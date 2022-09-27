ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WAFB

WAFB

Beautiful fall weather continues with even cooler temperatures for today

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A reinforcing shot of cooler and drier air, partially aided by the northerly flow on the west side of Ian, will result in even cooler temperatures for today. After another nice morning in the 50s, afternoon highs are only expected to reach the upper 70s for most under sunny skies. Our one concern continues to be fire weather potential, with dry and occasionally breezy conditions meaning any sparks could quickly lead to brush and/or wildfires.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana

What's that one dish that you always search for in the menu when you go out with your loved ones? If the answer is a good, juicy steak, then keep on reading because this article is for you. Below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are well-known for serving delicious food and are also praised by both travellers and local people, so if you haven't visited any of them, make sure to add them to your list and visit them next time you are in the area.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Closures coming soon to I-110 and I-10

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) is giving everyone a heads up about overnight closures that are happening this weekend. DOTD says “that I-110 northbound and I-10 westbound will be fully closed overnight on the evening of Saturday, October 1.”. The...
LOUISIANA STATE
wbrz.com

Body found in Mississippi River Monday morning

PORT ALLEN - Law enforcement officials in West Baton Rouge are investigating a body found in the Mississippi River sometime Monday morning. The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the body was found on the west side of the river near Port Allen. Sources said investigators did not immediately find any signs of foul play.
PORT ALLEN, LA
Alina Andras

3 Amazing Burger Places in Louisiana

What do you usually go for when you are craving some comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Pumpkin patch opens in City of Walker

WALKER, La. (WAFB) - Now that fall is officially underway, a lot of activities are making a comeback. That includes pumpkin patches. The City of Walker says its pumpkin patch will open on Monday, Sept. 26 starting at 3 p.m. The patch is located in Sidney Hutchinson Park in the...
WALKER, LA
LSU Reveille

Opinion: So, when are you leaving Louisiana?

There isn’t a week that goes by where someone doesn’t ask me why I’m still in Louisiana and what my plans to leave are. There's a consensus among even lifelong residents of this state that it doesn't have a long-term future. It’s a pervasive line of thinking...
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

WAFB

