Haverstraw, NY

Liberty resident threatens to kill man with metal knuckle knife

LIBERTY – A Village of Liberty man was released on his own recognizance as per the state’s bail reform laws after he allegedly threatened to kill another man with a metal knuckle knife during an argument in the area of North Main Street and Law Street in Liberty.
LIBERTY, NY
New Rochelle man arrested for possession of ghost guns

NEW ROCHELLE – A 24-year-old New Rochelle man is under arrest following the execution of a search warrant for ghost guns in his home. Seized in the residence at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday were two fully loaded ghost guns, four incomplete handguns in the process of being assembled, a loaded AR-15 magazine, nine loaded handgun magazines, five polymer 80 kits for building ghost guns, three stun guns and assorted boxes of ammunition.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
City
Crime & Safety
Middletown man arrested after striking State Police car on Palisades

STONY POINT – A Middletown man, whose car rammed into a State Police car on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Stony Point, has been charged with aggravated DWI Leandra’s Law and endangering the welfare of a child. Police said Donald Bolling, 44, had a three-year-old in his 2001...
STONY POINT, NY
Man charged with urinating on gravesite

TAPPAN – A 68-year-old Bergenfield, New Jersey man has been charged with public urination for allegedly urinating on a grave site at 32 Old Tappan Road in Tappan. With the assistance of the complainant, the suspect was identified. Police did not release his name. The investigation is continuing into...
TAPPAN, NY
Restaurant owner convicted of torching business for insurance

GOSHEN – An Orange County Court jury Monday convicted a Newburgh man of arson, conspiracy, reckless endangerment, insurance fraud and tax fraud for torching his Town of Newburgh restaurant. Zef Gjurashaj, 60, faces 25 years to life in prison on the arson conviction when sentenced in December in connection...
NEWBURGH, NY
Plattekill police chief being investigated for crashing police vehicle in New Jersey

PLATTEKILL – Police Chief Joe Ryan, a member of the department since 1996 and chief since 2007 is being investigated by the Plattekill Town Board following an accident with his official vehicle while on personal family business in New Jersey. Chief Ryan was in his police department vehicle while...
Putnam Sheriff seeking witnesses to fatal crash in Putnam Valley

CARMEL – Putnam County Sheriff Kevin McConville and his department are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a 23-year-old Mahopac resident Tuesday night. The crash occurred on September 27th just before 9 p.m. on Wood Street in Putnam Valley. McConville said his agency responded at 8:55 p.m....
PUTNAM VALLEY, NY
Orange County sheriff pay raise scaled back

GOSHEN – A proposed 2.7 percent per year pay raise for the position of Orange County sheriff has been cut in half by county legislators meeting in committee. The sheriff currently makes $167,769 per year. The four-year proposal, which would have seen the 2.7 percent annual raise, bringing the...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Retiring Republican Orange County sheriff ‘supports’ Democratic candidate

GOSHEN -This November’s race for Orange County sheriff pits Republican Paul Arteta against Democrat Bernie Rivers. Arteta had defeated current Undersheriff Ken Jones in a bitter GOP primary. Jones is the righthand man to the retiring sheriff, Republican Carl DuBois, but he is “supporting” Rivers partially because Jones didn’t...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Ulster woman identified as jumper from Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge

KINGSTON – A 58-year-old Ulster woman has been identified as the person who jumped to her death from the Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge early Monday afternoon. State Police said Diane Jones jumped on the eastern side of the bridge just before 1 p.m. Her body was located and recovered by marine units on the Hudson River.
KINGSTON, NY
FOUND… One week since Middletown teen went missing

MIDDLETOWN – It has been one week since Amayalise Perez disappeared. The 14-year-old Middletown girl was last seen leaving her friend’s house on Hanford Street in the City of Middletown on last Tuesday, September 20. Amayalise is about five feet, two inches tall, weighing 100 pounds, and with...
MIDDLETOWN, NY
Acting council chair seeking city resident to replace Salem

POUGHKEEPSIE – The Democrats on the Poughkeepsie Common Council are unable to come to a consensus regarding the appointment of a new chairperson for the council. The seat became vacant when Councilmember-At-Large when Sarah Salem resigned just hours after being convicted by a jury of misdemeanor DWI on September 20th.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Democrat blames Mayor Rolison for city’s fiscal stress

POUGHKEEPSIE – A report issued by New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli indicated that the City of Poughkeepsie was in “significant fiscal stress” at the end of the 2021 fiscal year. Poughkeepsie is the only municipality in the state with that designation. The report sparked a war of words between Mayor Rob Rolison’s senate campaign and his Democratic opponent Julie Shiroishi.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Orange County Democratic Party selects new chairman

TOWN OF WALLKILL – The Orange County Democratic Committee has a new chairman, Zak Constantine, at 22 years old, believed to be the youngest county political party leader in the state. He said this is a crucial time for the party and the nation. “The pressure is really on...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
HHS awards Ellenville Regional Hospital $1 million to fight opioid use

ELLENVILLE – The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, through its Health Resources and Services Administration, has awarded $1 million to Ellenville Regional Hospital to help it reduce the morbidity and mortality of rural residents from substance use disorder. “Our rural communities have been deeply impacted by the...
ELLENVILLE, NY
Despite recent drought, Beacon has ample water supply

BEACON – Florida may be underwater as Hurricane Ian continues to hammer the Sunshine State, but during the recent summer drought in the Mid-Hudson Valley, one community had an ample supply of water. Mayor Lee Kyriacou said the City of Beacon is fortunate because it has several water sources.
BEACON, NY

