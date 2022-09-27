Read full article on original website
Team USA dropped 145 points to break a basketball World Cup record — but some are calling it poor sportsmanship
Team USA has won each of the past three FIBA World Cups, and this young group has no intention of settling for less now that it's their time to shine.
NBA・
Mali Women’s Basketball Team Caught in Post-Game Fight—With Each Other
Mali’s women’s basketball team lost their fourth straight game during the Women’s Basketball World Cup in Australia on Monday night. Instead of taking their anger out against the opposing team, Serbia, they physically manifested their frustration on their teammates. While reporters conducted interviews after the match, two players from the Mali team were caught on camera fighting. Player Salimatou Kourouma repeatedly punched Kamite Elisabeth Dabou, who was somewhat able to restrain her teammate. The brawl was so intense, at least five other players got involved in order to stop the rumble. The team suffered a 81-68 loss to Serbia and team has yet to win a game at all during the tournament.🇲🇱56-89🇯🇵 🇲🇱58-118🇦🇺🇲🇱59-74🇫🇷🇲🇱68-81🇷🇸Players of #Africa’s sole rep #Mail fought among themselves in front of the media at the Women's Basketball World Cup.Winless on court, shameless off it😢Mali benefited from Nigeria’s withdrawal to compete.Video: Sportklub TV #Serbia pic.twitter.com/iQspvqYoAl— Oluwashina Okeleji (@oluwashina) September 26, 2022 Read it at BBC
Tunisia accused of trying to kick Neymar out of the World Cup as Brazil boss Tite fumes in post-match interview
TUNISIA have been accused of trying to kick Neymar out of the World Cup by Brazil boss Tite. The two sides met in a feisty friendly match at the Parc des Princes in Paris last night. If Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar thought he'd be receiving any home comforts, he was...
FIBA Women’s World Cup: US Women Dominate in Run for 4th Consecutive Championship
Missing the electric excitement of the WNBA playoffs? Anxiously awaiting the return of NBA action? We're so close. May I suggest the 2022 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup (FIBAWWC). You might be asking, 'What's the Women's World Cup,' and 'Why didn't I know about it?' No worries. Here's a quick look at what it is and why -- if you love basketball -- you should be paying attention.
Brazil 5-1 Tunisia: Raphinha bags brace with Richarlison, Neymar and Pedro also on target as South American giants complete World Cup preparations with rout in Paris
Rampant Brazil destroyed 10-man Tunisia 5-1 in a friendly on Tuesday with Raphinha scoring twice and setting up another goal in their last game before the World Cup. It was another dominant performance by the South American giants who beat Ghana 3-0 on Friday, giving their fans plenty of reasons to be excited by their young team heading into Qatar where they will bid for a record-extending sixth world title.
Puerto Rico reaches first World Cup quarterfinals
SYDNEY (AP) — Puerto Rico is headed to the quarterfinals of the women’s World Cup for the first time. Mya Hollingshed scored 29 points and Arella Guirantes added 18 to lead Puerto Rico to the 92-73 win over South Korea on Tuesday on the final day of pool play.
Portugal's Cristiano conundrum: Calls are growing for talisman Ronaldo to be DROPPED ahead of the World Cup after lacklustre display against Spain with coach Fernando Santos accused of favouritism and his Man United game time dwindling
It's been a bruising week for Cristiano Ronaldo and not just because of the nasty black eye he suffered following his collision with Czech Republic goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik. Just a few weeks out from the World Cup, Portugal's biggest star is coming in for more and more criticism over his below-par performances, with many openly asking the question as to whether the team is better off without him.
France 24
USA power into women's basketball World Cup semi-finals
The victory made it a 10th consecutive World Cup that the Americans have gone undefeated before the last four, as they target a 11th title and fourth in a row. The US were 50-33 ahead at half-time and kept firm control to set up a last four clash against either world number four Canada or 17th-ranked Puerto Rico, who play later.
FOX Sports
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Luis Suárez robs Ghana of history
Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with Luis Suárez's shameful handball. The ball was heading toward an open net....
FIFA・
World Cup runners and riders with Brazil and Spain backed but Cristiano Ronaldo tipped for ‘turbo tantrum’ with Portugal
A WINTER World Cup is going to be like nothing we've seen before on the international stage. Preparation has proved a challenge for many nations and, with the final games before the tournament begins out the way, all we can do now is wait. England's form may have been concerning...
BBC
World Cup: Mixed reactions for Africa's quintet in warm-ups
With all World Cup sides having played their final matches prior to naming their squads for Qatar, it's time to assess the form of Africa's five representatives. While Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia can take some recent positives, Ghana and Cameroon appear to have some soul-searching to do prior to selecting their World Cup starting line-ups following mixed results in friendlies.
FIFA・
ESPN
FIBA World Cup Day 7 Live: Australia to face China in Semis; U.S. and Puerto Rico to meet
It's quarterfinal day at the FIBA World Cup in Sydney, with the best eight sides from group play through to the knockout phase of the tournament. The United States went through undefeated to top Group A, while hosts Australia finished as Group B winners after a closing win over Japan.
Portugal 0-0 Spain LIVE: Nations League latest with Cristiano Ronaldo featuring – TV channel, stream, updates
PORTUGAL are facing Spain in a mouth-watering Nations League tie tonight. Cristiano Ronaldo starts the hosts, but he is currently sporting a nasty looking black eye after a collision in the 4-0 win over Czech Republic last time out. While Spain suffered a 2-1 loss to Switzerland at the weekend,...
Soccer-England women to face Japan, Norway in November friendlies
Sept 29 (Reuters) - European champions England will round off a memorable year with friendlies against Japan and Norway in Spain in November, the women's national team announced on Thursday.
Bruno Fernandes insists there is 'no need for a soap opera' around Cristiano Ronaldo after his Portugal and Man United team-mate's poor display in defeat to Spain - and insists 'goals will appear' for the under-fire forward
Bruno Fernandes has defended his Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo after the 37-year-old came under fire for his performance in Portugal's 1-0 defeat to Spain on Tuesday. Despite an impressive win over the Czech Republic on Saturday to go top of Nations League Group A2, the loss to Spain means...
