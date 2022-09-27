Read full article on original website
PD: Rochelle Park Officer Nabs Cooking-Grease Thief Behind Route 17 Steakhouse
A grease bandit who was caught red-handed behind a Route 17 restaurant is suspected in a series of similar thefts that have saturated the area. Rashan Nix, 44, of Newark, has an extensive criminal history in several New Jersey counties and Pennsylvania and has joined the growing number of cooking oil thieves, investigators say.
Woman shot in Newark, investigation ongoing
NEWARK, N.J. -- Police are investigating after a woman was shot in Newark on Wednesday.Officers responded to calls of shots fired near Central Avenue just before 3 p.m.At the scene, they found a woman with a gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital.The details surrounding the shooting at unknown at this time.
Multi-Agency Task Force Raids Ghost Gun Factory in New Rochelle
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (September 28, 2022) — Jose Solano-Gaspar, 24, of New Rochelle, NY was arrested by New Rochelle Police following a months-long multi-agency investigation into the manufacture of ghost guns. The early-morning raid occurred at a multifamily home located in the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue. Charges:. Criminal...
NYPD: 2 men charged in armed robbery of Brooklyn bishop during sermon
Two men have been charged in federal court in the armed robbery of Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead back in July.
NYPD terminates officer who faces hate crime charges for anti-Muslim road rage assault
An off-duty NYPD officer facing hate crime charges in Brooklyn after allegedly knocking a man unconscious while spewing anti-Muslim slurs during a road rage altercation has been fired.
Knife-Wielding Man Threatening Restaurant Workers Sought By Newark Police
A knife-wielding man threatening restaurant workers in Newark is being sought by police. Police responded to Sagres Bar & Grill, at 44-50 Prospect Street, on a call of a male with a knife threatening workers around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, Newark Public Safety Fritz G. Fragé said.
3rd suspect charged in Bridgeport double homicide, held on $5M bond
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A third suspect has been arrested in connection to a double homicide in early July, according to an announcement Wednesday from the Bridgeport Police Department. Everton Brooks is facing charges of murder with special circumstances, along with two counts of murder. He is being held on a $5 million bond. Ramon […]
Plattekill police chief being investigated for crashing police vehicle in New Jersey
PLATTEKILL – Police Chief Joe Ryan, a member of the department since 1996 and chief since 2007 is being investigated by the Plattekill Town Board following an accident with his official vehicle while on personal family business in New Jersey. Chief Ryan was in his police department vehicle while...
Middletown man arrested after striking State Police car on Palisades
STONY POINT – A Middletown man, whose car rammed into a State Police car on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Stony Point, has been charged with aggravated DWI Leandra’s Law and endangering the welfare of a child. Police said Donald Bolling, 44, had a three-year-old in his 2001...
NYC shooting suspect apprehended after chase and manhunt in Putnam Valley
CARMEL – Putnam County Sheriff’s deputies apprehended a driver of a vehicle believed to have been involved in a New York City shooting. Deputies joined other police agencies in the chase of the vehicle on the Taconic State Parkway on Monday afternoon. Shyvarie Hernandez, a 40-year-old Bronx man...
Driver killed in fiery crash in Monmouth County, cops say
A driver was killed in a fiery crash Wednesday morning in Upper Freehold Township, authorities said. The driver veered off Jonathan Holmes Road, struck a tree and the vehicle caught fire at about 10:40 a.m., State Police said. Additional information, including the identity of the driver, was not immediately available.
Man threatens Newark restaurant employees with knife, accidentally stabs himself
A man at a Newark restaurant accidentally stabbed himself after threatening workers with a knife on Tuesday.
21-Year-Old Man Killed, Another Hurt In West Orange Shooting: Prosecutor
A 21-year-old Newark man was killed and another victim hurt in a West Orange shooting on Tuesday, Sept. 27, authorities said. Corington Valentin was found with gunshot wounds on the 100 block of Watson Avenue around 3:20 p.m., and rushed to Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and West Orange Police Chief James Abbott said.
Undercover narcotics bust nabs nearly 40 alleged drug dealers, including Hudson Valley teacher
The evidence was seized in the Port Jervis-based operation authorities call “Operation Final Blow.”
Man charged with attempted murder in shooting outside N.J. bar
A Gloucester County man is charged with attempted murder following a shooting outside a bar early Saturday. Police responded to the area of Villari’s Sports Bar on Coles Mill Road in Franklin Township around 4:45 a.m. for a report of a gunshot victim. Officers found Walter J. Gilliano, 25,...
Teen facing gun charged linked to Newark shooting death, officials say
An arrest has been made in the shooting death of a 50-year-old man earlier this month in Newark, authorities said. A 16-year-old has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm in connection with the the death of Kyle Eley, of Irvington, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said. Eley...
Mahopac 23-Year-Old Killed In Putnam Valley Crash, 3 Others Injured, Police Say
A 23-year-old man was killed and three others injured in a two-vehicle head-on crash in the area. The crash took place in Putnam Valley around 8:55 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 27 on Wood St. Putnam Sheriff Kevin J. McConville said deputies were dispatched to Wood Street near Meadow Crest Drive for...
Man with BB rifle, handgun arrested after dispute at Secaucus Animal Shelter: police
A New York man with a BB rifle and a loaded handgun has been charged with threatening two volunteers at the Secaucus Animal Shelter Sunday afternoon after a dispute over an injured dog, Police Chief Dennis Miller said. Cordell Phillip, of Queens, was charged with terroristic threats, unlawful possession of...
Jersey City road rage incident defused when assailants find out other driver was off-duty cop
A potential road rage incident was averted when the angry occupants of a double-parked vehicle blocking traffic found out the person asking them to move was a Jersey City police lieutenant, authorities said. The off-duty lieutenant reported that he was verbal assaulted and threatened after a vehicle in front of...
2 suspects arrested in gunpoint robbery of Brooklyn bishop: cops
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Two suspects in the mid-sermon gunpoint robbery of a prominent Brooklyn bishop and his wife, which yielded what the victims said was more than $1 million in jewelry, have been arrested, authorities said Wednesday. In a briefing held at NYPD headquarters in Lower Manhattan, officials announced the arrests and federal indictments […]
