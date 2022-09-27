ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Zhou Guanyu signs new deal to stay at Alfa Romeo for 2023

By Kieran Jackson
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EeOZM_0iBo0H6U00

Alfa Romeo have confirmed that Zhou Guanyu has signed a new contract to remain at the team for the 2023 Formula 1 season.

The 23-year-old has scored six points in his rookie season with the team - including a points-scoring finish on debut in Bahrain - and will remain as Valtteri Bottas ’ team-mate next year.

Zhou was involved in a terrifying accident at Silverstone in July - though walked away unscathed - and Alfa Romeo boss Fred Vasseur says he has been impressed with the Chinese driver’s “approach to work” in 2022.

Zhou himself said: “I am happy and grateful to Alfa Romeo F1 Team for the opportunity to be part of the team for another season.

“Making it to Formula 1 was a dream come true and the feeling of competing for the first time in a race will live with me forever: the team has been incredibly supportive, welcoming me from day one and helping me adapt to the most complex series in motorsport.

“There is more that I want to achieve in this sport and with the team, and the hard work we have put together since the start of the year is just the first step towards where we want to be next season. There is still a lot to learn, a lot to develop but I am confident in our work: I am looking forward to the next chapter of our story together.”

Zhou has also scored in the top-10 in Canada and Italy - with a best finish of eighth in Montreal - and lies 17th in the Driver Standings with six races left, 40 ponts behind team-mate Bottas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QZLgX_0iBo0H6U00

Vasseur added: “We knew he was quick, but the way he adapted to Formula 1 in such a short time has been one of the best surprises of our season.

“He is a very nice guy, everyone in the team likes both his personality and attitude. He has had the humility to ask questions and learn, from the engineers as well as Valtteri, and the intelligence to apply all the information he got to improve race after race.

“He will have this experience to draw on next season, and I am sure he will make another step forward as we continue to grow our team.”

Zhou will next be in action at the Singapore Grand Prix this weekend.

Comments / 0

Related
Jalopnik

Alfa Romeo Retains Zhou Guanyu for the 2023 F1 Season

Next season is slated to be Alfa Romeo’s last season in partnership with Sauber in Formula 1. While Audi has announced its 2026 entry into the world championship as a power unit supplier, the German manufacturer has yet to reveal a partner F1 team that it will supply. It is widely believed that Audi will take over Sauber to operate as a factory team. However, it’s business as usual for 2023 at the Switzerland-based team.
MOTORSPORTS
hypebeast.com

OKX and McLaren Racing Unveil Cyberpunk-Inspired "Future Mode" Livery

Ahead of the upcoming 2022 Singapore Grand Prix and 2022 Japanese Grand Prix, McLaren Racing and OKX, the Seychelles-based cryptocurrency exchange and primary partner of the McLaren Formula 1 Team, have put together a cyberpunk-inspired livery. The bespoke set expressed on the McLaren MCL36 F1 cars serves to celebrate the return to Asia for the doubleheader that returns to the cities for the first time since 2019.
MOTORSPORTS
Front Office Sports

Mercedes Extends F1 Deal Worth $75M Annually

With major changes coming to Formula 1 in 2026, Mercedes is staying the course. The iconic carmaker extended its title and technical deal with Malaysian oil company Petronas from 2026. The deal is for $75 million per season. The extension continues an arrangement that began with Mercedes’ entry into F1...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte plays down ‘disrespectful’ talk of Juventus return

Antonio Conte has played down talk linking him with a return to Juventus and insisted he is enjoying life at Tottenham.Massimiliano Allegri’s poor start to the new season with Juventus, where they have lost three of their last five games, has sparked speculation the Serie A club could make a managerial change.Conte enjoyed great success in Turin as a player and manager, winning three consecutive league titles during a trophy-laden spell in charge, but was quick to pour cold water on speculation he could return to Italy.Speaking ahead of Saturday’s trip to rivals Arsenal, the 53-year-old said: “I think this...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Valtteri Bottas
motor1.com

Larger Renault Austral spied with seven seats, could be called Espace

The SUV craze continues in Europe, making victims left and right among other body styles. Case in point, Renault has discontinued the midsize Talisman midsize in both saloon and estate flavours while the latest Megane is an electric crossover. The EV joins the traditional ICE-powered models, which might not have a bright future either seeing as how they've already been removed from the UK lineup.
CARS
Road & Track

Nissan Unveils Latest Z GT4 Racer

Nissan has been involved in GT4-class racing from its earliest days, starting with its 350Z. As the class grew alongside its more extreme sister rule set GT3, their involvement continued with a factory-supported NISMO 370Z GT4 program. Now, the lineage of racing Zs will continue into a third generation with yet another customer-ready racer based on the latest generation of car.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Mercedes' First Virtual Show Car Will Debut In The Most Unlikely Place

Gorden Wagener, the chief design officer for all things Mercedes-Benz-related, recently shared a teaser image of the brand's first all-virtual show car. Looking at the hashtags, it appears the car will make its official debut during the 2022 League of Legends World Championship. The tournament's final round will be hosted...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bahrain#New Deal#Canada#Silverstone#Chinese
CNBC

Porsche shares rise in landmark Frankfurt debut

The original range for the non-voting preferred shares was set between 76.50 euros and 82.50 euros in a prospectus released Sept. 19. Volkswagen initially announced its plans for Porsche to go public on Sept. 5. Porsche shares rose in their stock market debut Thursday, in one of the biggest public...
BUSINESS
The Independent

The Independent

863K+
Followers
276K+
Post
418M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy