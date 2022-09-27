ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

hudsonvalleyone.com

Seven fatal overdoses in August shock Ulster County

It was a celebratory moment: fist-bumps and high-fives all around. New York State attorney general Letitia James headed to the podium to announce one of the largest drug busts in Ulster County and the surrounding area. The arrests took down a major pipeline from Albany through Ulster County. Then, not even two months later, several local people died from overdoses in a span of little more than a week this past August, as reported in Hudson Valley One.
hudsonvalleypress.com

Dr. Manning Campbell Takes Helm of School District

NEWBURGH – On Thursday, May 26th the Newburgh Enlarged City School District (NECSD) Board of Education held a special meeting. During this meeting they voted in Dr. Jackielyn Manning Campbell as Superintendent of Schools. Superintendent Manning Campbell began her assignment on July 1st. Her journey to superintendent came with some twists and turns. She did not go to school for education at first. She actually went to school to become a nurse like her mother until she realized that nursing was not her calling.
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Acting council chair seeking city resident to replace Salem

POUGHKEEPSIE – The Democrats on the Poughkeepsie Common Council are unable to come to a consensus regarding the appointment of a new chairperson for the council. The seat became vacant when Councilmember-At-Large when Sarah Salem resigned just hours after being convicted by a jury of misdemeanor DWI on September 20th.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Orange County sheriff pay raise scaled back

GOSHEN – A proposed 2.7 percent per year pay raise for the position of Orange County sheriff has been cut in half by county legislators meeting in committee. The sheriff currently makes $167,769 per year. The four-year proposal, which would have seen the 2.7 percent annual raise, bringing the...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Democrat blames Mayor Rolison for city’s fiscal stress

POUGHKEEPSIE – A report issued by New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli indicated that the City of Poughkeepsie was in “significant fiscal stress” at the end of the 2021 fiscal year. Poughkeepsie is the only municipality in the state with that designation. The report sparked a war of words between Mayor Rob Rolison’s senate campaign and his Democratic opponent Julie Shiroishi.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Yonkers Mayor Spano and Yonkers DPW Organize City Wide Fall Clean-Up

City-Wide Clean-Up Scheduled for Saturday, October 22 from 6AM-12PM; To Schedule Bulk Pick-Up call (914) 377-HELP (4357) On Sept. 27, YonkersMayor Mike Spano and Yonkers Department of Public Works Commissioner Thomas G. Meier announced that the Department of Public Works (DPW) will conduct a city-wide Fall Clean-Up on Saturday, October 22, from 6:00AM – 12:00PM. The clean-up is aimed at cleaning neglected vacant properties, city streets and community gardens throughout Yonkers.
YONKERS, NY
Politics
Mid-Hudson News Network

Retiring Republican Orange County sheriff ‘supports’ Democratic candidate

GOSHEN -This November’s race for Orange County sheriff pits Republican Paul Arteta against Democrat Bernie Rivers. Arteta had defeated current Undersheriff Ken Jones in a bitter GOP primary. Jones is the righthand man to the retiring sheriff, Republican Carl DuBois, but he is “supporting” Rivers partially because Jones didn’t...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
New Jersey Globe

Newark official gets two years in prison

A former Newark Housing Authority executive was sentenced to two years in prison for embezzling money to buy cell phones and tablets and then resell them,. Vernacio Diaz, who served as director of information technology for the authority, purchased 1,509 electronic devices — valued at $594,425 — during a period of more than seven years, beginning in late 2013.
NEWARK, NJ
101.5 WPDH

New York Man Brutally Beats Asian Hudson Valley Woman

A Hudson Valley man confessed to punching a 67-year-old woman 125 times. The woman was nearly killed. On Tuesday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that 42-year-old Tammel Esco of Westchester County confessed to brutally beating a 67-year-old Asian woman who was entering her apartment building. Westchester County,...
YONKERS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Plattekill police chief being investigated for crashing police vehicle in New Jersey

PLATTEKILL – Police Chief Joe Ryan, a member of the department since 1996 and chief since 2007 is being investigated by the Plattekill Town Board following an accident with his official vehicle while on personal family business in New Jersey. Chief Ryan was in his police department vehicle while...
norwoodnews.org

NYS Department of Labor Secures Over $191K in Unpaid Wages for 93 Employees

The New York State Department of Labor (DOL) has announced that it has recovered over $191,000 in unpaid wages for 93 employees working at the Buffalo-based company, Magellan Technology/Demand Vape. DOL’s division of labor standards found the employees had been shorted pay owed to them under the State’s “spread of hours law” for service workers, according to the announcement on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
BRONX, NY

