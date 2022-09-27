Darry Dale McElroy, of Russell Springs, passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at his home. He was 73 years of age. Born on June 25, 1949, in Russell County, he was a son of the late Colonus Lee and Olma Foley McElroy. Darry enjoyed working. He was a former court security officer with the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, and a retired employee of Fruit of the Loom with 33 years of dedicated service. Darry also worked in years past at Cudahy Cheese Company. Darry deeply loved his family and spending time with them.

