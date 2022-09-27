Williamsport, Pa. — Williamsport police are investigating another homicide. Units were dispatched to 884 West Fourth Street around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning for reports of "several loud popping noises," followed by screaming, according to a police news release. Officers arrived on the scene and located a 41-year-old female inside the residence suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, police said. EMS arrived on the scene and later pronounced the victim dead. Investigation into this incident is ongoing. If you have any information regarding this incident please contact Agt. Ben Hitesman at 570-327-7560 ext. 7595 / email: bhitesman@cityofwilliamsport.org.

WILLIAMSPORT, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO