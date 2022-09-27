ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Factbox-The worst hurricanes in Florida’s history as Ian takes aim

(Reuters) – Hurricane Ian intensified to an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm on Wednesday as it steamed toward Florida’s Gulf Coast, threatening to bring destruction and life-threatening conditions to much of the state. As Floridians brace for the approaching storm, here are the five of the most deadly...
Pekin native sticks with Florida during Hurricane Ian

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A woman who still owns a home in Pekin but is currently in Florida, is experiencing her first hurricane as Ian barrels through. Angie Bennett spends most of her time in Clearwater, as an employee of Allegiant Air. She considered taking a relief flight from Allegiant out of Florida, but changed her mind last minute.
Peoria natives waiting out hurricane impacts in Florida

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Roughly 2.5 million people in Florida are under some kind of evacuation plan awaiting Hurricane Ian’s arrival. Cindy Ardis-Jenkins, a Peoria Native now living in Cape Coral, Florida,. says they’re far enough from Punta Gorda, where the eye of the storm is expected to...
Feds fine Regions Bank for illegal overdraft fees

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – A bank chain with a number of central Illinois locations has agreed to pay a huge fine after implementing what the feds called “surprise overdraft fees.”. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has ordered Regions Bank to pay $191 million in fines — $141 million of...
Illinois’ early voting gets underway Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Early voting for the November Election is about to get underway in Illinois, at least in most areas of the state. Chicago and Cook County voters will have to wait until next month to start early voting, but the rest of Illinois can get their ballots in Thursday (9/29), according to State Board of Elections Spokesperson Matt Dietrich.
State once again honors Gold Star Families

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – State leaders honored the families of fallen soldiers statewide over the weekend — known as Gold Star Families. The state hosted what was an otherwise private event for the families Sunday in Springfield. “Gold Star families” are the families of soldiers whose lives were lost during the Iraq War — but has come to symbolize those lost in any war, in many cases.
