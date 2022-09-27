Read full article on original website
Related
WBIR
Registration for Angel Tree and Silver Bell programs open until Sept. 30
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Registration for two of the Salvation Army's biggest holiday programs will be open until Friday, September 30. The Angel Tree program provides Christmas gifts for children in need across the world, and the Silver Bell program functions in a similar way for seniors. Once a child or senior has been registered and accepted as an "angel," their Christmas wishlist is shared with donors in their community, usually on trees found in storefronts or other buildings.
Pigeon Forge Winterfest to expand to Riverwalk nature trail with 20 new light displays
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Fall is here, which means Sevier County is getting ready to greet tons of tourists that will soon arrive to experience the magic of winter in East Tennessee. Pigeon Forge announced it will be making its annual Winterfest celebration even bigger for 2022 with the...
WYSH AM 1380
14th Annual Pickin’ in the Park returning to Norris Dam State Park
(Norris Dam State Park) The 14th Annual Pickin’ in the Park event will be held this year on Friday, October 7th from 5:30-9:30 p.m. at Shelter 2, located on the east side of Norris Dam State Park. Please bring your chairs, flashlights and join us for this free, family-friendly event. Parking is available at 1810 Norris Fwy, Norris, TN 37828. Hayrides will be available to take participants to shelter 2 from the parking lot. Accessible parking is available at the Tea Room.
Some East Tennessee festivals still planning to host crowds despite heavy rain from hurricane
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As Hurricane Ian pummels Florida, it will also push some wet weather into East Tennessee. Many of the festivals scheduled for the same weekend are still expecting to host big crowds — rain or shine. Knox Pride had to take a break from its Pridefest...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WYSH AM 1380
Farms across Tennessee offer outdoor family activities this fall
(TN Department of Agriculture) Tennessee’s agritourism season is in full swing. Spanning from Shelby County to Johnson County, people of all ages will visit pumpkin patches, corn mazes, and apple orchards looking for décor, wagon rides, festivals, and all sorts of fun right up through Halloween. “Now more...
wvlt.tv
Duck Duck Goose consignment pop-up returns
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee’s largest consignment sale is back with more inventory than ever. The Duck Duck Goose fall/winter sale will be held at the Knoxville Expo Center on Clinton Highway from Sept. 28 to 30. The sale will offer children’s clothes, toys, sporting goods and accessories...
New splashpad is coming to a Knox County park in 2023
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A popular Knox County park will have a new splashpad for the 2023 season, according to a release from the Knox County Mayor. It said that the demolition of Carl Cowan Park's current splashpad will start on October 3. It is the county's oldest park and according to the release, the splashpad there has been a place for families to gather for around 15 years.
Private garden on the Tennessee River open for tours for 1 day
The garden of Sharon J. and Joe Pryse, the founders of The Trust Company of Tennessee, will be open for tours as a part of The Garden Conservancy’s “Open Days” initiative across the country. This is the chance for gardeners throughout Knoxville and Tennessee is see a garden designed by the late Ryan Gainey.
IN THIS ARTICLE
1450wlaf.com
Throwback Thursday turns the clock back to the mid-1960s
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – This home was located in the 400 block of East Central Ave. It begin as Mars Funeral Home, then Mars & Roach Funeral Home and finally Roach Funeral Home. In the mid-1960s, this building was completely destroyed by fire. This property set vacant for many...
Water heater spills 400 gallons on Knoxville senior’s floor
For the last four months, a Knoxville senior has been trying to get repairmen to plug the leak in her new hot water heater.
GSMNP: Temporary closures on Spur and Roaring Fork Motor Natur Trail
Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — Great Smoky Mountains National Park maintenance crews will implement a temporary, single-lane closure on Thursday, Sept. 29, according to release. The single-lane closure will be in effect from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. on the northbound Spur between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge to...
1450wlaf.com
Alonzy Aslinger, age 79 of Clinton
Alonzy Aslinger, age 79 of Clinton, TN passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at the Sacred Ground Hospice House in Knoxville, TN. He was born in Briceville, TN on March 17, 1943 to the late Issac and Myrtle Pierce Aslinger. Alonzy loved building Mustangs, car racing, motorcycle racing and hunting. He was of the Baptist faith. In addition to his parents, Alonzy is preceded in death by his sisters, Ruth Gibson, Clara Phillips and Violet Ridenour, brothers, Charles and Clay Aslinger and grandchild, Stephanie Aslinger.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wvlt.tv
Young-Williams starting Empty the Shelters event Saturday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - The Young-Williams Animal Center is starting an Empty the Shelters campaign to help older dogs get adopted. “The big point is lets get these dogs [and cats] adopted. They offer us grant funding to get these dogs out of here,” YWAC employee Justin Young said. Officials...
1450wlaf.com
Ten tons of trash removed during lake cleanup
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The Sugar Hollow area of Norris Lake had ten tons of trash removed during its latest lake cleanup. Campbell County Litter Control Officer Glennis Monday, along with a group of 25 volunteers, spent the day (Sat., Sep. 17) picking up everything from car tires to tons of Styrofoam during the Norris Lake Cleanup event that covered more than two miles of shoreline. According to Monday the weather was perfect and the cleanup was a huge success thanks to the community effort of volunteers.
1450wlaf.com
September 29, 2022
TOP PHOTO: Rent a little or a lot of space here at Solid Self Storage. LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The combination of too much stuff and too little space can…. By Charlie Hutson LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – This home was located in the 400 block of East Central Ave. It begin as Mars Funeral Home, then Mars & Roach Funeral…
How will Ian impact East Tennessee?
WATE 6 Storm Team Assistant Meteorologist Victoria Cavaliere explains how Tropical Storm Ian will impact East Tennessee this weekend.
wvlt.tv
Today is the chilliest of the week, but also calm ahead of Hurricane Ian
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The sunshine sticks around for a couple days, with today the coldest of the week. Up next, wind gusts pick up at times, then clouds and rain head our way as the remnants of Hurricane Ian move across the Southeast. Join us on the WVLT First...
Hog and Hominy: The Tale of Knoxville Tamales
Whether it’s Good Golly Tamale or someone selling them out of their trunk at a church sale, the tamale tradition is alive and well in Knoxville. Eighty years before the first Hispanic restaurant opened in Knoxville, the people of the city were enjoying the savory taste of tamales. The...
East Tennessee community comes together to build blind woman a ramp to her home
Nearly 40 volunteers can together to help an East Tennessee woman who is blind safely get in and out of her house by constructing a ramp and remodeling her porch.
visitmysmokies.com
New Attraction Now Open at the Mountain Mile in Pigeon Forge
The Mountain Mile is continuing to grow, this time with a fun attraction that will challenge your mind and problem-solving skills. Escapology is a fun interactive escape game where you will try to solve an array of puzzles and mysteries in order to “escape” the room in only one hour. Here is everything you need to know about the newest attraction at the Mountain Mile in Pigeon Forge:
Comments / 0