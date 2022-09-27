Read full article on original website
Accused child rapist Steven Guthrie apprehended Wednesday
Williamsport, Pa. — A fugitive wanted on charges of child rape, among other charges, was apprehended on Wednesday by the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force. Steven Randal Guthrie, 37, was captured at approximately 10:15 a.m. according to Lycoming County Chief Deputy Spiegel. A witness told NorthcentralPa.com that police apprehended a person Wednesday on Cemetery Street in Williamsport. The road was blocked for hours as reports surfaced of explosives found in...
Man fires on Penn College police, charged with attempted murder
Williamsport, Pa. — A 39-year-old man fired multiple shots at a Penn College Police Officer as they investigated a complaint Wednesday afternoon. According to police, Tyree Rasheen Cleveland was ordered to show his hands just before he opened fire on the officer. Cleveland then fled from the area after allegedly tossing two firearms into a bush, Agent Brittany Alexander said. Officers were investigating the report of a disturbance with a...
Williamsport suspect fires multiple shots at police
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A police-involved shooting took place Wednesday afternoon in Williamsport and a suspect is in custody. According to the Williamsport Bureau of Police, shots were heard in the 1000 block of Wine Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Investigators tell Eyewitness News, a Penn College officer confronted a suspect with a gun then […]
Man accused of murdering his mother to go to trial
SUNBURY, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Northumberland County man charged with the murder of his mother last fall appeared in court on Wednesday to determine if the case is headed to trial. Christopher Depka of Coal Township appeared at Northumberland County court for a hearing involving the death of his mother, 61-year-old Sarah Jones. Depka […]
Williamsport shooting leaves one woman dead, suspect wanted
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday morning that left one woman dead. According to the Williamsport Bureau of Police, officers responded to the 800 block of West Fourth Street around 6:30 a.m. for a report of multiple “loud popping noises” followed by screaming. Police say officers arrived on the […]
Man accused of punching park ranger facing additional charge
FOSTER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A man accused of punching a park ranger in June now faces an additional charge. According to the police report, an officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop on John Brotzman, 57, from Freeland, for allegedly running a stop sign on June 25. Officers say Brotzman then did a U-Turn […]
Williamsport police investigating Wednesday morning homicide
Williamsport, Pa. — Williamsport police are investigating another homicide. Units were dispatched to 884 West Fourth Street around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning for reports of "several loud popping noises," followed by screaming, according to a police news release. Officers arrived on the scene and located a 41-year-old female inside the residence suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, police said. EMS arrived on the scene and later pronounced the victim dead. Investigation into this incident is ongoing. If you have any information regarding this incident please contact Agt. Ben Hitesman at 570-327-7560 ext. 7595 / email: bhitesman@cityofwilliamsport.org.
Berwick man accused of stealing from his grandmother
Berwick, Pa. — A Berwick man stole banking information from two family members, including his grandmother, and used it to steal more than $3,000, police say. Now Jordan Mateo Bafile, 22, is facing felony charges for allegedly forging checks and using stolen information to make Cash App purchases totaling $3,339. Bafile's grandmother and another member of the family contacted police on Aug. 1 after they reportedly discovered multiple fraudulent purchases...
Harrisburg dad charged after death of 5-year-old girl covered in bruises
Police charged a Harrisburg father after his 5-year-old daughter died Tuesday covered in bruises. Gregory E. Woods, 25, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child after the girl collapsed in his fourth-floor apartment in the Old City Hall apartment building downtown Tuesday morning.
Shots fired at Penn College officer in Williamsport
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Police arrested a man for shooting at a Penn College police officer Wednesday afternoon in Williamsport. Police responded to a property on Vine Street around 12:15 p.m. for reports of a disturbance. Officials say when the officer approached, the Tyree Rasheen Cleveland fired shots before taking...
Harrisburg police sent to city high school after videotaped brawl sends boy to hospital
Harrisburg police sent additional officers and community service aides to the city’s main high school Wednesday after a student was beaten and stomped in the hallway during a large fight Tuesday. Police Lt. Kyle Gautsch said police were coordinating with school administrators to provide an additional presence in and...
wkok.com
Sunbury Mayor Brosious: Crime Increase Not Going Unnoticed
SUNBURY – Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious says wants residents to know there has been an increase in crime in the city recently and the city’s police force is on it, and making arrests. This comes after Sunbury police said at a news conference earlier this year–they’d been cracking...
Glen Lyon man, 28, pleads guilty to indecent assault upon child
WILKES-BARRE — Brandan Sorber, 28, of West Ridge Street, Newport Township, pled guilty to indecent assault for kissing a girl younger than 16 years old. Sorber pled guilty to the charge before Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas. Fairview Township police in court records say the girl’s mother reported...
Man facing forgery charges in Berwick
BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to Pennsylvania State Police, a 22-year-old man was arrested in Berwick and is facing forgery and counterfeiting charges. PSP say that the man’s first victim, a 70-year-old woman, initially reported that the man had accessed her bank account without her consent. The victim also reported that the suspect had […]
Police search for suspect in Sunbury bar shooting
SUNBURY, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Sunbury police are looking for a man they say is involved in a bar shooting that left one man dead. According to the Sunbury Police Department, on Sunday, September 25, around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a reported shooting at the Laughter’s Bar in the 100 block of South Third […]
Missing girl found with man at Austintown Walmart
Fesig was booked into the Mahoning County Jail.
northcentralpa.com
Stolen SUV scrapped for $100 by Lycoming County man
Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County man was charged with two felonies after he received $100 for a stolen car that was ultimately scrapped at a local recycling center. The vehicle was taken by Jack Larue Howlett from a home near the 2000 block of Lycoming Creek Road in Williamsport, police said. The 62-year-old Howlett allegedly had the vehicle towed from the home and taken to Staiman Recycling on Oct. 25, 2021.
Murder for hire plot busted in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A man is facing charges after investigators busted an alleged murder-for-hire scheme in Luzerne County. According to the state Attorney General's Office, Fernidand Cuevas-Herida approached an undercover police officer earlier this month, saying he wanted three people killed. Officials say he provided a written plan...
Police: Man refuses to return stolen Harley
Bloomsburg, Pa. — A Bloomsburg man allegedly told police he would rather go to jail than give back a stolen Harley Davidson motorcycle. Dale Larue Walter, 55, is accused of taking a 1983 purple Harley Davidson shovelhead motorcycle from a woman he used to live with, according to Bloomsburg Officer Ken Auchter. The woman's daughter called police on Sept. 5 to report the bike missing for her mother, over whom...
WNEP-TV 16
Accused killer captured in Union County
Police in Sunbury announced an arrest in a Sunday morning's deadly shooting. The suspect was picked up in Lewisburg late Monday night.
