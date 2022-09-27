Suspect in custody after threat at Powell school

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — A school in the Powell community was placed on lockdown after receiving a threat Monday afternoon, according to Knox County Sheriff’s Office Communications Director Kimberly Glenn.

In the news release, First Baptist Academy was on a hard lockdown that the school initiated for students to follow protocol during the incident. The school is located along Ewing Road.

Knox County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Detectives took one person into custody after the incident.

Sheriff Tom Spangler thanks the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Units, detectives and chiefs for working to ensure the safety of the students and faculty.

The investigation is still ongoing and Glenn said additional information such as the suspect’s name and charges were forthcoming.

