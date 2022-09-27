Read full article on original website
Ambulance Service board to hold special-called meeting Friday
The Russell County Ambulance Service Board of Directors will hold a special-called meeting Friday, September 30th at noon. The meeting will be held at the EMS building on Ferco Way in Jamestown.
It could cost to have an ambulance stage at a community event
Is the Russell County Ambulance Service now charging a fee for ambulances to attend events in Russell County? That is a question WJRS News has asked the past couple of days, but does not yet have a firm answer. Last weekend, the Russell County Jaycees, the largest non-profit organization in...
RCH board makes over 50 medical staff reappointments
Russell County Hospital CEO Scott Thompson said this week’s meeting of the hospital’s board of directors was an important one for the local healthcare facility’s medical staff. Thompson spoke to WJRS NEWS about what the board’s decision means for local doctors and nurses…
Boil water advisory in place for some in Berea
BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - A boil water advisory is in place for people in Berea. That includes Berea Municipal Utility and Southern Madison Water District Customers. Berea says overnight a piece of equipment failed, causing low water pressure to several areas. They say the advisory is a precaution. Water service...
Adair County Fiscal Court Announces Surplus Property Auction
The Adair County Fiscal Court will have a Surplus Property Auction on Friday, October 7, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. CST. The Auction will be held at 971 Campbellsville St. (behind the old Rescue Squad Building). A complete list of items to be sold may be picked up at the Adair County Judge’s Office, 424 Public Sq., suite 1, Columbia, KY.
County clerk’s office closed until noon today
The Russell County Clerk’s office will be closed from 9:30 a.m. until noon today for a staff training, according to County Clerk Patti Glover. The office will reopen for normal business hours at 12 noon today.
Mary A. Campbell, 101, of Jamestown
Mary A. Campbell, 101, of Jamestown, passed away Monday, September 26th, at Russell County Hospital. Mary was born in Jamestown, KY on November 29, 1920, a daughter of the late Ollie Mae (Sims) and Henry Lawrence Guffey. She was a retired Home Economics Teacher. Mary is survived by. two daughters,...
The Feese Family at Harrods Fork
7, 8, 9, 10 The Feese Family will sing at Harrods Fork Baptist Church Sunday, Oct. 2, at 10:30 a.m. CST. Sunday school will begin at 9:30 a.m. The congregation invites everyone to attend.
Catch A Smile Senior Fishing Derby is this morning
The 13th annual Catch A Smile Senior Fishing Derby, a free fishing event for those 62 years and older, is today at Wolf Creek National Fish Hatchery below Wolf Creek Dam in Jamestown. Registration begins at 8 a.m. this morning with the event beginning at 9 a.m. running through noon...
Russell County reports just 24 new COVID cases this week
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 24 new COVID cases in Russell County this week, down from 37 cases a week ago. Neighboring Wayne County recorded the highest number of COVID cases in the Lake Cumberland district with 45. Neighboring Pulaski County had 37 cases, Taylor reported 25 cases,...
Fiscal court to meet this morning
The Russell County Fiscal Court will meet in a special-called session this morning. The meeting will be held at 11 a.m. in the courtroom of the old Russell County Courthouse. The court is set to hear tax rates for special taxing districts in the county as well as vote on a resolution for a five-year solid waste plan.
KSP: Golden Alert issued for Pulaski County man
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are looking for a missing man in Pulaski County. According to police, Claude Elmo Klebba, also known as Butch, was last seen at his home in Somerset Wednesday evening. 78-year-old Klebba is 5′9″ and 190 pounds. He has gray...
KSP Investigates Another Fatality Collision Involving UTV: This Time on East Highway 80 in Russell County, Kentucky
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY - The Kentucky State Police (KSP) is reporting that on September 26th, 2022, at approximately 5:19 P.M. CST, KSP Post 15 Troopers responded to a two-vehicle injury collision on East KY 80 in Russell County. The preliminary investigation revealed that Rylie Kean, age 27 of Russell Springs,...
Ky. minister falls into pond while officiating wedding
CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A southern Kentucky minister took a fall during a wedding on Saturday. It’s the plunge that is getting a lot of attention on social media. Jason Coulter had carefully planned what he was going to say at Josh and Whitney Carmicle’s outdoor Casey County wedding.
Several local service provider programs receive federal dollars through VOCA grant
Gov. Andy Beshear recently announced nearly $23 million in grant funding from the federal Victims of Crime Act Formula Victim Assistance Grant Program supporting victims of crime in the commonwealth. Several of those with local ties who will be receiving a portion of this funding include the Russell County Attorney’s Office with $50,698, Adanta Sexual Assault Resource Center with $123,760, the Lake Cumberland Children’s Advocacy Center with $145,600, and the Bethany House Abuse Shelter in Somerset with $159,112.
Edward Lee Robertson, age 70, of Russell Springs
Edward Lee Robertson, of Russell Springs, passed away Monday, September 26, 2022, at Russell County Hospital. He was 70 years of age. Born April 25, 1952, in Russell County, he was a son of Irene Wilson Robertson and the late Elvin Robertson. Edward was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish. His time spent in the woods led his wife, Arlene, to give him the nickname “Daniel Boone”. He was a member of Pine Grove Separate Baptist Church.
Darry Dale McElroy, age 73, of Russell Springs
Darry Dale McElroy, of Russell Springs, passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at his home. He was 73 years of age. Born on June 25, 1949, in Russell County, he was a son of the late Colonus Lee and Olma Foley McElroy. Darry enjoyed working. He was a former court security officer with the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, and a retired employee of Fruit of the Loom with 33 years of dedicated service. Darry also worked in years past at Cudahy Cheese Company. Darry deeply loved his family and spending time with them.
ARRESTED: Vehicle located and Suspect taken into Custody two Hours after Robbery of a Bank in Laurel County, Kentucky
LONDON, KY (September 27, 2022) - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: A suspect in an early afternoon bank robbery on Tuesday 27, 2022 in Laurel County has been taken into custody. At 12:45 P.M. Tuesday, the Community Trust Bank in southern Laurel County was robbed by an...
More information released on Monday’s fatal crash
State Police have released more information regarding Monday’s fatal wreck on East KY 80 in Russell Springs. Just before 5:20 p.m., Kentucky State Police Post 15 Troopers responded to the two-vehicle injury collision. The preliminary investigation shows that Rylie Kean, age 27, of Russell Springs, was traveling west on East KY 80 in a 2019 Chrysler Pacifica van when she struck a 2017 Yamaha Wolverine UTV that had pulled onto East KY 80 from Foley Rd. The Yamaha Wolverine was being driven by Edward Robertson, age 70 of Russell Springs.
Anonymous Garrard Co. donor reveals identity, starts nonprofit
For nine years an anonymous donor has made the trip from Garrard County to UK Children's Hospital with her car filled to the brim with toys to be handed out to the kids inside.
