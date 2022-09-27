Read full article on original website
Protesters demand changes to NY family court system at Yonkers City Hall
A rally was held at Yonkers City Hall Tuesday to raise concerns over family court abuse.
New York State Police Arrest Over 110 In Hudson Valley
It was a busy week for New York State Police in the Hudson Valley. New York State Police from the Hudson Valley recently changed things up and began reporting a "week in review." This weekly press release highlights arrests, investigations, and more that police stationed in the Hudson Valley completed in the past week.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Seven fatal overdoses in August shock Ulster County
It was a celebratory moment: fist-bumps and high-fives all around. New York State attorney general Letitia James headed to the podium to announce one of the largest drug busts in Ulster County and the surrounding area. The arrests took down a major pipeline from Albany through Ulster County. Then, not even two months later, several local people died from overdoses in a span of little more than a week this past August, as reported in Hudson Valley One.
Mid-Hudson News Network
BREAKING… ‘Operation Final Blow’ nets 36 people, drugs and guns in three-state operation
PORT JERVIS – Thirty-three people have been arrested, including a Monticello school teacher and football coach, in a series of coordinated raids in Port Jervis, New York, Pike County, Pennsylvania and Montague, New Jersey. Three others are wanted in connection with the same massive drug takedown. Operation Final Blow...
hudsonvalleypress.com
Dr. Manning Campbell Takes Helm of School District
NEWBURGH – On Thursday, May 26th the Newburgh Enlarged City School District (NECSD) Board of Education held a special meeting. During this meeting they voted in Dr. Jackielyn Manning Campbell as Superintendent of Schools. Superintendent Manning Campbell began her assignment on July 1st. Her journey to superintendent came with some twists and turns. She did not go to school for education at first. She actually went to school to become a nurse like her mother until she realized that nursing was not her calling.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Acting council chair seeking city resident to replace Salem
POUGHKEEPSIE – The Democrats on the Poughkeepsie Common Council are unable to come to a consensus regarding the appointment of a new chairperson for the council. The seat became vacant when Councilmember-At-Large when Sarah Salem resigned just hours after being convicted by a jury of misdemeanor DWI on September 20th.
Credit Report: Westchester in great shape, Poughkeepsie worst in state
The New York State Comptroller’s office has released its final 2021 fiscal stress report for 2021 and it shows wide disparity amongst Hudson Valley communities.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Orange County sheriff pay raise scaled back
GOSHEN – A proposed 2.7 percent per year pay raise for the position of Orange County sheriff has been cut in half by county legislators meeting in committee. The sheriff currently makes $167,769 per year. The four-year proposal, which would have seen the 2.7 percent annual raise, bringing the...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Democrat blames Mayor Rolison for city’s fiscal stress
POUGHKEEPSIE – A report issued by New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli indicated that the City of Poughkeepsie was in “significant fiscal stress” at the end of the 2021 fiscal year. Poughkeepsie is the only municipality in the state with that designation. The report sparked a war of words between Mayor Rob Rolison’s senate campaign and his Democratic opponent Julie Shiroishi.
yonkerstimes.com
Yonkers Mayor Spano and Yonkers DPW Organize City Wide Fall Clean-Up
City-Wide Clean-Up Scheduled for Saturday, October 22 from 6AM-12PM; To Schedule Bulk Pick-Up call (914) 377-HELP (4357) On Sept. 27, YonkersMayor Mike Spano and Yonkers Department of Public Works Commissioner Thomas G. Meier announced that the Department of Public Works (DPW) will conduct a city-wide Fall Clean-Up on Saturday, October 22, from 6:00AM – 12:00PM. The clean-up is aimed at cleaning neglected vacant properties, city streets and community gardens throughout Yonkers.
Yonkers holding emergency training classes for residents, families
The Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) is a joint effort between the city, police and the Office of Emergency Management to teach residents how to plan for a disaster, how to respond to emergencies and how to help your neighbor and community during one.
Bronx residents voice concerns over planned migration relief center at Orchard Beach
Bronx residents got a chance to weigh in on tents being built at Orchard Beach to house and process the influx of asylum seekers arriving to our city since this summer.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Retiring Republican Orange County sheriff ‘supports’ Democratic candidate
GOSHEN -This November’s race for Orange County sheriff pits Republican Paul Arteta against Democrat Bernie Rivers. Arteta had defeated current Undersheriff Ken Jones in a bitter GOP primary. Jones is the righthand man to the retiring sheriff, Republican Carl DuBois, but he is “supporting” Rivers partially because Jones didn’t...
New Jersey Globe
Newark official gets two years in prison
A former Newark Housing Authority executive was sentenced to two years in prison for embezzling money to buy cell phones and tablets and then resell them,. Vernacio Diaz, who served as director of information technology for the authority, purchased 1,509 electronic devices — valued at $594,425 — during a period of more than seven years, beginning in late 2013.
New York Man Brutally Beats Asian Hudson Valley Woman
A Hudson Valley man confessed to punching a 67-year-old woman 125 times. The woman was nearly killed. On Tuesday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that 42-year-old Tammel Esco of Westchester County confessed to brutally beating a 67-year-old Asian woman who was entering her apartment building. Westchester County,...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Plattekill police chief being investigated for crashing police vehicle in New Jersey
PLATTEKILL – Police Chief Joe Ryan, a member of the department since 1996 and chief since 2007 is being investigated by the Plattekill Town Board following an accident with his official vehicle while on personal family business in New Jersey. Chief Ryan was in his police department vehicle while...
Mid-Hudson News Network
NYC shooting suspect apprehended after chase and manhunt in Putnam Valley
CARMEL – Putnam County Sheriff’s deputies apprehended a driver of a vehicle believed to have been involved in a New York City shooting. Deputies joined other police agencies in the chase of the vehicle on the Taconic State Parkway on Monday afternoon. Shyvarie Hernandez, a 40-year-old Bronx man...
Fire Destroys Popular Hudson Valley Restaurant, New York Owner Convicted
The owner of a popular Hudson Valley restaurant and his niece were convicted after a fire destroyed the eatery. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
norwoodnews.org
NYS Department of Labor Secures Over $191K in Unpaid Wages for 93 Employees
The New York State Department of Labor (DOL) has announced that it has recovered over $191,000 in unpaid wages for 93 employees working at the Buffalo-based company, Magellan Technology/Demand Vape. DOL’s division of labor standards found the employees had been shorted pay owed to them under the State’s “spread of hours law” for service workers, according to the announcement on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
wamc.org
NY nursing home worker union objects to new rules on minimum care standards
Public comments on changes to New York state’s proposed new minimum staffing requirements for nursing homes are due by the end of Monday. The union representing many of the state’s nursing home workers says the health department’s proposed rules fall short and undermine the intent of the 2021 law.
