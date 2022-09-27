Read full article on original website
lakercountry.com
Ambulance Service board to hold special-called meeting Friday
The Russell County Ambulance Service Board of Directors will hold a special-called meeting Friday, September 30th at noon. The meeting will be held at the EMS building on Ferco Way in Jamestown.
clayconews.com
WANTED BY KSP: PERRY COUNTY MAN THAT FAILED TO APPEAR IN CIRCUIT COURT FOR TRIAL STEMMING FROM A FATAL COLLISION IN CLAY COUNTY, KENTUCKY
MANCHESTER, KY (September 28, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that KSP Post 11, London, is actively attempting to locate a Perry County man who failed to appear in court Wednesday, morning September 28, 2022. Alfred D. Francis, age 39 of Bulan, KY was scheduled to appear...
lakercountry.com
Russell County reports just 24 new COVID cases this week
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 24 new COVID cases in Russell County this week, down from 37 cases a week ago. Neighboring Wayne County recorded the highest number of COVID cases in the Lake Cumberland district with 45. Neighboring Pulaski County had 37 cases, Taylor reported 25 cases,...
clayconews.com
KSP Investigates Another Fatality Collision Involving UTV: This Time on East Highway 80 in Russell County, Kentucky
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY - The Kentucky State Police (KSP) is reporting that on September 26th, 2022, at approximately 5:19 P.M. CST, KSP Post 15 Troopers responded to a two-vehicle injury collision on East KY 80 in Russell County. The preliminary investigation revealed that Rylie Kean, age 27 of Russell Springs,...
wymt.com
KSP: Golden Alert issued for Pulaski County man
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are looking for a missing man in Pulaski County. According to police, Claude Elmo Klebba, also known as Butch, was last seen at his home in Somerset Wednesday evening. 78-year-old Klebba is 5′9″ and 190 pounds. He has gray...
935wain.com
Adair County Fiscal Court Announces Surplus Property Auction
The Adair County Fiscal Court will have a Surplus Property Auction on Friday, October 7, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. CST. The Auction will be held at 971 Campbellsville St. (behind the old Rescue Squad Building). A complete list of items to be sold may be picked up at the Adair County Judge’s Office, 424 Public Sq., suite 1, Columbia, KY.
lakercountry.com
County clerk’s office closed until noon today
The Russell County Clerk’s office will be closed from 9:30 a.m. until noon today for a staff training, according to County Clerk Patti Glover. The office will reopen for normal business hours at 12 noon today.
lakercountry.com
Grand jury hands down indictments on 16 individuals
A Russell County grand jury handed down indictments against 16 individuals yesterday. Cecil D. Stacy, age 31, of Russell Springs, was charged with two counts of wanton endangerment 1st degree, class D felonies, and speeding 26 mph or more over the limit. Justin M. Weddle, age 37, of Russell Springs,...
lakercountry.com
Phyllis Janet Richards, age 75, Formerly of Russell County
Phyllis Janet Richards was born July 13, 1947, in Columbia, and passed away on September 26, 2022, in Lexington. She was a retired homemaker who had resided in Russell County her entire life, and was loved by many. Ms. Richards was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs....
lakercountry.com
Dive team recovers stolen vehicle from Lake Cumberland
A group of volunteer rescue divers that recently found a sunken two-decades old helicopter in Lake Cumberland has been at it again. According to Russell County Sheriff Derek Polston, earlier this week divers found a vehicle in about 40 feet of water while diving in the lake at Prudy Hill in the Ono area, approximately 250 feet from the boat ramp.
wymt.com
Sheriff: Name of man accused of robbing Corbin bank released
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A man was arrested Tuesday afternoon, charged with trying to rob a bank in Corbin. Law enforcement agencies from around the area responded to the Community Trust Bank on US-25W in North Corbin after 35-year-old Shawn Fox reportedly entered the bank with a pistol walked in and demanded money. He left the scene with the cash in a red Honda Civic.
clayconews.com
ARRESTED: Vehicle located and Suspect taken into Custody two Hours after Robbery of a Bank in Laurel County, Kentucky
LONDON, KY (September 27, 2022) - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: A suspect in an early afternoon bank robbery on Tuesday 27, 2022 in Laurel County has been taken into custody. At 12:45 P.M. Tuesday, the Community Trust Bank in southern Laurel County was robbed by an...
lakercountry.com
Clerk’s office closing for period of time on Wednesday
The Russell County Clerk’s office will be closed from 9:30 a.m. until noon tomorrow, Wednesday, September 28th for a staff training, according to County Clerk Patti Glover. The office will reopen for normal business hours at 12 noon.
wcluradio.com
Barren Co. Marriage Licenses – Week of Sept. 19, 2022
GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued at the Barren County Clerk’s Office during the week of Sept. 29, 2022. Mary L. Miller, 28, and Elvin N. Borntreger, 19, both of Hardyville. Malinda D. Yoder Gingrich, 24, of Smiths Grove, and Johnnie A. Gingerich, 28, of Adamsville,...
WKYT 27
Boil water advisory in place for some in Berea
BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - A boil water advisory is in place for people in Berea. That includes Berea Municipal Utility and Southern Madison Water District Customers. Berea says overnight a piece of equipment failed, causing low water pressure to several areas. They say the advisory is a precaution. Water service...
lakercountry.com
It could cost to have an ambulance stage at a community event
Is the Russell County Ambulance Service now charging a fee for ambulances to attend events in Russell County? That is a question WJRS News has asked the past couple of days, but does not yet have a firm answer. Last weekend, the Russell County Jaycees, the largest non-profit organization in...
lakercountry.com
More information released on Monday’s fatal crash
State Police have released more information regarding Monday’s fatal wreck on East KY 80 in Russell Springs. Just before 5:20 p.m., Kentucky State Police Post 15 Troopers responded to the two-vehicle injury collision. The preliminary investigation shows that Rylie Kean, age 27, of Russell Springs, was traveling west on East KY 80 in a 2019 Chrysler Pacifica van when she struck a 2017 Yamaha Wolverine UTV that had pulled onto East KY 80 from Foley Rd. The Yamaha Wolverine was being driven by Edward Robertson, age 70 of Russell Springs.
WTVQ
Laurel County Sheriff’s Office asks for help finding missing juvenile
LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing 14-year-old girl. According to the sheriff’s office, Brooklyn Hensley was last seen off Johnson Road, near London, on Sept. 25 around 11:50 a.m. and has not been seen since. Hensley has...
adairvoice.com
The Feese Family at Harrods Fork
7, 8, 9, 10 The Feese Family will sing at Harrods Fork Baptist Church Sunday, Oct. 2, at 10:30 a.m. CST. Sunday school will begin at 9:30 a.m. The congregation invites everyone to attend.
harrodsburgherald.com
Owensboro Man Charged With Six Counts Of Wanton Endangerment—Including Three Minor Children—After Three-Car Collission
An Owensboro man has been indicted on six counts of wanton endangerment after police say he caused a three-car collision while driving impaired. On Aug. 6, 2022, Patrolman Zakkary West of the Harrodsburg Police Department observed a possible collision involving three vehicles at South College Street and Elizabeth Court. According to the uniform citation, West found the driver of one of the vehicles—subsequently identified as Nathan Blandford, 33, of 617 Jeff Place, Owensboro—lying prone on his back next to his vehicle, a white 2019 Buick Lacrosse. When West approached him, Blandford placed his hands behind his back unprovoked, according to the citation.
