State Police have released more information regarding Monday’s fatal wreck on East KY 80 in Russell Springs. Just before 5:20 p.m., Kentucky State Police Post 15 Troopers responded to the two-vehicle injury collision. The preliminary investigation shows that Rylie Kean, age 27, of Russell Springs, was traveling west on East KY 80 in a 2019 Chrysler Pacifica van when she struck a 2017 Yamaha Wolverine UTV that had pulled onto East KY 80 from Foley Rd. The Yamaha Wolverine was being driven by Edward Robertson, age 70 of Russell Springs.

RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO