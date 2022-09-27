Read full article on original website
Mid-Hudson News Network
Man who called woman an ‘Asian bitch” and severely beat her, pleads guilty to hate crime
WHITE PLAINS – A Yonkers man pled guilty on Tuesday in Westchester County Court to committing a violent hate crime in March of this year against a 67-year-old Asian woman who was entering her apartment building in Yonkers. Tammel Esco, 42, pled guilty to felony assault as a hate...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Son charged with criminal mischief following domestic dispute with his father
SAUGERTIES – A 31-year-old White Lake man was arrested by Saugerties Police on Monday following a dispute with his father at 69 Main Street in the Village of Saugerties. Police said Nathaniel Schultz allegedly began throwing glassware and household items at his father and then damaged a dishwasher. He...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Liberty resident threatens to kill man with metal knuckle knife
LIBERTY – A Village of Liberty man was released on his own recognizance as per the state’s bail reform laws after he allegedly threatened to kill another man with a metal knuckle knife during an argument in the area of North Main Street and Law Street in Liberty.
Mid-Hudson News Network
New Rochelle man arrested for possession of ghost guns
NEW ROCHELLE – A 24-year-old New Rochelle man is under arrest following the execution of a search warrant for ghost guns in his home. Seized in the residence at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday were two fully loaded ghost guns, four incomplete handguns in the process of being assembled, a loaded AR-15 magazine, nine loaded handgun magazines, five polymer 80 kits for building ghost guns, three stun guns and assorted boxes of ammunition.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Middletown man arrested after striking State Police car on Palisades
STONY POINT – A Middletown man, whose car rammed into a State Police car on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Stony Point, has been charged with aggravated DWI Leandra’s Law and endangering the welfare of a child. Police said Donald Bolling, 44, had a three-year-old in his 2001...
Mid-Hudson News Network
NYC shooting suspect apprehended after chase and manhunt in Putnam Valley
CARMEL – Putnam County Sheriff’s deputies apprehended a driver of a vehicle believed to have been involved in a New York City shooting. Deputies joined other police agencies in the chase of the vehicle on the Taconic State Parkway on Monday afternoon. Shyvarie Hernandez, a 40-year-old Bronx man...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Man charged with urinating on gravesite
TAPPAN – A 68-year-old Bergenfield, New Jersey man has been charged with public urination for allegedly urinating on a grave site at 32 Old Tappan Road in Tappan. With the assistance of the complainant, the suspect was identified. Police did not release his name. The investigation is continuing into...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Restaurant owner convicted of torching business for insurance
GOSHEN – An Orange County Court jury Monday convicted a Newburgh man of arson, conspiracy, reckless endangerment, insurance fraud and tax fraud for torching his Town of Newburgh restaurant. Zef Gjurashaj, 60, faces 25 years to life in prison on the arson conviction when sentenced in December in connection...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Plattekill police chief being investigated for crashing police vehicle in New Jersey
PLATTEKILL – Police Chief Joe Ryan, a member of the department since 1996 and chief since 2007 is being investigated by the Plattekill Town Board following an accident with his official vehicle while on personal family business in New Jersey. Chief Ryan was in his police department vehicle while...
Mid-Hudson News Network
BREAKING… ‘Operation Final Blow’ nets 36 people, drugs and guns in three-state operation
PORT JERVIS – Thirty-three people have been arrested, including a Monticello school teacher and football coach, in a series of coordinated raids in Port Jervis, New York, Pike County, Pennsylvania and Montague, New Jersey. Three others are wanted in connection with the same massive drug takedown. Operation Final Blow...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Putnam Sheriff seeking witnesses to fatal crash in Putnam Valley
CARMEL – Putnam County Sheriff Kevin McConville and his department are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a 23-year-old Mahopac resident Tuesday night. The crash occurred on September 27th just before 9 p.m. on Wood Street in Putnam Valley. McConville said his agency responded at 8:55 p.m....
Mid-Hudson News Network
Orange County sheriff pay raise scaled back
GOSHEN – A proposed 2.7 percent per year pay raise for the position of Orange County sheriff has been cut in half by county legislators meeting in committee. The sheriff currently makes $167,769 per year. The four-year proposal, which would have seen the 2.7 percent annual raise, bringing the...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Retiring Republican Orange County sheriff ‘supports’ Democratic candidate
GOSHEN -This November’s race for Orange County sheriff pits Republican Paul Arteta against Democrat Bernie Rivers. Arteta had defeated current Undersheriff Ken Jones in a bitter GOP primary. Jones is the righthand man to the retiring sheriff, Republican Carl DuBois, but he is “supporting” Rivers partially because Jones didn’t...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Ulster woman identified as jumper from Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge
KINGSTON – A 58-year-old Ulster woman has been identified as the person who jumped to her death from the Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge early Monday afternoon. State Police said Diane Jones jumped on the eastern side of the bridge just before 1 p.m. Her body was located and recovered by marine units on the Hudson River.
Mid-Hudson News Network
FOUND… One week since Middletown teen went missing
MIDDLETOWN – It has been one week since Amayalise Perez disappeared. The 14-year-old Middletown girl was last seen leaving her friend’s house on Hanford Street in the City of Middletown on last Tuesday, September 20. Amayalise is about five feet, two inches tall, weighing 100 pounds, and with...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Acting council chair seeking city resident to replace Salem
POUGHKEEPSIE – The Democrats on the Poughkeepsie Common Council are unable to come to a consensus regarding the appointment of a new chairperson for the council. The seat became vacant when Councilmember-At-Large when Sarah Salem resigned just hours after being convicted by a jury of misdemeanor DWI on September 20th.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Democrat blames Mayor Rolison for city’s fiscal stress
POUGHKEEPSIE – A report issued by New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli indicated that the City of Poughkeepsie was in “significant fiscal stress” at the end of the 2021 fiscal year. Poughkeepsie is the only municipality in the state with that designation. The report sparked a war of words between Mayor Rob Rolison’s senate campaign and his Democratic opponent Julie Shiroishi.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Orange County Democratic Party selects new chairman
TOWN OF WALLKILL – The Orange County Democratic Committee has a new chairman, Zak Constantine, at 22 years old, believed to be the youngest county political party leader in the state. He said this is a crucial time for the party and the nation. “The pressure is really on...
Mid-Hudson News Network
HHS awards Ellenville Regional Hospital $1 million to fight opioid use
ELLENVILLE – The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, through its Health Resources and Services Administration, has awarded $1 million to Ellenville Regional Hospital to help it reduce the morbidity and mortality of rural residents from substance use disorder. “Our rural communities have been deeply impacted by the...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Despite recent drought, Beacon has ample water supply
BEACON – Florida may be underwater as Hurricane Ian continues to hammer the Sunshine State, but during the recent summer drought in the Mid-Hudson Valley, one community had an ample supply of water. Mayor Lee Kyriacou said the City of Beacon is fortunate because it has several water sources.
