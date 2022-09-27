Read full article on original website
1470 WMBD
Hurricane Ian makes landfall along Florida Gulf Coast with Category 4 fury
VENICE, Fla. (Reuters) -Hurricane Ian plowed into Florida’s Gulf Coast with catastrophic force on Wednesday, assaulting the state with howling winds, torrential rain and a treacherous surge of ocean surf that made it one of the most powerful storms on record to hit the United States. Ian made landfall...
Factbox-The worst hurricanes in Florida’s history as Ian takes aim
(Reuters) – Hurricane Ian intensified to an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm on Wednesday as it steamed toward Florida’s Gulf Coast, threatening to bring destruction and life-threatening conditions to much of the state. As Floridians brace for the approaching storm, here are the five of the most deadly...
Pekin native sticks with Florida during Hurricane Ian
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A woman who still owns a home in Pekin but is currently in Florida, is experiencing her first hurricane as Ian barrels through. Angie Bennett spends most of her time in Clearwater, as an employee of Allegiant Air. She considered taking a relief flight from Allegiant out of Florida, but changed her mind last minute.
Peoria natives waiting out hurricane impacts in Florida
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Roughly 2.5 million people in Florida are under some kind of evacuation plan awaiting Hurricane Ian’s arrival. Cindy Ardis-Jenkins, a Peoria Native now living in Cape Coral, Florida,. says they’re far enough from Punta Gorda, where the eye of the storm is expected to...
Feds fine Regions Bank for illegal overdraft fees
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – A bank chain with a number of central Illinois locations has agreed to pay a huge fine after implementing what the feds called “surprise overdraft fees.”. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has ordered Regions Bank to pay $191 million in fines — $141 million of...
Illinois’ early voting gets underway Thursday
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Early voting for the November Election is about to get underway in Illinois, at least in most areas of the state. Chicago and Cook County voters will have to wait until next month to start early voting, but the rest of Illinois can get their ballots in Thursday (9/29), according to State Board of Elections Spokesperson Matt Dietrich.
State once again honors Gold Star Families
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – State leaders honored the families of fallen soldiers statewide over the weekend — known as Gold Star Families. The state hosted what was an otherwise private event for the families Sunday in Springfield. “Gold Star families” are the families of soldiers whose lives were lost during the Iraq War — but has come to symbolize those lost in any war, in many cases.
Pritzker announces $450M UI Trust Fund payment, Republicans say ‘not good enough’
CHICAGO – Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Employment Security will be making a payment of $450 million toward the remaining $1.8 billion borrowed under Title XII of the Social Security Act. On Tuesday, Pritzker said due to continued historic low unemployment insurance claims, the unemployment insurance...
Changes to gun laws discussed as SAFE-T Act questions continue, new legislation introduced
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – An Illinois House committee meets to talk about other ways to prevent gun crimes, as controversy continues over the provisions of the “SAFE-T Act,” elimintaing cash bail. The House Public Safety and Violence Prevention Task Force heard from Kathleen Sances, president of the Gun...
