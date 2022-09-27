ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
WJLA

DC Weather: Breezy and cool Thursday ahead of rain later this week

WASHINGTON (7News) — Plan for one more delightful autumn day before we start to feel the effects of Hurricane Ian in the DMV. Thursday will feature morning sun, followed by scattered afternoon clouds, a refreshing breeze, and cooler than average highs in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees. Plan for added clouds Thursday evening and overnight, but it will remain dry.
ENVIRONMENT
WJLA

Still over Florida, Hurricane Ian weakens to Category 2; What that means for the DMV

WASHINGTON (7NEWS) — Hurricane Ian was downgraded to a Category 2 hurricane late Wednesday after the storm made landfall in Southwestern Florida earlier in the day. The storm was originally labeled as a Category 4 hurricane when it made landfall with 155 mph winds along the southwestern coast of Florida near Cayo Costa around 3:05 p.m. Wednesday. Around 9 p.m. though, the winds dropped down to 110 mph, the National Hurricane Center said.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
WJLA

Hurricane Ian: How you can help those affected by the storm

WASHINGTON (7News) — Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida Wednesday evening as a Category 4 storm, just south of Punta Gorda near Pirate Harbor with winds of 145 mph. So far, the storm has caused catastrophic wind damage and major flooding. As hurricane conditions spread over southwestern Florida, here's...
FLORIDA STATE
WJLA

DeSantis warns of 'life-threatening storm surge' from Hurricane Ian

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gave an update in Tallahassee on Tuesday morning as Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Cuba. The governor spoke at the State Emergency Operations Center and warned Floridians, especially those on the Gulf Coast, about the dangers of Hurricane Ian.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
WJLA

FEMA deploys response team to Va. to help with Hurricane Ian's impact

VIRGINIA (7News) — FEMA deployed an Incident Management Assistance Team (IMAT) to Virginia on Wednesday to support the Commonwealth ahead of Hurricane Ian’s projected impact. IMAT teams consist of logistics, operations, and planning experts who interact directly with the state and district emergency management personnel. The team will...
VIRGINIA STATE
WJLA

6 kids, several animals among those displaced by DC row house fire, officials say

WASHINGTON (7News) — Eight people, including six children, are displaced after a fire ripped through a Northeast D.C. row house Wednesday afternoon, D.C. Fire & EMS said. Bernadette McQueen, her six children, and her mother are now looking for a new home after the destruction. Worse than the property loss, however, is the fact two of the family dogs did not survive.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WJLA

Fatalities possible in 1 Florida county after Hurricane Ian, sheriff says

LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WEAR) — Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno told a media outlet Thursday morning that deaths from Hurricane Ian in the area are likely in the hundreds. An official death toll from Ian has not been released. Governor Ron DeSantis in a press conference that number referenced by the sheriff was about 911 calls.
FLORIDA STATE
WJLA

TEDCO Helps Galen Robotics Democratize Microsurgery Using Robotics

Local Maryland company Galen Robotics joined Good Morning Washington to discuss how the company is on the verge of helping local and community hospitals and surgery centers to have access to the latest equipment and newest technologies through their Surgery-as-a-Service models. Their goal is to expand the benefits of microsurgery and surgical robotics by enabling precise surgical maneuvers through human-machine cooperation. Galen Robotics makes surgeon’s lives easier through assistive technology in the operating room. Upon clearance, the company expects to be the first to launch a surgical robotic platform “as a service.”
MARYLAND STATE
WJLA

Gov. Youngkin responds to Va. student walkout in protest of transgender policies

(WSET) — Hundreds of Virginia students walked out of their schools Tuesday to protest Governor Glenn Youngkin's newly revised transgender policies. The activist group, Pride Liberation Project, said nearly 100 schools participated in the walkout. Governor Youngkin's policy would allow the parents to voice their concerns over students who...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy