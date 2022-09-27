Man’s body found on sidewalk after shooting following drug transaction in southeast Houston, police say

Read full article on original website
Click2Houston.com
Man shot while walking with stepson at apartment complex in north Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are searching for a suspect accused of shooting a man while he was walking with his stepson at an apartment complex in north Houston Thursday. HPD units responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex located at 9494 Humble...
cw39.com
Man wounded in shooting at Humble apartment complex
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A 29-year-old man is seriously injured after a shooting at an apartment complex in Humble. It happened just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night at an apartment complex at 9494 Humble Westfield Road. Police say the man was walking with his stepson around the apartment complex when...
Click2Houston.com
Man fatally struck by vehicle during hit-and-run incident on Southwest Freeway, HPD says
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after police said a man was fatally struck while walking on Southwest Freeway Wednesday. It happened in the 5600 block of Southwest Freeway around 11:12 p.m. According to officers with the Houston Police Department, it was reported that a man was walking in...
Video shows robbery suspects struggling to steal generators from SW Houston hardware store
Several employees noticed and tried stopping the robbery, but one of the suspects threatened them by stating they had a gun, police said.
Click2Houston.com
Docs: Bond amounts set at $100 each for men accused of pointing lasers at HPD helicopter in NW Houston
Bond amounts were set at $100 each for two men accused of pointing lasers at a Houston Police Department helicopter, according to court documents. Jesus Pena, 42, and Jorge Olsen, 21, were both charged with illuminating an aircraft with a laser pointer. According to Houston police, on Tuesday, HPD helicopter...
Man charged in weekend shooting of 2 women in Uptown area; second suspect on the run
HOUSTON — A man is charged in connection with the weekend shootings of two women near the Galleria area. They're still looking for a second gunman. The woman who died at the scene has been identified as Destinee Govan, 25. The 20-year-old passenger was wounded but she survived and was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Houston Police Department.
Click2Houston.com
21-year-old arrested, charged after deadly hit-and-run crash in Angleton
ANGLETON – A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash in Angleton. Haydn Dean Muriheid, 21, has been charged with a second-degree felony. On Friday, Sept. 23 at 2:10 a.m., officers from the Angleton Police Department responded to reports of an unresponsive person...
Click2Houston.com
Man charged after shooting neighbor’s dog following dispute over dinged vehicle; also charged with DWI, docs say
HOUSTON – A man is facing several charges after shooting a neighbor’s dog following an argument over him striking that neighbor’s vehicle, according to court documents. Emanuel Bonilla, 65, has been charged with cruelty to non-livestock animals, aggravated assault and driving while intoxicated from a series of events that happened on Sunday in southwest Houston.
Gunman shot man multiple times before stealing his car outside convenience store, police say
Witnesses said the gunman fired into the victim's car multiple times before dragging him out and taking off. Now, they're looking for a stolen gray Toyota Camry.
Click2Houston.com
Galveston bartender arrested after serving suspect who caused golf cart crash that killed family of 4, officials say
GALVESTON, Texas – A Galveston bartender was arrested by Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission agents Monday after allegedly serving a man accused of causing a golf cart crash that left a family of four dead in August, according to TABC officials. Gil Garcia, 58, an employee of Gloria’s Lounge, 4126...
Click2Houston.com
Caught on camera: Bandana-wearing suspect calmly walks into cellphone store in SE Houston, robs clerk at gunpoint
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect who robbed an employee at gunpoint at a cellphone store in southeast Houston. The incident was caught on camera and released to the public. On Sept. 20, a man entered the business...
Click2Houston.com
$1.5M bond: Charges upgraded for suspected drunken driver in major crash that killed 2 teens in Galveston, police say
GALVESTON, Texas – Keith Brazier, 28, is currently in the Galveston County Jail after spending the past 25 days in the hospital under police watch, recovering from injuries he sustained during a deadly crash. Nearly a month after the crash that claimed the lives of two 14-year-old Ball High...
Click2Houston.com
Man arrested, charged after shooting family member to death during argument, HPD says
HOUSTON – A suspect has been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of a man near the Heights, Houston police announced Monday. David Evaristo Acosta, 22, is now charged with murder. Acosta is accused of shooting a 24-year-old man to death in the 1400 block of Oxford Street...
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Road rage shooting caught on camera, abandoned baby in state custody
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. A wild road rage incident, caught on video, showing a man firing several shots at another driver. This happened Sunday, on Eldridge Parkway near Bellaire. The victim says he was simply driving...
Houston Police Arrest Suspect In Killing Of Rapper Lotta Cash Desto
24-year-old Christian Isaiah Williams is facing murder charges following a shooting along Richmond Avenue and Chimney Rock Road in Houston on Saturday (September 24).
Police investigating after 2-year-old falls down the stairs and dies at NW Houston home, HPD says
According to HPD, an investigation is still ongoing as detectives are trying to determine what led to the child's deadly fall.
fox26houston.com
1 person dead after car attempts to avoid a crash in southeast Houston
HOUSTON - One person is dead following a crash near southeast Houston on Sunday. Police reported that around 2:30 p.m., a man, 37, was driving a gray Kia Sportage going westbound on Fuqua Street towards the 9900 block intersection of Galveston Road. He was not aware that the traffic signal was out and went through the intersection.
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates: Judge reprimands body shop owner for failing to pay back victims
HOUSTON – When the law finally catches up to criminals, they may be sentenced to jail or probation. Sometimes they’re ordered to pay what’s called restitution to reimburse their victims for money they took from them. KPRC 2 Investigates is asking the former owner of a towing...
Highway 288 reopens after power lines came down on road, police say
HOUSTON — Highway 288 reopened in both directions near MacGregor after power lines came down onto the road Wednesday night. Houston police said electricity was arcing from two power lines. They tweeted shortly before 10 p.m. that the closure could take four to five hours to clear. interactive traffic...
