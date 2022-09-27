Read full article on original website
FOXBusiness
Marriott opens $600M global headquarters as it encourages in-person work
Marriott International opened a $600 million global headquarters in Maryland, making office work more appealing to more than 3,500 employees. The new 21-story, 785,000-square-foot office building in Bethesda was intentionally "designed to better connect" Marriott's global workforce by enabling collaboration through diverse and dynamic workspaces, according to the company. There...
This 29-Year-Old Is Helping Black Women Score Jobs With Mega Companies
Niani Tolbert, 29-year-old founder and CEO of #HireBlack, an initiative she created to provide career resources for Black women, has turned the mission into her full-time job. #HireBlack works to connect high-performing diverse talent with companies and organizations through hiring events and career workshops. In addition, the initiative offers an annual summit and a job board. The website informs that the job board is the place where Black women can get notified of new job postings, discover remote and hybrid jobs, get discovered by top recruiters, and more.
Black Boardroom Power 2022: Momentum to Increase Black Directors Continues but Challenges to Significantly Boost Black Corporate Leadership Persists
BLACK ENTERPRISE has produced its annual “Power in the Boardroom” report, including the 2022 B.E. Registry of Corporate Directors—our exclusive listing of Black board members. This editorial package represents the ninth such analysis of diversity within corporate governance over the past decade. black enterprise editors researched the universe of S&P 500 companies to gain a comprehensive picture of corporate diversity and inclusion at the highest level.
Goldman Sachs insiders are concerned about CEO David Solomon's push to build his personal brand
Hi, I'm Matt Turner, the editor in chief of business at Insider. Welcome back to Insider Weekly, a roundup of some of our top stories. Goldman Sachs insiders are concerned about CEO David Solomon's push to build his personal brand. Wall Street's biggest investors fear an economic nightmare is coming....
ffnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: “Climbing ‘Capital’ Hill: The best strategies for investment success” – Bradley Collins, Insurtech Insights in The Insurtech Magazine
Bradley Collins, CCO at Insurtech Insights, canvassed Future50 America insurtech finalists and some friendly VCs to come up with the Top 6 Tips for navigating a changing investment landscape. How has the investment landscape changed over the past 12 months and how should investment strategies change as a result? These...
financemagnates.com
Important Steps to Consider before Leaping into the DeFi Project
According to DeFiPulse, decentralized finance developed into a $92 billion business in 2021, measured by total locked value (TVL). To put that in perspective, TVL was valued at $24 billion in December 2020, representing an almost 300 percent increase, which cannot go unnoticed. DeFi has grown into an ecosystem of over 534 crypto applications that provide financial services such as lending, borrowing and asset management in less than three years.
ZDNet
Highly skilled tech workers are becoming a rarity, and companies have tough decisions to make
In the ever-evolving employment landscape, tech companies are changing their typical hiring strategies to compensate for the talent lost to the Great Resignation – and have some tough decisions to make when it comes to ordering teams back to the office. A.Team's 2022 Tech Work Report surveyed almost 2,600...
financemagnates.com
Equiti Capital UK Doubles 2021 Profits despite 5% Revenue Jump
Equiti Capital UK Limited, the FCA-regulated arm of Equiti Group, reported a year-over-year increase of 113 percent in its profitability for fiscal 2021, which ended on December 31, along with a 5 percent jump in revenue. According to the latest Companies House filing, the broker generated revenue of $32.53 million...
financemagnates.com
What are Ethereum's Prospects After the Merge?
Ethereum is the talk of the entire crypto market at the moment. The asset has managed to break one milestone after the other this year alone, and while the market remains in a downturn, it will undoubtedly be one of the assets to look forward to when things flip bullish once more.
financemagnates.com
MetaQuotes' Apple Delisting Creates "Lots of Headaches"
Apple Inc. last week removed the MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 apps from its App Store, striking what could be a massive blow to the forex and contracts for differences (CFDs) trading industry. The move by the technology giant was unexpected. App Store is the only place where mobile applications...
financemagnates.com
Sales Veteran Ian Daniels Leaves Nomura for BGC Partners
Ian Daniels, a well-known sales expert in the financial services industry, has joined BGC Partners recently as the Global Head of Fenics NDF, according to a Linkedin update. “I’m delighted to share that I’m starting a new role as Global Head of Fenics NDF at BGC Partners,” he wrote in a post on the professional social media network.
financemagnates.com
16 Wall Street Firms to Pay $1.1B for 'Off-Channel Communications'
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced on Tuesday that 15 broker-dealers and one affiliated investment adviser have agreed to pay combined penalties of over $1.1 billion for their recordkeeping failures. The American regulator said it uncovered “pervasive off-channel communications” in the firms. The SEC explained:...
financemagnates.com
Deutsche Börse Teams Up with Chile’s Santiago Exchange on Market Data
Deutsche Börse, a Germany-based exchange organization, has entered a market data partnership with Chile’s Santiago Exchange, the third-largest exchange in Latin America. Under the collaboration, the German exchange said it will provide access to a full range of Santiago Exchange’s market data products on its platform. Additionally,...
financemagnates.com
Brett Harrison Quits as FTX US’ President, Moves into Advisory Role
Brett Harrision, the US President of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX, announced on Tuesday that he was stepping down from his position. “Over the next few months, I’ll be transferring my responsibilities and moving into an advisory role at the company,” Harrison announced in a Twitter thread. His resignation...
financemagnates.com
Cornerstone’s H1 2022 Revenues Climb by 127%
A cloud-based provider of global payments and currency risk management services, Cornerstone announced its financial results for the first half of 2022 (H1 2022) today. For the reported period, the company’s total revenue came in at £1.9 million, which is 127% higher compared to the same period in 2021.
financemagnates.com
Oracle to Pay $23M to Settle Bribery Charges against Asian Subsidiaries
Oracle Corporation, a Texas-headquartered American software and technology company, has agreed to pay more than $23 million to settle bribery charges against its subsidiaries in Turkey, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and India. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC ) disclosed on Monday that it charged Oracle with violating...
financemagnates.com
Moneta Markets’ David Bily on AISC License, Apple’s MetaTrader Removal
Moneta Markets, a retail FX and CFDs trading brand, recently separated from Vantage to operate independently. The broker even gained an ASIC license in the process to ramp up its services in Australia: it also holds regulatory licenses in South Africa and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. With so much...
financemagnates.com
Binance Re-enters South Africa’s Crypto Futures Market
Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, has relaunched crypto futures in South Africa, one of Africa’s largest economies. The exchange announced that perpetual and delivery futures contracts settled in US dollar-pegged assets (USDⓈ-M) and cryptocurrency (COIN-M) has been made available to its users in the country starting from Monday.
financemagnates.com
NFTs Regroup After a Bear Market Summer
Are NFTs experiencing a slow death, and if so, would anybody mourn them? Not everyone is a fan of non-fungible tokens, and the mere mention of the subject can elicit a dismissive or even hostile reaction online. However, in the anonymous, social media arena, it’s difficult to judge whether diatribes...
financemagnates.com
What Is The Covesting Ecosystem And How Can Traders Benefit?
The Covesting ecosystem is unlike anything else found in the cryptocurrency industry, connecting a peer-to-peer copy trading community with the COV utility token and interest-bearing yield accounts that enable unprecedented benefits for traders. Here is everything you need to know about the Covesting ecosystem found exclusively at PrimeXBT and the...
