UPDATE (9/27/22 – 1:50 pm): The TSSAA HAS approved this as a 109-yard interception return which ties the state record. If you watched the OEB Law Game of the Week – Harriman at Rockwood on Friday night, then you saw Tennessee State Football History being made. Dryston Turner, a 5-10″ senior running back for the Rockwood Tigers intercepted a pass by Harriman in the back of the endzone, ran around a defender and headed for daylight. 109-yards later, Turner had returned the interception for a touchdown and Turner put himself in the record books tying a 32-year old record set by Calvin Blade on September 9, 1990 in the Fayette Ware vs. Memphis Prep game.

ROCKWOOD, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO