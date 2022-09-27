Read full article on original website
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Thursday, September 29th Weather
Isolated thunderstorms will be possible again this afternoon and evening. Thunderstorm activity will become more widespread tomorrow into Saturday. The higher peaks could see some light snow accumulations. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 75. Look for an overnight low of 45. The San Luis Valley will...
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Wednesday, September 28th Weather
Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon and evening. Gusty outflow winds of up to 50 mph will be the primary risk. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible again tomorrow and will become more widespread Friday into Saturday. The higher peaks could see some light snow accumulations. Salida and...
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Three Farm Bill listening Sessions are Coming to the San Luis Valley & Chaffee County in October
Senator Michael Bennet’s Office will hold three Farm Bill listening sessions in the San Luis Valley/Chaffee County area on October 4th and 5th. These sessions offer an opportunity for people interested in ag production, forest management, water conservation and rural economic development. On October 4th, the listening sessions will...
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Fremont County Moves Into Recovery Phase After Ransomware Attack
Now going into the seventh week of mitigation and restoration, Fremont County government is now in a recovery phase from the August 17th BlackCat ransomware cyberattack. An extension of a declaration of a local disaster due to the cybersecurity attack expired yesterday, and the Fremont County Board of Commissioners has no plans to renew it.
Six Colorado Arby’s Locations to Undergo Upgrades
The Flynn Restaurant Group-owned franchise locations are being modernized and renovated
Two children go missing on Colorado resort town trail, safely located
According to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, two 9-year-old boys and their dog went missing on Congo Trail in the Aspen Highlands Ski Area on Monday. The boys left for a short 10 to 15 minute walk, but had not returned after 40 minutes. At that point, parents called the sheriff's office for assistance.
Colorado Cabin For Sale Was Built With Logs from an 1885 Wildfire
With the way Colorado real estate has been exploding throughout the past few years, new residences are popping up left and right But there's something charming about many of the older homes on the market; they offer a rustic appeal that's not found in most modern architecture. The perfect example...
Buena Vista residents to receive free PO boxes after long fight
Those residents who were having to pay for mail services through the PO boxes will now get free boxes starting at the beginning of next year.
WATCH: Two Moose Caught Lurking Near Napping Colorado Man
Picture this. You're walking around beautiful Downtown Breckenridge and you come to this perfect little spot on a well manicured patch of grass near a rolling stream and decide to take a break and enjoy the scenery and lay back and take a little power nap. Then, a few minutes...
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Custer Count Sheriff’s Office Reporting Numerous Fraud and Identity Thefts
The Custer Count Sheriff’s Office has received a very large amount of fraud and identity theft reports recently which have resulted in thousands of dollars lost. In most scams, elderly populations are targeted most, and in most cases recovering the money is impossible. The Custer County Sheriff’s Office would...
KKTV
RV fire under investigation
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews in Teller County are investigating what lead to an RV fire north of Florissant Sunday afternoon. A pre-evacuation order was briefly issued for the area but was lifted within minutes as multiple fire agencies were able to quickly knock the blaze down. Units remained...
KKTV
73-year-old motorcyclist killed after colliding with horse trailer in Custer County
CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcyclist was killed over the weekend after crashing into a horse trailer near Wetmore. The crash was reported near mile marker 1 on Highway 67 just after 12 p.m. Saturday. According to State Patrol, the motorcyclist was heading southbound when he missed a curve in the road and drifted out of of his lane into the path of the oncoming trailer. Troopers say the rider may have been speeding.
KKTV
Federal agents credited with helping to rescue Colorado child at the U.S./Mexico border
SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities are providing more information with the public following a parental kidnapping in Colorado. The incident started on Sept. 20 when law enforcement in Summit County received a call about a possible kidnapping. The biological mother of a 9-year-old boy allegedly took the child, illegally, and was reportedly fleeing to Mexico with her boyfriend.
Summit Daily News
‘This will decimate the craft beverage industry,’ local liquor store owner says; Soon, Colorado voters will decide if they can buy Chardonnay with their gas and groceries
A trio of ballot measures slated for this November could increase the accessibility of alcohol to shoppers in Colorado. If passed by voters, ballot initiatives 121, 122 and 96 would, respectively, allow grocery stores and gas stations with beer licenses to sell wine starting March 1, allow third party distributors to deliver alcohol to homes and allow retail liquor chains to open more than one location, gradually increasing until an unlimited number of liquor licenses are allowed per retailer in 2037.
