ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

When To Use A Blender vs. Food Processor vs. Immersion Blender

By Abigail Abesamis Demarest
HuffPost
HuffPost
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NbzKx_0iBnzwME00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SAQjE_0iBnzwME00 (Photo: Ilona Titova / EyeEm via Getty Images)

At first glance, a blender, food processor and immersion blender seem pretty similar. But while they all have fast-spinning blades, design differences make each appliance better suited for some tasks than others.

Sure, you can use a food processor to make a smoothie, but the final result might not be as smooth as you want it to be, for several reasons. We chatted with some experts to get a full breakdown on each appliance’s strengths and weaknesses, and asked them which one they’d choose if they could only have one in their kitchen — the answer might surprise you.

Blenders: Best For Liquids Like Smoothies And Soups

When it comes to making morning smoothies or weekend piña coladas, a blender really shines.

Roger Sitrin, lead recreational chef instructor at the Institute of Culinary Education , explained that a blender’s pitcher-shaped container and blades at the bottom are designed to create a vortex. “In a blender, the contents get combined and liquefied quite well,” he said.

Lisa McManus, executive editor of America’s Test Kitchen Reviews , likens this vortex created by well-designed blenders to a mini tornado. “The vortex pulls food down to the blades at the bottom, chops it and sends it back up the sides in a continuous cycle.”

In addition to making “amazingly smooth” and creamy smoothies, McManus notes that high-quality blenders can also be used to make nut butters and mayonnaise. “For nut butters, the bad ones get stuck and can’t fully process the nuts into a creamy texture, and with mayonnaise they need a very low speed,” she said. “Really good blenders can even grind flour. The trick is finding a good one. We have tested blenders at every price level and have seen a tremendous amount of difference depending on design and what you are willing to spend .”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ori8U_0iBnzwME00 The Vitamix 5200 blender is a favorite model among HuffPost readers. (Photo: Amazon)

Sitrin uses his high-end Vitamix blender to make pureed soups, sauces and smoothies. “Whenever I need to break something solid and wet into a puree, I use the Vitamix blender,” he said. “Its high-powered engine combined with the propeller-like blades and carefully designed container are very effective at getting all of the contents pureed.”

Food Processors: Best For Chopping Food

A food processor’s blades are like fast-spinning knives that can chop food as coarse or fine as you want it.

“You can watch the texture through the work bowl, and, using the pulse button, literally chop to your desired texture, down to a paste or puree,” McManus said.

It’s a versatile appliance that, with its many attachments, can also be used to shred cheese and potatoes (for latkes!), and make pie crust, pizza dough and bread dough.

“You can make pestos and nut butters and emulsify mayonnaise, drizzling in the oil through the food processor feed tube,” she said. Some food processors also come with flat disks specifically designed for shredding, slicing and dicing. They sit on top of the bowl and you put food through the feed tube.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cDDZ0_0iBnzwME00 This 11-cup Cuisinart food processor is highly rated on Amazon, with 4.6 out of 5 stars. (Photo: Amazon)

In general, food processors are best for big-batch cooking as they can be used to chop up a bunch of ingredients quickly, but they’re also useful for smaller projects. What they aren’t as great at are smoothies. McManus notes that with a food processor, it’s hard to get a smooth texture on ingredients like raw kale. Soups are another weakness. “You can puree soups, but you have to ladle in the soup in batches because most food processors can only take a certain limited amount of liquid before they’ll overflow,” she said.

Sitrin added that the pureed soups, sauces and smoothies he makes in his Vitamix blender can be made in a food processor, but it isn’t as convenient. “To do the same thing in my food processor, I need to start and stop it multiple times, scraping down the bowl so that all of the ingredients get combined and pureed,” he said.

Immersion Blenders: Best For Soup

If you’re making a big pot of soup that needs to be pureed, an immersion blender is the most convenient option since you can stick one right into the pot and puree away. Sitrin describes it as a portable blender that’s essentially a stick with a motor at the top and blade at the bottom. “It doesn’t have its own container so you use it in a bowl, pot or some other container like a quart container,” he said.

Sitrin uses a Braun immersion blender whenever he’s making pureed soups, since it’s fast and easy, and means there are no additional dishes to wash. “I can plug it in and use it right in the same pot that I am cooking the soup in,” he said. “No need to transfer anything to alternate containers.” This particular immersion blender also comes with a whisk attachment, which he uses to make whipped cream without having to set up and clean a KitchenAid stand mixer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I0dwb_0iBnzwME00 This Braun immersion blender is the top pick of Roger Sitrin, lead recreational chef instructor at the Institute of Culinary Education. (Photo: Amazon)

Another benefit of an immersion blender is that it can blend smaller amounts of liquid since it can be placed in a quart container or the narrow plastic beaker that often comes with it. McManus notes that they’re good for mixing up salad dressings or mayonnaise in smaller batches. “Immersion blenders can be used to make a smoothie, but they’re not the best choice for that,” she said.

Which One Should You Get?

In an ideal world, there would be unlimited kitchen space and budget to buy all the fancy kitchen equipment your heart desires, but if you can have only one of these, the top consideration is what you will be using it for. If you know you’ll be drinking smoothies every day, investing in a high-quality blender is a great idea. If you don’t make homemade soups, you probably don’t need an immersion blender. There are overlaps between what these three appliances can do, but each is better suited for some purposes than others.

For McManus, a food processor is the obvious choice because of its versatility. “It does many more things than the other two,” she said. “Of course, you need a very good food processor. I’ve tested them extensively and they’re not all great. Our favorite is a solid choice, and performs beautifully across the board.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

10 best hand blenders for speedy, mess-free blitzing

A hand blender – also called a stick blender or immersion blender – is a staple kitchen tool for home cooks. Invest in a decent one and you might even not need to fork out for a bulky food processor.As well as being easier to store, they’re often more affordable than countertop blenders and are less involved when it comes to cleaning too – the blade is on the end of a detachable arm that you can often just chuck in the sink or dishwasher.Hand blenders range from around the £15 mark to well over £100. If you’re only going...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

8 best rice cookers for flawless, fluffy results every time

Rice is a staple in most households, as it’s a great addition to everything from stir fries to curries and even salads. But for such a small grain it can be surprisingly hard to cook.Those without the knowledge and practice of how the rice and water ratio works will no doubt find that their rice comes out gloopy, burnt or chewy, instead of the fluffy accompaniment they were hoping for.Different rice varieties, such as those ideal for risotto, long grain, jasmine and basmati, mean that the chore of cooking your rice becomes even harder. So, the invention of rice cookers...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Food#Food Processors#Price Level#Immersion#Getty Images
The Associated Press

No Oven, No Problem: Healthy, Affordable Potato Dishes for the Air Fryer, Microwave and Toaster

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- Attention all dorm dwellers, tiny apartment residents, or anyone who’s just over their oven, we’ve got healthy, affordable potato recipes that don’t require a kitchen! Just plug in your air fryer, microwave or toaster to prepare a meal that’s sure to please. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005625/en/ Air Fryer Potatoes with Green Goddess Dip (Photo: Business Wire)
RECIPES
People

This Fall Sweater Is 'So Flattering,' Shoppers Are Buying It in Every Color — and It's on Sale

“It’s so comfortable that I could have slept in it!” It's that time of year again: We're switching from swimsuits and cooling tower fans to pumpkin spice lattes and cozy cardigans. And if you've noticed that your sweater weather situation is looking a little paltry, it's time to go ahead and do a little shopping.  Start by snagging the Prettygarden Women's Crew Neck Sweater, which is currently on sale at Amazon. The pullover sweater is made from 100 percent polyester, crafting a material that's super soft, comfortable, and...
SHOPPING
Popculture

Walmart Great Value Product Recall Due to Potential Deadly Mixup

Walmart shoppers are urged not to consume a popular Great Value product after a labeling error resulted in a potentially life-threatening risk. South Georgia Pecan Co. on Aug. 23 recalled Great Value Walnut Chopped pouches due to confusion over what goes in the pouches containing pecan pieces instead of walnuts, meaning the product poses a risk to consumers with an allergy or severe sensitivity to pecans.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Amazon
shefinds

The Worst Breakfast Cereals You Need To Stop Buying At The Grocery Store Because They're So Bad For You

When you need a quick breakfast in a pinch, reaching for a box of cereal to pour into a bowl may be your number one option. However, health experts warn that many breakfast cereals can be damaging to your overall health due to soaring sugar content, a lack of nutritional value, and a plethora of processed ingredients. Overall, sugary cereal is never the best way to start your day, but some are even worse than others.
FOOD & DRINKS
shefinds

Cardiologists Agree: This Is The Fast Food Meat You Should Stop Eating Immediately

This story has been updated since it was originally posted on 04/03/2022. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, according to the CDC. Women are at especially high risk—cardiovascular disease causes 1 in 3 deaths in women each year. While things like genetics can play a role, a healthy diet and lifestyle are the best ways to prevent putting yourself at risk of heart-related illness.
LIFESTYLE
BGR.com

Urgent beef recall: 22,000 pounds were recalled so check your fridge now

Milk is generally very nutritional, as long as the person drinking it doesn’t suffer from milk allergies or lactose sensitivities. That’s why products with a milk-based ingredient not listed on the label will be recalled once buyers or manufacturers discover the mistake. Such is the case with a brand new beef recall concerning more than 22,000 pounds of frozen Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Korean-Style Beef products.
AGRICULTURE
SheKnows

Costco's Fanciest Fall Dessert Is Here & It Comes In Reusable Glass Pots

It might still be 100 degrees or more in some parts of the country (after all, it is still technically summer), but you’d never guess it when you walk into Costco. Not only is the industrial strength air-conditioning enough to make you want to pick up an affordable Kirkland sweatshirt to wear on the spot, but they’re also already loading up their shelves with some fun and delicious picks for fall. While the Disney Halloween decor at Costco is hard to pass up, nothing compares to the temptation of the bakery section. This year, Costco has already brought back its...
SHOPPING
shefinds

This Is The Best Fruit To Naturally Cleanse Your Body And Lose Weight Fast, According To Nutritionists

Losing weight healthily is all about having a well-balanced diet and exercise plan, experts say, and a fruit and vegetable-filled daily menu can provide energy needed for working out. With that said, we checked in with registered nutritionists and health experts to learn more about the benefits of one surprising fruit— dragon fruit— when it comes to weight loss. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
DIETS
GOBankingRates

5 Fall Items To Stock Up on From Costco

This fall, Costco shoppers might feel tempted to add just about anything pumpkin-flavored or Halloween-themed to their carts. But which fall items are truly worth the bulk purchase?. Explore: Your Biggest Money Etiquette Questions Answered. GOBankingRates spoke with Julie Ramhold, Consumer Analyst with DealNews.com, to learn more about which fall...
RETAIL
People

These Flowy Pants with Pockets Are Topping Amazon's Charts Right Now, and They're on Sale

Shoppers are calling them the most comfortable pants they’ve ever owned When the cold weather hits, cozy pants are key to staying warm and comfortable. And shoppers just found a pair that you can wear while lounging on the couch, and also at work.  The Ueu Wide-Leg Lounge Pants have been topping Amazon's Movers and Shakers charts this week because of their incredibly soft fabric and flattering fit. Plus, the flowy pants are 30 percent off right now and have an additional coupon that can be applied at...
SHOPPING
shefinds

Apple Experts Say You Should Delete These Apps ASAP–They Take Up So Much Storage!

There’s no way around it: some apps are consuming more storage than others on your iPhone. When this happens you are more likely to get a “full storage” alert on your phone sooner, which means the race begins to find ways to free up storage so that you can take more photos or videos or download more content. Instead of waiting until you receive that annoying pop-up, you can limit the number of apps on your phone that take up the most storage. The good news is that Apple experts are already well acquainted with the biggest app offenders when it comes to storage — and these three apps or app types are often most cited.
CELL PHONES
recipesgram.com

Cake Recipe Without Milk, Eggs, and Butter Added (Water Only!)

This cake with water (without milk, butter, and eggs) recipe comes from my nonna Angela notebook with recipes. The Torta all’acqua senza uoava, latte e burro recipe is so old but it tastes so good that I made it twice in 3 days. When me and my cousins were little she was preparing this quick cake for us each time when we wanted to eat something sweet. Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
HuffPost

HuffPost

161K+
Followers
9K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy