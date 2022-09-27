ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Shoppers to rethink spending strategies prior to holiday season

By Kayleigh Thomas
 2 days ago

(WWLP) – With the holiday season just a few months away, inflation has many shoppers rethinking their holiday spending strategies.

According to a recent survey by Bankrate, 2 in 5 Americans say inflation will change their holiday shopping habits this year. While 84 percent of holiday shoppers say they are trying to save money this year and 40 percent say they’d be buying fewer items.

Springfield Day starts final week of The Big E

If you’re worried about stretching your budget for holiday shopping this year, it’s not too late to start rounding up some extra cash. It’s a good idea to transfer any holiday shopping cash into a “sinking fund”. A sinking fund is for money set aside for a specific purpose.. and can help you avoid dipping into your other savings

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

