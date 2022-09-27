NEW ROCHELLE – A 24-year-old New Rochelle man is under arrest following the execution of a search warrant for ghost guns in his home. Seized in the residence at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday were two fully loaded ghost guns, four incomplete handguns in the process of being assembled, a loaded AR-15 magazine, nine loaded handgun magazines, five polymer 80 kits for building ghost guns, three stun guns and assorted boxes of ammunition.

NEW ROCHELLE, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO