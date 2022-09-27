ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marco Island, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WINKNEWS.com

Collier deputies in call triage mode; roads impassable on Marco Island

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office said it is not holding back but it’s in “call triage mode.”. Meaning, they are rescuing people who are in life-threatening situations. “We are getting a significant number of calls of people trapped by water in their homes,” the sheriff’s office said....
NBC 2

City of Naples declares Local State of Emergency

NAPLES, Fla. — The City of Naples has declared a Local State of Emergency. The City’s Emergency Operation Center (EOC) will be partially activated at 5 p.m. tonight. Collier County has issued a voluntary evacuation notice for residents in Zone A, low-lying flood-prone areas, and mobile homes. If...
Miami New Times

Lee County Skipped Evacuation of Jail Located in Evacuation Zone

More than two million Floridians were told to evacuate as Hurricane Ian approached Florida's southwest coast. When the storm came ashore on September 28, it decimated neighborhoods with Category 4 winds and brought a destructive storm surge that submerged city blocks in Lee County. But while mandatory evacuation orders had...
LEE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Goodland, FL
City
Everglades City, FL
State
Florida State
Marco Island, FL
Government
City
Marco Island, FL
Local
Florida Government
NBC 2

Essential information for SWFL residents as Hurricane Ian approaches

Here is a list of all the cancellations, closures, evacuations, and shelters in effect due to weather conditions. This list will be updated as information becomes available. All courts in the 20th Circuit will be closed through Thursday, September 29. This includes Lee County, Collier County, Charlotte County, Hendry County, and Glades County.
LEE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Emergency#Emergency Management#Corkscrew Middle School#Immokalee Middle School#Hurricane Ian
coastalbreezenews.com

City Declares State of Emergency as Ian Approaches

On Monday, as Tropical Storm Ian continued to strengthen just south of Cuba, the Marco Island City Council held a Special Session to declare a State of Emergency. That action enables the city to seek reimbursement for expenses relating to the impending emergency and access state or federal aid, which may be required to activate the city’s local disaster plan.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers Beach evacuation orders

Fort Myers Beach plans to follow Lee County’s lead when it comes to evacuation orders. People took to Fort Myers Beach for one last day in the sun before seeing impacts from Hurricane Ian. “We had to cancel one trip because we both got COVID right before we were...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

WINK News off air due to Hurricane Ian

Storm surge and a flood brought by Hurricane Ian has interrupted the WINK News broadcast. The power went out just before 5 p.m., but anchors Lois Thomas and Chris Cifatte and Chief Meteorologist Matt Devitt continued to broadcast on Facebook for a period of time. Category 4 Hurricane Ian made...
FORT MYERS, FL
montanarightnow.com

Hurricane Ian: 'Worse case' for Fort Myers, Punta Gorda, experts say

TALLAHASSEE - FROM NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA. Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday morning the time for Southwest Florida residents to evacuate had passed, as Hurricane Ian approached the Gulf Coast as a nearly Category 5 storm. “This one has just strengthened and strengthened, and it is the real deal,” DeSantis...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Lee County Sheriff Update on 911

Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in Southwest Florida this afternoon. As the weather worsens in Lee County, we highly encourage you to stay indoors and off the roads. The risk of high winds, low visibility, and downed trees and powerlines exists. If you have an emergency, you should...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Collier County has declared a State of Emergency

Collier County has declared a State of Emergency. Declaring an emergency allows the county to enforce emergency operations and act quickly if the course of the storm changes. This was declared early Sunday after the Board of County Commissioners held an emergency special meeting. Despite the declaration, there are no...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Thousands lose power on Sanibel, Pine Island

FPL crews are staging the Charlotte County Airport to prepare ahead of Ian’s arrival. There are about 20 staging sites up and down Florida’s west coast. Severe weather, including heavy rain, flooding and high winds, is expected to cause widespread outages throughout Florida’s western and northern peninsula over the next few days.
SANIBEL, FL
cw34.com

Tracking Ian: Deep-water rescues in Naples caught on camera

NAPLES, Fla. (CBS12) — Deep-water rescues are happening across Naples as Hurricane Ian makes landfall. The Naples Fire Rescue Department narrated the dramatic incident on Facebook. Crews walked a person to the fire department in water up above their waists. The fire station is also flooded out.
NAPLES, FL
WESH

WATCH: Fire trucks submerged in floodwater in Naples

NAPLES, Fla. — Major flooding has been reported in parts of Florida as Hurricane Ian pushes into the state Wednesday, and first responders are among those feeling the impact. Naples Fire-Rescue Department shared a video on its Facebook page, as the station became flooded and fire trucks can be...
NAPLES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy