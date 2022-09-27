Read full article on original website
Related
See chief prosecutor on war crimes' warning to Russia
During his security briefing at the United Nations General Assembly, International Criminal Court chief prosecutor Karim Khan issued a warning to Russian leaders and soldiers that no one can get away with a war crime.
Kenyan lawyer in ICC case linked to new president found dead
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Police say a Kenyan lawyer facing charges at the International Criminal Court of bribing and threatening prosecution witnesses in a past ICC case against Kenya’s recently elected president has been found dead. Paul Gicheru had pleaded not guilty earlier this year to all eight...
Washington Examiner
Taliban fighters kidnapped and gang-raped Tajik teenagers
Since their August 2021 takeover of Afghanistan, the Taliban have utilized rape and forced marriage to terrorize Afghan women. While the Taliban deny the evidence of such claims, two Afghan teenagers who recently escaped Taliban captivity shed light on the group's evil. The teenagers provided statements to Leslie Merriman, an...
Military helicopters open fire on school, killing seven children and injuring around 30 in Myanmar
At least 13 people, including seven children, were killed and dozens injured in Myanmar after military-run government helicopters fired machine guns at a school for almost an hour, media reports said.The incident appears to be one of the deadliest attacks undertaken by the junta since it seized power in a coup, ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi last year.A school administrator and aid workers claimed on Monday that the attack occured on Friday when army choppers hovering over a village rained bullets in the compound of a Buddhist monastery.The junta has said the attack was launched against...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox News
US-backed fighters rescue tens of thousands of women and children in raid on ISIS al-Hol camp
Syrian fighters backed by the United States have rescued tens of thousands of women and children following a weeks-long raid on a refugee camp in northern Syria. Dozens of militants were subsequently detained and an undisclosed number of weapons were seized following the 24-day operation at al-Hol camp carried out by the Internal Security Forces and the U.S.-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.
Myanmar Journalist Details His Rape By Junta Soldiers in Prison
Ye Mon had always considered the 14th of any month to be a lucky day. He was married on Feb. 14, his son was born on July 14. However, Dec. 14, 2021 would bring this run of good fortune to an abrupt end. In a rare first-person account of abuses...
At least 11 children dead, several missing after civilian attacks by Myanmar military
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Military rulers in Myanmar have killed at least 11 children and several are missing following an airstrike on civilian areas that included a school, United Nations officials said Tuesday. The U.N. children's fund, or UNICEF, said the strike occurred in Tabayin Township in the Sagaing region...
Secret American Special Operations Mission Rescued A Hostage In Africa This Week (Updated)
Members of the US Army's 75th Ranger Regiment conduct a nighttime training mission. US ArmyChairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley revealed the hostage rescue mission in Africa during a speech.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ex-CIA officer says Putin is 'completely cornered' and the chances of his using tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine are increasing 'by the day'
A former CIA officer said Vladimir Putin had been backed into a corner over his war in Ukraine. Robert Baer told CNN the Russian leader was unlikely to deescalate, given all his setbacks. Baer also said the chances that Putin might turn to tactical nuclear weapons were increasing. As military...
Taliban show off missiles, Humvees and rocket launchers ‘seized from US’ in chilling ‘Freedom Day’ parade
THE Taliban has flexed its military muscle by parading missiles, rocket launchers and weapons to mark one year since US troops withdrew from Afghanistan. After two decades in the war-torn region, American soldiers left Afghanistan last year - with the final forces leaving on August 31, 2021. The Taliban waged...
BBC
Ethiopia's Tigray war: Satellite images capture troop build-up near Eritrea border
Satellite images have given a rare glimpse into the resurgence of fighting in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region, one of the world's most hidden conflicts, where communications have been cut off and journalists denied permission to visit. The images taken this month show the build-up of troops and military hardware along...
Amal Clooney reminds world leaders not to be 'numb' to war crimes in Ukraine
At an event on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, human rights lawyer Amal Clooney urged countries not to become "numb" to war crimes.Sept. 23, 2022.
France 24
Ex-junta leader Camara jailed on eve of Guinea stadium massacre trial
In tonight’s edition: the ex-leader of Guinea’s military junta is jailed on the eve of his trial. He and 10 others stand accused after more than 150 people were murdered and over 100 women raped at an opposition rally in 2009. Elsewhere, Nigeria continues to deal with the worst flooding it's seen in a decade. Plus, a panel in Nigeria recommends that dozens of police be dismissed or prosecuted for their role in torture and extra-judicial killings.
Western nations concerned by presence of extremist groups in Afghanistan
WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Some western countries expressed grave concern about the presence and operations of extremist groups in Afghanistan and said the Taliban were not meeting their counter-terrorism commitments.
Exclusive-Turkey sells battle-tested drones to UAE as regional rivals mend ties - sources
ANKARA, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Turkish defence firm Baykar has delivered 20 armed drones to the United Arab Emirates this month and could sell more, two Turkish sources said, as a diplomatic detente between the former regional rivals expands into military contracts.
UN speeches end with silence from Myanmar, Afghanistan
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — For the second straight year, Afghanistan and Myanmar were silent at the U.N. General Assembly’s leaders’ meeting, which ended Monday with no representative of either government stepping forward to talk as the United Nations tries to resolve who should represent them. At the...
Iran’s army threatens to step in against ‘enemies’ as country braced for fresh protests
Iran’s army threatened violence against widespread and growing anti-regime protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini as the country’s president arrived home following a trip to the United Nations.“The army is ready to defend the security and interests of the Iranian nation against the conspiracies of the enemies,” said the army’s statement. “The army personnel fully support their comrades in the police forces, and are ready to deal with the various plots of the enemies.”The warning came as protesters were preparing on Friday for an eighth straight night of street battles with security forces.“Both sides are preparing...
Aung San Suu Kyi is convicted again in Myanmar, alongside an Australian adviser
The former prime minister was sentenced to three years for violating the official secrets act, on top of a 20-year sentence already handed down by the military junta that took power in 2021.
American nun held hostage in Burkina Faso is released with help of US forces
An 83-year-old American nun from Louisiana who was held hostage by terrorists in Burkina Faso for almost five months was released on Monday.
msn.com
UN deplores «heinous» attack on commercial convoy in Burkina Faso that killed 11 people
UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Wednesday deplored the "atrocious" attack carried out last Monday against a commercial convoy in Burkina Faso carrying basic commodities to the city of Djibo, which killed eleven people. This has been communicated by the spokesman of the United Nations Secretariat General, Stéphane Dujarric, detailing...
Comments / 0