have risen by 0.5 per cent. It comes as the Bank of England (BoE) has said the UK interest rate is now at its highest level since the 2008 financial crisis and indicated that the country is already in a recession, as it expects a 0.1 per cent fall in GDP over the current quarter.
PERSONAL FINANCE
BBC

Bank will 'not hesitate' to raise interest rates after pound's fall

The Bank of England has said it will "not hesitate" to hike interest rates to curb inflation after the pound fell to a record low against the US dollar. The Bank said it was "monitoring developments closely" and would make a decision on any action in November. Its statement came...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
The Independent

Kwasi Kwarteng said ‘who cares if Sterling crashes?’ after Brexit, report claims

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng reportedly said “who cares if Sterling crashes” in the immediate aftermath of the Brexit referendum result in 2016.The then-Tory backbencher, who backed the Leave campaign, was heard making the remark outside the Groucho Club in Soho, according to the Evening Standard.Joy Lo Dico, the journalist behind The Londoner diary column at the time, said she found Mr Kwarteng talking “feverishly” into his phone after the result. “The markets are going mad,” he told her.The Brexiteer was later heard saying: “Who cares if Sterling crashes? It will come back up again.”Mr Kwarteng is contending with massive market...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virgin Atlantic#Economic Environment#Us Dollar#Interest Rates#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Sterling
The Independent

FTSE 100 crashes to 14-month low as Government stands by growth plan

The FTSE 100 has closed at its lowest point since July last year, marking another choppy day for London’s top index.It remained below the 7,000 mark throughout the day and took a hit in late afternoon trading, ending 128.3 points lower, or 1.77%, at 6,881.59.It came a day after the Bank of England took emergency action by unveiling a bond-buying programme aimed at stemming spiralling gilt yields and preventing pension funds from collapsing.The move seemed to briefly soothe investors’ concerns and the FTSE 100 stabilised while the pound managed to recover losses from earlier in the day.But it plunged back...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Why is the pound weak after the mini-Budget announcement?

The British currency dropped by 4.9 per cent against the dollar on Monday 26 September, its lowest level since 1971.The pound plummeted across global markets after Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng set out the government’s mini-Budget plan to cut various taxes by a combined £45bn.Bank of England has since intervened to stabilise financial markets, buying 10-year government bonds for £5bn a day until mid-October in a bid to create more stability in the debt markets.This comes as Minister Liz Truss defended her mini-Budget plans on TV.Here, the Independent looks at what happened.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Kwarteng refuses to answer questions after pound hits all-time low against US dollarKwasi Kwarteng remains confident in mini-Budget: ‘We are going to help people’Mini-Budget is ‘right plan’ despite market turmoil, Liz Truss insists
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
CoinDesk

Bitcoin Off Lows as Bank of England's Bond Market Intervention Raises Hopes for Fed Pivot

Bitcoin (BTC) recovered from daily lows after the Bank of England (BOE) said it will take steps to address the liquidity crunch in the government bond market. The announcement raised hopes that central banks, including the U.S. Federal Reserve, are nearing their pain threshold concerning the market turmoil and might soon abandon the policy tightening that has roiled crypto and traditional assets this year.
CURRENCIES
The Independent

Pound falls as Bank of England intervenes to calm markets

The pound continues to retreat despite the Bank of England’s emergency measures to calm the market.Sterling was trading at $1.073 at 4pm, up from $1.066 at 2pm as the pound recovers from a record low against the dollar of $1.03 as spooked markets react to Kwasi Kwarteng’s tax-cutting mini-Budget.The Bank of England was forced to intervene announcing that it will buy government bonds in an attempt to calm markets. The central bank said it wanted to stave off a “material risk to UK financial stability.”It comes after the International Monetary Fund hit out at Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng’s...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Truss insists mini-budget is the ‘right plan’ despite market turmoil

Prime Minister Liz Truss has insisted the Government’s tax-cutting measures are the “right plan” in the face of rising energy bills and to get the economy growing despite market turmoil sparked by the Chancellor’s mini-budget.In her first public comments since the mini-budget market chaos, Ms Truss defended Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s measures, insisting “urgent action” was needed, although she admitted the Government’s decisions have been “controversial”.The Prime Minister told BBC Radio Leeds: “We had to take urgent action to get our economy growing, get Britain moving and also deal with inflation.“Of course that means taking controversial and difficult decisions but I...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Liz Truss government ‘undercutting’ economic institutions, says ex-Bank of England governor

Liz Truss’s government has been “undercutting” the UK’s economic institutions with its borrowing-fuelled tax cut spree, said former Bank of England governor Sir Mark Carney.Sir Mark – governor from 2013 to 2020 – said the mini-Budget’s measures were “working at some cross-purposes” with the Bank.“Unfortunately having a partial budget, in these circumstances – tough global economy, tough financial market position, working at cross-purposes with the Bank – has led to quite dramatic moves in financial markets,” he told the BBC on Thursday.Condemning the decision to push ahead with the tax cut plan without an Office for Budgetary Responsibility (OBR)...
ECONOMY
The Independent

The Independent

863K+
Followers
276K+
Post
418M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy