ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

How To Find A Therapist Who Focuses On Latine Mental Health

By Jillian Wilson
HuffPost
HuffPost
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TLNtV_0iBnzz0P00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iNF5m_0iBnzz0P00 Many mental health experts focus on giving culturally competent care or are from the Latine community themselves. (Photo: Sol Cotti for HuffPost)

It’s no secret that there is a stigma in the mental health field, no matter the demographic. People are afraid to go to therapy because of how it may look to other people (for the record, it looks healthy).

And w hile this spans across cultures, when it comes to the Hispanic community, “there is a negative perception about mental health care in general,” said Dr. Ruby Castilla-Puentes , the president of the American Society of Hispanic Psychiatry. Because of this, “there are misunderstandings about mental health.”

This can make it hard for people in the Latine community to realize they need help, talk to loved ones about mental health and ultimately seek treatment. But, there are many experts who focus on creating safe spaces where people can explore their identity, their emotions, their problems and more.

Here, experts share how to find a therapist who focuses on Latine mental health.

Find an expert who understands your unique culture.

“Hispanic folks are looking for mental health providers that are culturally competent,” Castilla-Puentes said, adding that this can mean a therapist who speaks Spanish or someone with a deep knowledge of Hispanic-Latino culture.

Castilla-Puentes noted that miscommunication, either because of language barriers or cultural misunderstandings, causes many people in the Latine community to feel misunderstood by people in the mental health field. This can cause a “lack of confidence in the ability to receive the service that they need,” she added.

That being said, Brandie Carlos, the founder of Therapy for Latinx , noted that as a community, there is a large spectrum of cultures and beliefs. “We’re not a monolith,” she said. So, what’s right for one person may not be right for another. “What is most important is to get clear on what is important to you when you’re looking for a therapist,” she noted.

Make a list of the things you want your therapist to understand about you, your family or your culture, or make a list of the languages you want them to speak. Carlos noted that some people don’t want to go through the trouble of translating certain phrases from Spanish to English in therapy, while other people purely want someone who will speak English. It’s a totally personal preference.

Additionally, you should decide what goals you want to achieve in therapy and what subject areas you want to focus on. From there, ask questions when you meet with therapists to see if they are a fit for you.

Don’t be afraid to talk to a few different mental health experts.

“[Finding a therapist] is a lot like dating,” Carlos said. And like dating, it’s perfectly OK to go on a few introductory therapy meetings before finding a therapist you click with.

There is nothing wrong with looking around for a therapist, and all mental health professionals have come to expect this — not everyone can be a match for every patient.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cuqjC_0iBnzz0P00 Before starting therapy, decide what you want out of your appointments and what you want from your provider.  (Photo: SDI Productions via Getty Images)

And don’t discount your own symptoms.

Because of the stigma associated with mental health, it can be hard to admit that you need support. This is challenging across many cultures, but can have particular difficulties in the Latine community where people are afraid of being labeled as “loco,” according to Castilla-Puentes.

Additionally, she noted that research has shown many people in the community don’t recognize the symptoms of anxiety or depression. Instead, “ they believe that depression is not a disease, it’s a part of life they need to pass through without any treatment.”

If you feel unmotivated, sad or tired , or notice that you no longer enjoy the things you used to enjoy, it may be worth finding a mental health provider to talk to. Also, if you’re going through a hard time — like dealing with the loss of a loved one or going through a breakup — it could be helpful to address any mental health concerns head-on by starting therapy.

If you’re feeling off, know you don’t have to go through a hard time without any support. Depression is not something you need to “get through” on your own.

If you have fears about deportation, use word-of-mouth to find a provider.

The American healthcare field can be a challenge for people who are undocumented, who often worry about being detained or separated from their families. This also rings true in the mental health field, Carlos noted.

She added that it’s not unheard of for these individuals or their loved ones to avoid care because of these fears. Fears like “what could happen if the mental health provider reports an incident to the police?” come front of mind.

In this case, it’s best to use word-of-mouth to find who in your area provides safe mental health care. You can talk to friends, family members or people who are undocumented, or have loved ones who are undocumented. Beyond word-of-mouth, the Latinx Therapists Action Network is also a good resource for mental health care for the migrant community, Carlos said.

Additionally, ask how your therapist handles emergency situations, she said. Find out if they call the police when someone is having suicidal ideation or if they’ll call friends and family first. Also, find out if they are under any requirements to report those who are undocumented to government agencies.

Try out databases that focus on finding mental health care for the Latine community.

You can turn to specific websites and databases to help you understand your mental health and find a mental health provider who provides culturally competent care. Castilla-Puentes noted that the American Psychiatric Association recently launched a Spanish language section of its website , and the American Society of Hispanic Psychiatry has a listing of providers broken up by state .

Carlos added that Therapy for Latinx , Latinx Therapy and Inclusive Therapists are all good ways to find therapists who focus on Latine mental health, too.

She also pointed to Open Path Collective as another good resource that is particularly valuable because it provides affordable mental health services to people.

Try language filtering settings when looking at online databases.

Even if you are not a Spanish speaker or don’t want to speak Spanish in your therapy appointments, Carlos recommended that you use the language filter on online databases to find someone who speaks Spanish (just make sure they also speak English if you are not fluent in the language).

This way, “you might find someone who shares the same culture even if you don’t speak Spanish,” she said.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 0

Related
Essence

How To Support Someone’s Mental Health And Wellness Beyond Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

Suicide Prevention Awareness Month is September, but the conversation about mental wellness is year-round. In a world that is constantly pushing us back and forth, sometimes it can get overwhelming trying to keep it all together. The ages of people completing suicide are getting younger and younger as the years progress. According to TIME, suicide rates have risen by 57% from 2007 to 2018 amongst teenagers and young adults. More specifically, there has been an increase in African-American and Black girls who have attempted, but not completed, suicide.
MENTAL HEALTH
Gillian May

Alcohol is Problematic for Mental Health

I’ve been writing about my sobriety for a while now. I’m 6 years sober and have a unique background of being a former alcoholic and mental health/addictions nurse. I also struggled with depression. Lastly, I also lost my father to alcohol who also struggled with severe depression.
bloomberglaw.com

Mental Health Emergencies Get a New Type of Hospital ER

With mental health treatment in short supply, Americans experiencing a psychiatric crisis frequently land in a hospital emergency room—brought in by the police or loved ones—and usually stay there until they can be safely discharged or transferred. That means patients can spend hours or even days stuck on a gurney until a spot opens in a psych ward, the only other setting deemed appropriate.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Services#Mental Health Care#Therapists#Deportation#Health Experts#Linus Mental Health#General Health#Diseases#Hispanic Latino
MedicalXpress

Health care workers need better training to support immigrants' mental health needs, study shows

As the immigrant population in the U.S. grows, so does the need for mental health care in the communities where they live—a problem spotlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic. A new study from Rice University and the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio finds health care workers need better training on communication, mental health and culture to support immigrant mental health needs.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
verywellhealth.com

How Much Does Psychotherapy Cost?

Psychotherapy is the process of meeting with a therapist or counselor to address thoughts, feelings, and behaviors that interfere with well-being and daily life. Psychotherapy can entail meeting with a mental health professional individually, in a group setting, or with loved ones (such as in couples therapy or family therapy) for regular sessions, usually weekly, for about an hour.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
UPI News

Depression common in moms of kids with autism but doesn't worsen kids' behavior

While half of mothers of children with autism suffer symptoms of depression, a new study has discovered that did not raise the risk of behavioral problems for their kids. It was both a surprising and heartening finding, said first study author Danielle Roubinov, an assistant professor in the department of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at the University of California, San Francisco.
MENTAL HEALTH
Popular Science

Anxiety screening is now recommended for all adults under 65

For the first time ever, a panel of health experts recommends that all adults under the age of 65 should be screened for anxiety. The new recommendations from the United States Preventative Services Task Force (USPSTF) come in the wake of high stress levels in this population that were prevalent even before the COVID-19 pandemic. USPSTF aims aims for this new guidance to help clinicians identify mental health disorders earlier so that they do not go undetected. It made similar recommendations earlier this year for children and teens.
MENTAL HEALTH
Refinery29

Legalising Illicit Therapies: Why Psychedelics Could Be The Most Important Mental Health Breakthrough Of The 21st Century

Many years ago, I was interviewing Aussie musician Ben Lee about a new album when our chat fell into the topic of ayahuasca — a plant-based psychedelic that has been used for centuries by the First Nations people of several South American countries. Lee had attended an ayahuasca retreat, at the time increasingly popular for Western spiritualists seeking a mind-altering experience. He told me it had been transformative, but back then, it had seemed to me such a wild, inaccessible notion; flying to a far-flung corner of the Amazonian forest, drinking psychedelics that had been known to kill people with a local shaman, and discovering the meaning of life for as little as $800 USD.
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Psychedelics as Mental Health Treatment

Psychedelic therapies are being explored for hard-to-treat mental health conditions. These therapies are not for everyone, but we are learning more about who may benefit. Some of the benefits seen in psychedelic use may be accessed without the use of psychedelics. Ben, who has suffered with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) since...
MENTAL HEALTH
dallasexpress.com

Pediatric Association: Kids With Lice Should Stay in School

For the first time since 2015, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) has updated its guidance on head lice. The AAP pointed to new medications that have been approved and devised a new algorithm for managing child patients, particularly in relation to school attendance and screening. One important point the...
KIDS
Nature.com

Leveraging the science of stress to promote resilience and optimize mental health interventions during adolescence

Adolescence is marked by heightened stress exposure and psychopathology, but also vast potential for opportunity. We highlight how researchers can leverage both developmental and individual differences in stress responding and corticolimbic circuitry to optimize interventions during this unique developmental period. Stress and mental health in adolescence. Stress is a potent...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Telehealth may increase use of specialty care for serious mental illness

Greater county-level use of telemental health visits is associated with modest increases in contact with outpatient specialty mental health care professionals and a greater likelihood of follow-up after hospitalization among Medicare beneficiaries with serious mental illness, according to a study recently published in JAMA Network Open. Bill Wang, from Harvard...
MENTAL HEALTH
calmsage.com

All You Need To Know About Behavioral Therapy

Behavioral Therapy is a term used for describing a range of techniques used for changing negative, self-destructive, and unhealthy behavior. Behavioral therapy can also be referred to as an umbrella for all types of therapy that treat mental health issues. This therapy was created on the idea that all behavior is learned and can be changed with the proper approach.
MENTAL HEALTH
HuffPost

HuffPost

161K+
Followers
9K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy