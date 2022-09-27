Man’s body found on sidewalk after shooting following drug transaction in southeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON — A man is charged in connection with the weekend shootings of two women near the Galleria area. They're still looking for a second gunman. The woman who died at the scene has been identified as Destinee Govan, 25. The 20-year-old passenger was wounded but she survived and was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Houston Police Department.

