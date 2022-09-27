FORECAST: Fair conditions stick around until Hurricane Ian brings rain, wind to Carolinas
ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- Calm and mild temperatures will stay in place for a couple more days with highs in the 70s.
- Hurricane Ian, a powerful Category 3 storm in The Gulf, continues to intensify and is moving toward Sarasota, Florida.
- The Hurricane Center reported the track a little farther to the east with the storm making landfall late Wednesday.
- Guidance suggests Ian will cross over the Florida Peninsula back into the Atlantic Ocean before moving west to the East Coast.
- It is unclear where the potential for a second landfall will be.
- In our area, the rain will start Friday afternoon and continue into Saturday and later that night.
- Gusty winds combined with that heavy rain could lead to some power outages.
Comments / 0