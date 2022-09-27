Read full article on original website
WINKNEWS.com
Collier deputies in call triage mode; roads impassable on Marco Island
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office said it is not holding back but it’s in “call triage mode.”. Meaning, they are rescuing people who are in life-threatening situations. “We are getting a significant number of calls of people trapped by water in their homes,” the sheriff’s office said....
NBC 2
City of Naples declares Local State of Emergency
NAPLES, Fla. — The City of Naples has declared a Local State of Emergency. The City’s Emergency Operation Center (EOC) will be partially activated at 5 p.m. tonight. Collier County has issued a voluntary evacuation notice for residents in Zone A, low-lying flood-prone areas, and mobile homes. If...
Miami New Times
Lee County Skipped Evacuation of Jail Located in Evacuation Zone
More than two million Floridians were told to evacuate as Hurricane Ian approached Florida's southwest coast. When the storm came ashore on September 28, it decimated neighborhoods with Category 4 winds and brought a destructive storm surge that submerged city blocks in Lee County. But while mandatory evacuation orders had...
WINKNEWS.com
Sanibel declares State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian, under mandatory evacuation
Storm surges and beach erosion are very real threats for a significant portion of Southwest Florida, particularly in Sanibel. A formal state of emergency was declared on Monday evening. On Tuesday, a mandatory evacuation was ordered for Sanibel. The mayor of Sanibel has issued a curfew from 9 p.m. to...
Man Swims in Own House as Water Rises in Naples, Florida [VIDEO]
Hurricane Ian has made landfall in Florida and we are now beginning to see the devastation it is leaving in its path. A man had someone film him as he swam through his own home in Naples, Florida on Wednesday afternoon. The surge between Ft. Myers and Naples has been...
NBC News
Cape Coral hit by storm surge, residents trapped in homes and vehicles
Cape Coral City Manager Rob Hernandez describes the situation after the city took a hard hit from Hurricane Ian, including residents trapped and emergency services struggling to reach them.Sept. 29, 2022.
WATCH: Naples firefighters rescue woman from flooded car
Water rescuers in Naples, Florida waded through waist-deep floodwater Wednesday to rescue a woman trapped in her car as Hurricane Ian battered Florida’s west coast with Category 4 winds, rain, and flood surge.
NBC 2
Essential information for SWFL residents as Hurricane Ian approaches
Here is a list of all the cancellations, closures, evacuations, and shelters in effect due to weather conditions. This list will be updated as information becomes available. All courts in the 20th Circuit will be closed through Thursday, September 29. This includes Lee County, Collier County, Charlotte County, Hendry County, and Glades County.
coastalbreezenews.com
City Declares State of Emergency as Ian Approaches
On Monday, as Tropical Storm Ian continued to strengthen just south of Cuba, the Marco Island City Council held a Special Session to declare a State of Emergency. That action enables the city to seek reimbursement for expenses relating to the impending emergency and access state or federal aid, which may be required to activate the city’s local disaster plan.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers Beach evacuation orders
Fort Myers Beach plans to follow Lee County’s lead when it comes to evacuation orders. People took to Fort Myers Beach for one last day in the sun before seeing impacts from Hurricane Ian. “We had to cancel one trip because we both got COVID right before we were...
WINKNEWS.com
WINK News off air due to Hurricane Ian
Storm surge and a flood brought by Hurricane Ian has interrupted the WINK News broadcast. The power went out just before 5 p.m., but anchors Lois Thomas and Chris Cifatte and Chief Meteorologist Matt Devitt continued to broadcast on Facebook for a period of time. Category 4 Hurricane Ian made...
montanarightnow.com
Hurricane Ian: 'Worse case' for Fort Myers, Punta Gorda, experts say
TALLAHASSEE - FROM NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA. Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday morning the time for Southwest Florida residents to evacuate had passed, as Hurricane Ian approached the Gulf Coast as a nearly Category 5 storm. “This one has just strengthened and strengthened, and it is the real deal,” DeSantis...
Lee County Sheriff Update on 911
Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in Southwest Florida this afternoon. As the weather worsens in Lee County, we highly encourage you to stay indoors and off the roads. The risk of high winds, low visibility, and downed trees and powerlines exists. If you have an emergency, you should...
NBC 2
Insurance companies requiring homeowners to put up hurricane shutters as Ian approaches SWFL
Many homeowners have opted not to put up their hurricane shutters as Ian inches ever closer to Southwest Florida. However, many people have been forced to get new insurance companies and may not realize their insurance policy requires shutters to be installed during an impending hurricane. Not doing so could...
WINKNEWS.com
Collier County has declared a State of Emergency
Collier County has declared a State of Emergency. Declaring an emergency allows the county to enforce emergency operations and act quickly if the course of the storm changes. This was declared early Sunday after the Board of County Commissioners held an emergency special meeting. Despite the declaration, there are no...
WINKNEWS.com
Hurricane shutters going up in Cape Coral in anticipation of Hurricane Ian
People across Southwest Florida are preparing for Hurricane Ian as it approaches the area, and in Cape Coral people have begun putting up their hurricane shutters. Joe Galebach, like many other Cape Coral residents, spent his Monday putting up shutters and making sure his home is safe from Hurricane Ian.
WINKNEWS.com
Thousands lose power on Sanibel, Pine Island
FPL crews are staging the Charlotte County Airport to prepare ahead of Ian’s arrival. There are about 20 staging sites up and down Florida’s west coast. Severe weather, including heavy rain, flooding and high winds, is expected to cause widespread outages throughout Florida’s western and northern peninsula over the next few days.
cw34.com
Tracking Ian: Deep-water rescues in Naples caught on camera
NAPLES, Fla. (CBS12) — Deep-water rescues are happening across Naples as Hurricane Ian makes landfall. The Naples Fire Rescue Department narrated the dramatic incident on Facebook. Crews walked a person to the fire department in water up above their waists. The fire station is also flooded out.
Cape Coral resident braces for Hurricane Ian ‘Ron Burgundy style’
Video posted by a Cape Coral resident shows him bracing for Category 4 Hurricane Ian "Ron Burgundy" style.
WESH
WATCH: Fire trucks submerged in floodwater in Naples
NAPLES, Fla. — Major flooding has been reported in parts of Florida as Hurricane Ian pushes into the state Wednesday, and first responders are among those feeling the impact. Naples Fire-Rescue Department shared a video on its Facebook page, as the station became flooded and fire trucks can be...
