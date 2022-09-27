Read full article on original website
DC Weather: Breezy and cool Thursday ahead of rain later this week
WASHINGTON (7News) — Plan for one more delightful autumn day before we start to feel the effects of Hurricane Ian in the DMV. Thursday will feature morning sun, followed by scattered afternoon clouds, a refreshing breeze, and cooler than average highs in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees. Plan for added clouds Thursday evening and overnight, but it will remain dry.
DC Weather: Wednesday sees cooler than average highs in the 60s to near 70 degrees
WASHINGTON (7News) — It's a crisp start to Wednesday with wake-up temperatures in the 40s for many. You'll notice the difference compared to Tuesday morning with temperatures running about 10 degrees cooler. Wednesday and Thursday will feature morning sun, followed by scattered afternoon clouds, a refreshing breeze, and cooler...
Weakened to a tropical storm, Ian to make 3rd landfall Friday; what this means for the DMV
WASHINGTON (7News) — Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon (3:05 p.m. EDT) along the southwestern coast of Florida near Cayo Costa, as a strong Category 4 hurricane. This was the second landfall of the storm, which first made landfall over western Cuba early Tuesday morning, as a Category 3 hurricane.
Still over Florida, Hurricane Ian weakens to Category 2; What that means for the DMV
WASHINGTON (7NEWS) — Hurricane Ian was downgraded to a Category 2 hurricane late Wednesday after the storm made landfall in Southwestern Florida earlier in the day. The storm was originally labeled as a Category 4 hurricane when it made landfall with 155 mph winds along the southwestern coast of Florida near Cayo Costa around 3:05 p.m. Wednesday. Around 9 p.m. though, the winds dropped down to 110 mph, the National Hurricane Center said.
As Ian nears landfall in Florida, here's a look at past hurricanes to hit the US
WASHINGTON D.C. (7News) — Hurricane Ian will be the first hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season to strike the U.S. coastline, this time on the western coast of Florida. Some of you may be wondering when the last hurricane to hit our country occurred. -- The answer --...
Hurricane Ian: How you can help those affected by the storm
WASHINGTON (7News) — Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida Wednesday evening as a Category 4 storm, just south of Punta Gorda near Pirate Harbor with winds of 145 mph. So far, the storm has caused catastrophic wind damage and major flooding. As hurricane conditions spread over southwestern Florida, here's...
DC-based World Central Kitchen sets up to help Florida with Hurricane Ian's aftermath
WASHINGTON (7News) — Internationally known, World Central Kitchen has already provided hundreds of thousands of meals to the residents in the Caribbean battered by Hurricane Fiona and now they are prepping in Florida for the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The D.C.-based nonprofit is scaling up production. 7News had a...
DeSantis warns of 'life-threatening storm surge' from Hurricane Ian
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gave an update in Tallahassee on Tuesday morning as Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Cuba. The governor spoke at the State Emergency Operations Center and warned Floridians, especially those on the Gulf Coast, about the dangers of Hurricane Ian.
FEMA deploys response team to Va. to help with Hurricane Ian's impact
VIRGINIA (7News) — FEMA deployed an Incident Management Assistance Team (IMAT) to Virginia on Wednesday to support the Commonwealth ahead of Hurricane Ian’s projected impact. IMAT teams consist of logistics, operations, and planning experts who interact directly with the state and district emergency management personnel. The team will...
St. Mary's County handing out sandbags ahead of Hurricane Ian: Here's how to get some
St. Andrews – 44595 St. Andrews Church Road. Sandbags are not pre-filled and are limited to between 10-25 sandbags per person while supplies last.
Emergency responders across the US head to Florida to assist with Hurricane Ian
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WEAR) — Emergency resources from across the country made their way through Northwest Florida Tuesday as they head down south to help with Hurricane Ian. Preparations look different for everyone across the state. In the Panhandle, some are staying the night after evacuating Central Florida. Others are...
6 kids, several animals among those displaced by DC row house fire, officials say
WASHINGTON (7News) — Eight people, including six children, are displaced after a fire ripped through a Northeast D.C. row house Wednesday afternoon, D.C. Fire & EMS said. Bernadette McQueen, her six children, and her mother are now looking for a new home after the destruction. Worse than the property loss, however, is the fact two of the family dogs did not survive.
Maryland's new 'Move Over' law goes into effect Saturday; What to know to avoid fines
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Starting Saturday, Oct. 1, Maryland's expanded Move Over Law will go into effect. The law now requires motorists to make a lane change or slow down when approaching any stopped, standing or parked vehicle displaying their hazard lights flashing -- not just emergency personnel.
Gov. Youngkin donates third-quarter salary to veteran-run non-profit in Stafford, Va.
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin visited a veteran-run non-profit organization in Stafford, Va. Monday afternoon. The reason for the visit became more of a surprise after Gov. Youngkin announced a huge donation to the GCubed Community Services efforts. Gov. Youngkin...
Feeling crabby: Md. Gov. candidates Moore, Cox exchange barbs at Crisfield seafood bake
CRISFIELD, Md. — The Annual J. Millard Tawes Crab and Clam bake in Crisfield on the lower eastern shore is about the food, the camaraderie and it has always been about Maryland politics. Just ask Governor Larry Hogan. He came here as a long shot candidate in 2014 and...
Fatalities possible in 1 Florida county after Hurricane Ian, sheriff says
LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WEAR) — Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno told a media outlet Thursday morning that deaths from Hurricane Ian in the area are likely in the hundreds. An official death toll from Ian has not been released. Governor Ron DeSantis in a press conference that number referenced by the sheriff was about 911 calls.
WATCH: Lizzo becomes 1st to play 200-year flute from Library of Congress at DC concert
WASHINGTON (7News) — Lizzo became the first artist and the first person in history to play a 200-year-old flute that once belonged to James Madison at her D.C. concert on Tuesday. If you're wondering how this happened, it all started with a tweet, according to a blog from the...
TEDCO Helps Galen Robotics Democratize Microsurgery Using Robotics
Local Maryland company Galen Robotics joined Good Morning Washington to discuss how the company is on the verge of helping local and community hospitals and surgery centers to have access to the latest equipment and newest technologies through their Surgery-as-a-Service models. Their goal is to expand the benefits of microsurgery and surgical robotics by enabling precise surgical maneuvers through human-machine cooperation. Galen Robotics makes surgeon’s lives easier through assistive technology in the operating room. Upon clearance, the company expects to be the first to launch a surgical robotic platform “as a service.”
Maryland fire marshals investigating a house fire that killed 59-year-old woman
LA PLATA, Md. (7News) — Maryland fire marshals are investigating the cause of a house fire that left a 59-year-old woman dead Tuesday night. La Plata's volunteer fire department and other surrounding departments responded to a call about the fire on the 1000 block of Suffolk Drive at 6:40 p.m.
Gov. Youngkin responds to Va. student walkout in protest of transgender policies
(WSET) — Hundreds of Virginia students walked out of their schools Tuesday to protest Governor Glenn Youngkin's newly revised transgender policies. The activist group, Pride Liberation Project, said nearly 100 schools participated in the walkout. Governor Youngkin's policy would allow the parents to voice their concerns over students who...
