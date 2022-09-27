Read full article on original website
Top 5 Tech Deals of the Day: See Time-Sensitive Savings from Anker, Samsung, Apple, Garmin, and More
Some of the best tech gifts can often be pricey. You can spend hundreds or even thousands on a geeky device you’ve been eying on for yourself (or perhaps a gift to someone), which is why a good discount goes a long way. That’s why we are constantly scouring all the channels to uncover the top tech deals around. From the best smartphones that serve double duty as our go-to cameras, to outlet extenders that offer utility to help charge all your gadgets, we want to make sure you get that satisfaction of not paying full price. You’ll want to check back...
Bowers & Wilkins Px8 wireless headphones are premium AirPods Max and Sony rivals
B&W's new noise-cancellers take inspiration from the firm's 700 Series of speakers to offer a new sonic profile.
TechRadar
Asus RT-AX55 review
- Parental controls aren't extensive. The Asus RT-AX55 fits the bill nicely if you’re looking for an affordable router to provide a good Wi-Fi 6 upgrade for your home Wi-Fi. Its top speed of 1.8Gbps is relatively modest compared to some of the more expensive Wi-Fi 6 routers that are now available. However, it will still be more than fast enough to handle most home broadband services and able to provide fast, reliable wi-fi for web browsing, streaming music and video, and some casual gaming.
The best TV in 2022: our top picks from LG, Samsung, Sony, TCL, Vizio and more
These are the best TVs available now, from budget 4K TVs to top-end QLED and OLED TVs.
pocketnow.com
Best Deals Today: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, M2 MacBook Air, and more
Today has been a pretty exciting day as far as deals are concerned. We have spotted great savings on smart TVs, gaming laptops, and other cool devices, but that was just the beginning, as we have also spotted great deals on Samsung’s latest foldable devices, Apple’s MacBook Air models, wireless headphones, streaming cameras, and more.
TechRadar
These are the best iPhone 13 deals you can find right now for less than £40/month
The price of iPhone 13 deals has steadily been dropping since the launch of iPhone 14 and this makes it a great time to be shopping for the device. Affordable Mobiles is been offering some really good deals with Three in particular. For example, this iPhone 13 deal with 100GB data, unlimited calls, and texts for just £36/month and £35 upfront (opens in new tab).
Incubus review – noughties California band throw themselves behind the hits
Twenty two years ago, California surf hippies Incubus were hurtling towards multi-platinum status on the back of Drive, an acoustic road-trip anthem which found its way into the US Top 10 and the repertoire of many a bedroom guitarist. Their breakthrough album, Make Yourself, found the quintet inexplicably tagged as nu-metal; its mega-selling follow-up, Morning View, seemed intent to debunk such comparisons by incorporating Chinese instruments, a Japanese orchestra and the sound of recorded frogs.
Best Samsung tablet 2022
Samsung is not only an industry leader in the smartphone world, but it also has become the de facto manufacturer for those in the market for an Android tablet. The company has offerings for every price point and every situation, and we have them all here for you to choose from.
The Verge
TCL’s 65-inch 5-Series TV is $150 off today at Amazon and Best Buy
Finding a QLED TV with Dolby Vision, HDR10 Plus, and AMD FreeSync compatibility isn’t difficult, but it's not often that we find those features in a TV this affordable. Thankfully, you can currently get the 65-inch TCL 5-Series for $549.99 at Amazon and Best Buy, the lowest price yet on a model that typically costs $699.99. This 2022 configuration of TCL’s 5-Series QLED comes with the Roku streaming platform built in, giving you access to all of your favorite shows and services. However, Amazon and Best Buy also have a configuration that’s equipped with all the same features but uses Google TV for the same price.
EPOS GTW 270 earbuds review: A superior sound experience for PC and cloud gaming?
The EPOS GTW 270 are a unique option for earbuds fans who simply hate Bluetooth (although, Bluetooth remains an option here).
PC Magazine
Lenovo Slim 7i Carbon Review
When it comes to thin and lightweight notebooks, Lenovo's ThinkPad Carbon line is iconic, but those carbon-fiber ultraportable laptops have been restricted to business users. The Lenovo Slim 7i Carbon ($1,119 as tested) brings that slim, ultralight construction to a compact consumer system. A 13.3-inch cousin to the 14-inch, AMD-based Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 Carbon, the Slim 7i offers Intel Core i7-powered performance, luxury features like a factory-calibrated display (though not the deluxe OLED screen of the Slim 7 Carbon), and even a USB-C hub to give you the additional ports you might be missing on other systems. It could use some more polish in areas such as a better webcam or longer battery life, but overall, it's a solid-effort ultraportable, if not in the upper tier.
TechRadar
New Amazon Kindle will have a stylus, leak says, and it'll come very soon
Our ranking of the best Amazon Kindles is going to get a massive shake-up soon, according to a leaker - there's an Amazon product launch happening in a few hours, and a leaker says a brand-new family of Kindle is launching at it. This leaker, called SnoopyTech (opens in new...
pocketnow.com
Best Deals Today: 16-inch MacBook Pro, Apple Watch Series 8, Arlo Security Cameras, and more
Today’s best deals come from Amazon and Best Buy, where you will find Apple’s most powerful laptops receiving a $400 discount. This leaves the amazing 16-inch MacBook Pro available for $2,099, which has an Apple M1 Pro chip with 10‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD storage inside. You also get to enjoy a gorgeous 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with extreme dynamic range and contrast ratio, a 1080p Face Time HD camera, a six-speaker sound system with force-canceling woofers, and up to 21 hours of battery life.
The Verge
The best laptop deals you can get right now
If you want a great laptop, you’re going to have to fork over a ton of money, right? Not necessarily. There are dozens of good laptops on the market at various price points. While it can feel overwhelming to find the right one for your needs (some are better suited for, say, college students, whereas others are ideal for gamers), that’s why we’ve come up with this list of some of the best laptop deals available right now.
9to5Mac
Deals: 24-inch M1 iMac $149 off, ZAGG 25% off Apple accessory sale, Anker gear, more
Halfway through the work week, all of today’s best deals are now up for grabs. A $149 discount on Apple’s latest 24-inch M1 iMac leads the way, and is joined by a 25% off sitewide ZAGG Apple accessory sale. Then be sure to go check out these discounted Anker USB-C wall chargers from $15. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
iPhone 14 Pro review: Welcome to the Dynamic Island
The 2022 slate of new iPhones is a little strange. Usually, the standard iPhone gets a new chipset and at least some of the design changes as the Pro model — but this year the iPhone 14 keeps the same chipset and design as last year. The only major change is the fact that the mini iPhone is gone — replaced with an iPhone 14 Plus. But the iPhone 14 Pro is a little different.
TechRadar
The Last Of Us trailer: the apocalypse is here in our first look at HBO's mega-budget adaptation
The first trailer for The Last Of Us, the long-awaited and much-anticipated adaptation of Naughty Dog's hugely successful videogame, has arrived. Click below to watch it:. The series, which was first announced in March 2020, stars The Mandalorian's Pedro Pascal and British rising star Bella Ramsey. It takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed by a deadly virus.
TechRadar
I wore AirPods Pro 2 to a loud concert – and you should too
A key feature of Apple’s new AirPods Pro 2, and one that helps to situate them near the top of our list of the best true wireless earbuds, is the new Adaptive Transparency mode. For the latest AirPods offering, Apple supercharged its Transparency feature to protect users’ ears from construction equipment, blaring car horns, and other sources of everyday urban noise, something it does by tapping the processing capabilities of the new, billion-transistors-strong, H2 chip.
TechRadar
The Pico 4 vs the Oculus Quest 2: which standalone VR headset is better?
Standalone headsets, like the Oculus Quest 2 or Pico 4, are great options for anyone interested in exploring VR. These types of gadgets give you the freedom to play VR games and enjoy immersive experiences wherever you are, without requiring connections to bulky PCs or external consoles. For the past...
TechRadar
Google Pixel 7 price leak suggests Google is totally out of touch
We're starting to hear more and more Google Pixel 7 leaks, with the launch of the phone just a week away, but tech fans might be getting a lot of déjà vu, with the leaks all listing near-identical specs to what we heard about the Pixel 6 a year ago.
