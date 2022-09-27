Mali’s women’s basketball team lost their fourth straight game during the Women’s Basketball World Cup in Australia on Monday night. Instead of taking their anger out against the opposing team, Serbia, they physically manifested their frustration on their teammates. While reporters conducted interviews after the match, two players from the Mali team were caught on camera fighting. Player Salimatou Kourouma repeatedly punched Kamite Elisabeth Dabou, who was somewhat able to restrain her teammate. The brawl was so intense, at least five other players got involved in order to stop the rumble. The team suffered a 81-68 loss to Serbia and team has yet to win a game at all during the tournament.🇲🇱56-89🇯🇵 🇲🇱58-118🇦🇺🇲🇱59-74🇫🇷🇲🇱68-81🇷🇸Players of #Africa’s sole rep #Mail fought among themselves in front of the media at the Women's Basketball World Cup.Winless on court, shameless off it😢Mali benefited from Nigeria’s withdrawal to compete.Video: Sportklub TV #Serbia pic.twitter.com/iQspvqYoAl— Oluwashina Okeleji (@oluwashina) September 26, 2022 Read it at BBC

