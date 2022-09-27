ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

I Regret To Inform You That Sheertex Tights Are Worth Investing In

By Lourdes Avila Uribe
HuffPost
HuffPost
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HGySn_0iBnzy7g00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10T3ki_0iBnzy7g00 From left to right: Sheertex backseam sheer tights , classic sheer rip-resistant tights , classic semi-opaque tights . (Photo: Sheertex)

There are few things I find more difficult than having to spend a lot of money on utilitarian undergarments. My best guess is that this is the result of coming of age during the height of early-aughts fast fashion — when you could get five pairs of underwear for $20 or a going-out top for $11. So after a lifetime of picking up cheapie tights at the drugstore, the mere thought of spending more than a few bucks on a pair is harrowing. But I’ve finally gone and made the switch to a higher-end hosiery brand, and I regret to inform you that Sheertex’s rip-resistant tights are worth the investment.

Is there anything as delightful as when a sartorial item is as aesthetically pleasing as it is functional and well made? These tights arrive at the intersection of all these. Sure, they’re significantly pricier than drugstore tights, but their longevity makes them worthy of the cost.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qrd1b_0iBnzy7g00 Sheertex's classic sheer tights
are rip-resistant. (Photo: Sheertex)

I will be the first to admit that when I first began hearing the buzz around these tights, I was skeptical. I am hard on tights. I jam my claw-like toes into them, use my sharp nails and fingertips to hike them up around my waistline and wear them with combat boots that have historically snagged all my tights around the ankles and calves. As a result, I run through them (literally and figuratively) very quickly.

Despite my hesitation, I picked up a few pairs of Sheertex tights last winter and haven’t looked back. After months of use, they remain in near-perfect condition. They’ve even withstood my dog’s eager jumps and inadvertent scratches. The relative strength of these tights is practically shocking — but best of all, this fabric is not only wildly tough but comfortable too.

I can’t tolerate slimy-feeling fabrics, pinching waistbands or uncomfortable toe seams. Sheertex’s fabric is soft and smooth, with light compression that is comfortable and doesn’t put too much pressure on my waist or stomach. The reinforced toe keeps me from ripping through with my talons but doesn’t have errant seams that would ordinarily cause me agita.

Sheertex’s tights come in a variety of colors, patterns and levels of sheerness. I turn to the classic sheer tights more often than not, but on occasion find myself reaching for a fun pattern or backseam. Prices do vary depending on the style, with most of them falling within the range of $40-$60. Luckily, these bestselling tights are often on sale (as they are right now!) , making them more accessible than usual. They’re all available in sizes XS to 3X and also come in less traditional styles like thigh-highs, boy shorts and more.

Keep reading to check out my favorite Sheertex styles and pick some up for yourself. This is the perfect time of year to stock up on these cozy, indestructible tights.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tights#Investment#Fast Fashion#Drugstore
Us Weekly

Best Anti-Cellulite Leggings 2022

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Cellulite is...not our favorite thing in the world. To say the very least. Even though so many of us have it, it can still leave us feeling insecure and upset. it can have us avoiding beach and pool […]
APPAREL
Gear Patrol

The Best Boots? They're Custom-Made. Here's Where to Get Yours

Although bespoke footwear seems like a far-off luxury reserved for aristocrats from the 1800s or high-earning sartorialists from today, custom boots are still a thing — and you can get yourself a pair for a pretty fair price. Below you'll learn how to get a pair of your own, custom-made for you (and you only).
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Longevity
People

Amazon's Secret Outlet Is Filled with Must-Have Bedding Deals — Up to 61% Off

Prices start at just $5  If getting into bed at the end of the day doesn't sound comfy and appealing anymore, it's probably because you need some bedding upgrades. Considering how much time we spend in bed, it's worth investing in quality sheets, blankets, and pillows that make every night's sleep better.  For those looking to make some purchases to turn their bed into a cozy oasis, Amazon's hidden outlet is loaded with deals on everything you need. You can completely revitalize your sleeping space with super-soft sheet...
SHOPPING
In Style

Kelly Ripa Just Wore the Sumptuous Bedroom Staple We’re Afraid to Wear Out of the House

Kelly Ripa just did something we’ve all wanted to do but have probably been too afraid to actually pull off: Wear pajamas in public. The two-piece silk set Ripa wore out in New York City last night probably aren’t actual pajamas (though, TBH, they could be). Her printed set, which featured a swirled, marbled pattern, consists of a long-sleeve, button-down top with elegant piping detail and coordinating, wide-leg bottoms with a cuffed hem and a comfy elastic waist. So, like, pajamas.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
intheknow.com

Target has an awesome deal on shoes right now: Buy one, get one 50% off

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. In addition to swimwear, Target is known for...
SHOPPING
msn.com

30 plus-size models rocking the catwalk

Slide 1 of 31: The days of models needing to be a size zero in order to succeed are long gone, as the fashion industry moves towards including more diverse body shapes in shows and advertising. Curvy models from around the globe are making history on the covers of magazines and by speaking out about the importance of plus-size representation. Here are 30 inspiring, plus-size models that are challenging the fashion industry.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HuffPost

HuffPost

161K+
Followers
9K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy