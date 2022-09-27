Local Maryland company Galen Robotics joined Good Morning Washington to discuss how the company is on the verge of helping local and community hospitals and surgery centers to have access to the latest equipment and newest technologies through their Surgery-as-a-Service models. Their goal is to expand the benefits of microsurgery and surgical robotics by enabling precise surgical maneuvers through human-machine cooperation. Galen Robotics makes surgeon’s lives easier through assistive technology in the operating room. Upon clearance, the company expects to be the first to launch a surgical robotic platform “as a service.”

