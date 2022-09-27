Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Water heater spills 400 gallons on Knoxville senior’s floor
For the last four months, a Knoxville senior has been trying to get repairmen to plug the leak in her new hot water heater.
1450wlaf.com
Archie “Arch” Nathaniel Crouse Jr
Archie “Arch” Nathaniel Crouse Jr went to permanent peace with our Heavenly Father on September 23, 2022 in Jacksboro, Tennessee. A memorial service and celebration for Arch is currently being planned and further details will be provided in the near future. Arch was born November 28, 1942 in...
Some East Tennessee festivals still planning to host crowds despite heavy rain from hurricane
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As Hurricane Ian pummels Florida, it will also push some wet weather into East Tennessee. Many of the festivals scheduled for the same weekend are still expecting to host big crowds — rain or shine. Knox Pride had to take a break from its Pridefest...
1450wlaf.com
CCCLC’s annual golf tournament is today
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Cool sunshine serves as the backdrop for today’s annual Campbell County Christian Learning golf tournament. Lunch begins the day at noon followed by a 1pm tee time for 15 teams that will play at The Greens at Deerfield. The teams are:. Ayer Auction &...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Smith & Wesson investing $125 million to relocate headquarters to Maryville
Smith & Wesson, one of America's oldest and most popular gun manufacturers, will invest $125 million to relocate their headquarters from Massachusetts to Maryville, Tennessee.
Private garden on the Tennessee River open for tours for 1 day
The garden of Sharon J. and Joe Pryse, the founders of The Trust Company of Tennessee, will be open for tours as a part of The Garden Conservancy’s “Open Days” initiative across the country. This is the chance for gardeners throughout Knoxville and Tennessee is see a garden designed by the late Ryan Gainey.
1450wlaf.com
Alonzy Aslinger, age 79 of Clinton
Alonzy Aslinger, age 79 of Clinton, TN passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at the Sacred Ground Hospice House in Knoxville, TN. He was born in Briceville, TN on March 17, 1943 to the late Issac and Myrtle Pierce Aslinger. Alonzy loved building Mustangs, car racing, motorcycle racing and hunting. He was of the Baptist faith. In addition to his parents, Alonzy is preceded in death by his sisters, Ruth Gibson, Clara Phillips and Violet Ridenour, brothers, Charles and Clay Aslinger and grandchild, Stephanie Aslinger.
New splashpad is coming to a Knox County park in 2023
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A popular Knox County park will have a new splashpad for the 2023 season, according to a release from the Knox County Mayor. It said that the demolition of Carl Cowan Park's current splashpad will start on October 3. It is the county's oldest park and according to the release, the splashpad there has been a place for families to gather for around 15 years.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nearly $6,000 of golf clubs stolen from Knoxville store
Investigators are asking for the public's help to identify two men suspected of stealing thousands of dollars of golf clubs from DICK's House of Sport in Knoxville.
bbbtv12.com
States Longest Interception Return Record Tied Live on BBB TV-12
UPDATE (9/27/22 – 1:50 pm): The TSSAA HAS approved this as a 109-yard interception return which ties the state record. If you watched the OEB Law Game of the Week – Harriman at Rockwood on Friday night, then you saw Tennessee State Football History being made. Dryston Turner, a 5-10″ senior running back for the Rockwood Tigers intercepted a pass by Harriman in the back of the endzone, ran around a defender and headed for daylight. 109-yards later, Turner had returned the interception for a touchdown and Turner put himself in the record books tying a 32-year old record set by Calvin Blade on September 9, 1990 in the Fayette Ware vs. Memphis Prep game.
1450wlaf.com
Ten tons of trash removed during lake cleanup
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The Sugar Hollow area of Norris Lake had ten tons of trash removed during its latest lake cleanup. Campbell County Litter Control Officer Glennis Monday, along with a group of 25 volunteers, spent the day (Sat., Sep. 17) picking up everything from car tires to tons of Styrofoam during the Norris Lake Cleanup event that covered more than two miles of shoreline. According to Monday the weather was perfect and the cleanup was a huge success thanks to the community effort of volunteers.
wvlt.tv
Today is the chilliest of the week, but also calm ahead of Hurricane Ian
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The sunshine sticks around for a couple days, with today the coldest of the week. Up next, wind gusts pick up at times, then clouds and rain head our way as the remnants of Hurricane Ian move across the Southeast. Join us on the WVLT First...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wvlt.tv
UT dismisses cheerleader involved in Premier Athletics, Varsity Spirit abuse scandal
UT dismisses cheerleader involved in Premier Athletics, Varsity Spirit abuse scandal. Several attorneys announced a Tennessee lawsuit in the ongoing national athlete abuse scandal surrounding Memphis-based Varsity Spirit Tuesday. UT dismisses cheerleader involved in Premier Athletics, Varsity Spirit abuse scandal. Updated: 1 hour ago. Several attorneys announced a Tennessee lawsuit...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville fire on the scene of a structure fire in Fort Sanders area
Vol football players help decorate East Tennessee Children’s Hospital’s courtyard for Halloween. One Bite Review made a surprise stop at Cruze Farm in Knoxville, spurring a highly watched review video resulting in promising publicity. Tennessee National Guard heading to Florida. Updated: 5 hours ago. Airmen from the 14th...
GSMNP: Temporary closures on Spur and Roaring Fork Motor Natur Trail
Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — Great Smoky Mountains National Park maintenance crews will implement a temporary, single-lane closure on Thursday, Sept. 29, according to release. The single-lane closure will be in effect from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. on the northbound Spur between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge to...
Hog and Hominy: The Tale of Knoxville Tamales
Whether it’s Good Golly Tamale or someone selling them out of their trunk at a church sale, the tamale tradition is alive and well in Knoxville. Eighty years before the first Hispanic restaurant opened in Knoxville, the people of the city were enjoying the savory taste of tamales. The...
East Tennessee community comes together to build blind woman a ramp to her home
Nearly 40 volunteers can together to help an East Tennessee woman who is blind safely get in and out of her house by constructing a ramp and remodeling her porch.
wvlt.tv
Roane Co. home school first in state to participate in D.A.R.E.
HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the first time in Tennessee, a home school program in Roane County is able to be a part of D.A.R.E., the Drug Abuse Resistance Education program. The program takes place at the Harriman Library since these young minds are home-schooled. “We’re excited about being able...
Jonesborough farm listed for $14.5 million
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A property in Jonesborough is on the market for $14.5 million, according to online listings. An 1830-built historic home on Mitchell Ridge Road was listed in early August and comes with nearly 300 acres of land, two barns, two springs, a pond and a spare house that the lister says would […]
wvlt.tv
Don’t throw that out! Take it here
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cleaning fluids, pesticides, rechargeable batteries and other hazardous materials that shouldn’t be thrown out in the trash can be safely disposed of in Anderson, Cumberland and Monroe counties on Saturday, Oct. 1. The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) is offering the following drop-off...
Comments / 0