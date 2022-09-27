The Comfiest Pillows For Side Sleepers, According To Reviews

If you’re a side sleeper , there’s one item on your bed that may be wreaking havoc on your sleep quality and neck: your pillow . As someone who’s experienced plenty of flat-tire pillows over the years, I can say that all pillows are definitely not created equal. Luckily, there are ones made specifically for side sleepers that offer the necessary support.

Pillows are especially important for side sleepers. To prevent a painful awakening in the morning, your spine, neck and head all need to be in proper alignment . There’s nothing worse than waking up with a stiff neck and an achy back. Luckily, side sleepers are not rare, so if you prefer facing your wall, window or the person who snores beside you every night, there are highly rated pillows that will make you much more comfortable as you count sheep.

Below, we rounded up the best pillows for side sleepers, according to those who actually went cheek to cheek with these ergonomic headrests.

