ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salida, CO

Comments / 0

Related
heartoftherockiesradio.com

Thursday, September 29th Weather

Isolated thunderstorms will be possible again this afternoon and evening. Thunderstorm activity will become more widespread tomorrow into Saturday. The higher peaks could see some light snow accumulations. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 75. Look for an overnight low of 45. The San Luis Valley will...
SALIDA, CO
heartoftherockiesradio.com

Wednesday, September 28th Weather

Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon and evening. Gusty outflow winds of up to 50 mph will be the primary risk. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible again tomorrow and will become more widespread Friday into Saturday. The higher peaks could see some light snow accumulations. Salida and...
SALIDA, CO
heartoftherockiesradio.com

Three Farm Bill listening Sessions are Coming to the San Luis Valley & Chaffee County in October

Senator Michael Bennet’s Office will hold three Farm Bill listening sessions in the San Luis Valley/Chaffee County area on October 4th and 5th. These sessions offer an opportunity for people interested in ag production, forest management, water conservation and rural economic development. On October 4th, the listening sessions will...
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
heartoftherockiesradio.com

Fremont County Moves Into Recovery Phase After Ransomware Attack

Now going into the seventh week of mitigation and restoration, Fremont County government is now in a recovery phase from the August 17th BlackCat ransomware cyberattack. An extension of a declaration of a local disaster due to the cybersecurity attack expired yesterday, and the Fremont County Board of Commissioners has no plans to renew it.
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Leadville, CO
City
Fairplay, CO
City
Buena Vista, CO
City
Salida, CO
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas State University#Television Broadcasting#Radio Television#Abc#Kait Channel 8
KKTV

RV fire under investigation

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews in Teller County are investigating what lead to an RV fire north of Florissant Sunday afternoon. A pre-evacuation order was briefly issued for the area but was lifted within minutes as multiple fire agencies were able to quickly knock the blaze down. Units remained...
TELLER COUNTY, CO
KKTV

73-year-old motorcyclist killed after colliding with horse trailer in Custer County

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcyclist was killed over the weekend after crashing into a horse trailer near Wetmore. The crash was reported near mile marker 1 on Highway 67 just after 12 p.m. Saturday. According to State Patrol, the motorcyclist was heading southbound when he missed a curve in the road and drifted out of of his lane into the path of the oncoming trailer. Troopers say the rider may have been speeding.
CUSTER COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Skiing
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KKTV

Federal agents credited with helping to rescue Colorado child at the U.S./Mexico border

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities are providing more information with the public following a parental kidnapping in Colorado. The incident started on Sept. 20 when law enforcement in Summit County received a call about a possible kidnapping. The biological mother of a 9-year-old boy allegedly took the child, illegally, and was reportedly fleeing to Mexico with her boyfriend.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

‘This will decimate the craft beverage industry,’ local liquor store owner says; Soon, Colorado voters will decide if they can buy Chardonnay with their gas and groceries

A trio of ballot measures slated for this November could increase the accessibility of alcohol to shoppers in Colorado. If passed by voters, ballot initiatives 121, 122 and 96 would, respectively, allow grocery stores and gas stations with beer licenses to sell wine starting March 1, allow third party distributors to deliver alcohol to homes and allow retail liquor chains to open more than one location, gradually increasing until an unlimited number of liquor licenses are allowed per retailer in 2037.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy