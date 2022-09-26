ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goshen, IN

goleafs.net

Leafs lose in three to hot Trojans squad

UPLAND, Ind. – A hot Taylor Trojans women's volleyball team took down Goshen in Upland on Wednesday night in straight sets. Winner of three straight and nine of the last ten, #13 Taylor bumped up six spots in the new NAIA coaches poll released today. Goshen was only down...
UPLAND, IN
goleafs.net

Simones scores twice in a 3-3 tie with MVNU

GOSHEN, Ind. - Two goals by Eli Simones were a part of a 3-1 Goshen lead against Mount Vernon Nazarene on Wednesday night, but a late rally by the Cougars resulted in a 3-3 draw. Goshen had lost the three previous matchups against MVNU going back to 2018. In the...
GOSHEN, IN
goleafs.net

Four GC tennis players make All-Conference

JACKSON, Mich. – The Crossroads League announced its All-Crossroads League Teams in men's and women's tennis on Tuesday, and Goshen had four student-athletes make the cut. Szofia Kallai and Sude Aytekin received recognition for the women, and Filippo Gallo and Matija Margetic represented the Maple Leafs on the men's side.
GOSHEN, IN
goleafs.net

Offensive woes continue for Leafs in Mount Vernon

MOUNT VERNON, Ohio – Hannah Miller made four saves and posted a clean sheet for Mount Vernon Nazarene during their 3-0 home shutout over the Goshen women's soccer team on Wednesday night. Anne Nisley led the Leafs with four shots and two shots on goal. The only first-half goal...
GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

Former South Bend hockey coach sentenced for soliciting a minor

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - A former South Bend youth hockey coach was sentenced Monday for accosting a minor for immoral purposes and using a computer to commit a crime. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Christien Joubert, 39, was sentenced in Berrien County Trial Court to the following:
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Director of Operations for School City of Mishawaka passed away

The Director of Operations for School City of Mishawaka died on Monday. Mike Faulkner worked for the school for over 11 years. He served as an Assistant Athletic Director at Mishawaka High School before becoming Director of Operations. The School of Mishawaka released a statement saying that Faulkner loved School...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Police: Driver says sun’s glare blinded him in crash that killed Bethany Christian Schools staff member

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The sun’s glare apparently blinded the driver of a vehicle that struck and killed a staff member at Bethany Christian Schools Monday morning. That’s according to our reporting partners at The Goshen News. A police report says the driver, a 42-year-old Goshen man, was in the student drop-off area of the school’s parking lot when his view was blocked by the sun.
GOSHEN, IN
travelawaits.com

My 7 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In South Bend, Indiana

South Bend is a vibrant Midwestern metropolis with a cosmopolitan vibe, historic architecture, natural beauty, and culinary excellence. Located on the winding St. Joseph River, the city is best known as the home of Notre Dame University, the mighty Fighting Irish athletic teams, and a world-famous golden dome crowning its main administration building.
SOUTH BEND, IN
#Volleyball#Maple Leafs#Men S Tennis#Indiana Wesleyan#Wildcats#Goshen College#Gc
WNDU

Longtime School City of Mishawaka employee passes

This investment will add nearly 13,000 square feet of manufacturing space, including a new glass production line. Bethany Christian Schools staff member dies after getting hit by vehicle in school’s parking lot. Updated: 4 hours ago. A Bethany Christian Schools staff member died after he was hit by a...
MISHAWAKA, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Local Man Dies in Porter County Crash

(Porter County, IN) - A La Porte man has been identified as the victim of a fatal motor vehicle collision last week in Porter County. Authorities say 57-year-old Tony Passafume was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened Wednesday afternoon on Indiana 2 just east of Valparaiso. Porter County...
PORTER COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Purdue Fort Wayne police look to identify man in photos

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Purdue University Fort Wayne Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who may be involved in criminal activity on campus. Police believe the man was involved in incidents that took place on August 18, 2022 and September 11, 2022....
FORT WAYNE, IN
WISH-TV

Silver Alert issued for 17-year-old missing from northern Indiana

MILL CREEK, Ind. (WISH) — A Silver Alert was issued Monday night for a 17-year-old girl who was last seen Thursday afternoon in northern Indiana. Lauren Schmidt is missing from Mill Creek, an unincorporated community in eastern La Porte County, which is between the cities of La Porte and South Bend.
MILL CREEK, IN
WNDU

‘Largest RV Dealer Show on Earth’ underway in Elkhart

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame have played concerts in Elkhart this week. Last night it was John Mellencamp. On Monday, it was the Red Rocker—Sammy Hagar. “We had Sammy Hagar and I’ll tell you what, If I have his...
ELKHART, IN
WANE-TV

Crash with buggy kills horse; driver and riders OK

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A car hit a horse-and-buggy northeast of Fort Wayne Wednesday morning. The crash happened at Cuba Road and S.R. 37, about 2 1/2 miles southeast of Grabill, around 7:30 a.m. Police at the scene told WANE 15 that a car was eastbound on S.R....
FORT WAYNE, IN
whtc.com

US 31 Now Complete After Final Stretch Near Benton Harbor Opens

BENTON TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 27, 2022) – The connection between DeZwaan in Holland and the Golden Dome in South Bend is now complete. Governor Whitmer and Congressman Fred Upton were among the dignitaries on Monday, for a ceremony just east of the Benton Harbor/St. Joseph vicinity, celebrating the completion of US-31 in Michigan, from the Indiana state line to near Mackinac City. A nearly two-mile stretch just south of I-94 was never worked on when the highway was built in the late 1970’s, due to the belief that it would impact the habitat of the endangered Mitchell’s Satyr Butterfly. This meant that motorists had to use detours to get around that habitat. After working directly with environmentalists and conservationists from the Sarett Nature Center in Benton Harbor, state officials announced that the project would be restarted in 2020.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
getnews.info

Father Of Slain Daughter Turns Tragedy into A True Crime Novel, With Assistance from an Award-Winning Author.

“Justice For Nekeisha: A Father’s Pain” Is A Must Read For Everyone. The Book will be released on Friday, September 30th 2022. Kalvon Hawkins is a Michigan City, Indiana native who became an author after the loss of his only daughter ‘Nekeisha Hodges-Hawkins’. Kalvon decided to share his story and heartache through a true crime novel with the assistance of award-winning author S.L Jackson (“Animal Instincts: The Urban Jungle”).
MICHIGAN CITY, IN

