FORECAST: Fair conditions stick around until Hurricane Ian brings rain, wind to Carolinas

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 2 days ago
ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

  • Calm and mild temperatures will stay in place for a couple more days with highs in the 70s.
  • Hurricane Ian, a powerful Category 3 storm in The Gulf, continues to intensify and is moving toward Sarasota, Florida.
  • The Hurricane Center reported the track a little farther to the east with the storm making landfall late Wednesday.
  • Guidance suggests Ian will cross over the Florida Peninsula back into the Atlantic Ocean before moving west to the East Coast.
  • It is unclear where the potential for a second landfall will be.
  • In our area, the rain will start Friday afternoon and continue into Saturday and later that night.
  • Gusty winds combined with that heavy rain could lead to some power outages.

