Tropical Storm Warning Remains In Effect Until Early Afternoon In Palm Beach County
Schools Closed. Government Offices Closed. Beaches Closed. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 8 a.m. — The National Hurricane Center just discontinued the Tropical Storm Warning for Palm Beach County. Read the latest here. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Tropical Storm Ian may have moved well to our northeast, […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Tropical Storm Warning Canceled For Palm Beach County
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Tropical Storm Warning for Palm Beach County, including Boca Raton, Delray Beach, and Boynton Beach, was discontinued at 8 a.m. Ian is now a Tropical Storm. Here is the 8 a.m. Bulletin: BULLETIN Tropical Storm Ian Intermediate Advisory […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Palm Beach County Schools Reopen Friday
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — All Palm Beach County public schools will reopen Friday. The District made the announcement just before 1 p.m. Private schools are also expected to open. All public and private schools closed Tuesday and Wednesday for Hurricane Ian. While weather […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
HURRICANE IAN STARTS TO WEAKEN, BUT IT’S NOT OVER YET IN PALM BEACH COUNTY
AT 8 P.M. Wednesday, Power Outages Continue To Mount… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Power outages continue to mount as Hurricane Ian moves across the state. While not in the direct impact zone, a tropical storm warning remains in effect for Palm Beach County, […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
TORNADO KINGS POINT: Images From Restricted Area
Part Of Delray Beach Senior Living Community Destroyed By Hurricane Ian. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — BocaNewsNow.com has obtained images of the destruction in the Flanders building at Kings Point after an apparent tornado ripped through Tuesday night. At least 30 people were rushed […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
wflx.com
Hurricane Ian's rain bands bring flooding to parts of St. Lucie County
Hurricane Ian's bands brought some flooding to parts of St. Lucie County. One part of St. Lucie County that tends to deal with flooding often is the area of Indian River Estates, between Port St. Lucie and Fort Pierce. One resident told WPTV she has to deal with some grown-over...
wflx.com
Kings Point residents relocated to West Palm Beach after tornado
A senior citizen facility in West Palm Beach has taken in nearly a dozen displaced residents after a tornado hit the Kings Point community near Delray Beach on Tuesday night. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said two people were taken to a hospital and more than two dozen residents were displaced from the tornado.
HURRICANE IAN: PALM BEACH COUNTY CONDITIONS TO DETERIORATE
8 A.M. UPDATE: STORM STRENGTHENING, NEARLY CATEGORY FIVE. PRIVATE SCHOOL ALREADY CLOSED TOMORROW… ALL BEACHES ARE CLOSED IN BOCA RATON, PALM BEACH COUNTY. BY: STORM TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) (8 a.m.) — Hurricane Ian is nearly a Category Five Hurricane and may intensify as it nears […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Hurricane Ian update: Palm Beach County schools closed Thursday, as storm reaches Florida
Palm Beach County public schools will remain closed Thursday, as the region anticipates intense wind and rain from Hurricane Ian. Superintendent Mike Burke previously joined dozens of superintendents in closing school districts throughout the state Wednesday. Thousands of Palm Beach County residents have since lost power, and a tornado caused extensive damage at Kings Point,...
cw34.com
King's Point residents relocating to West Palm Beach following damage from Hurricane Ian
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Many residents at King's Point in Delray Beach were left homeless following a confirmed tornado moved through the community. On Wednesday, the retirement community relocated to Fountainview in West Palm Beach with the help of Palm Beach County Fire Rescue. "All they need...
FPL: Power Outages In Palm Beach County
HURRICANE IAN LEADING TO POWER OUTAGES ACROSS PALM BEACH COUNTY. NO ESTIMATE FOR RESTORATION AS OF 5:30 a.m. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) (5:30 a.m.)– There are power outages across Palm Beach County, but as of 5:30 a.m., the numbers aren’t nearly as bad as […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
REMINDER: ALL SCHOOLS CLOSED IN PALM BEACH COUNTY
HURRICANE IAN: GOVERNMENT OFFICES CLOSED. NO TRASH COLLECTION. EMERGENCY OPERATIONS CENTER ACTIVE… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — All Palm Beach County public and private schools are closed today as Hurricane Ian approaches land. Schools made the announcement on Tuesday. Whether or not schools remain […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
brevardtimes.com
Tornado Warning Issued For Broward County, Hendry County, and Palm Beach County
BROWARD COUNTY, Florida – The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for Broward County, FL, Hendry County, FL, and Palm Beach County, FL that will remain in effect until 1:45 AM EDT. Tornadoes are forming throughout South Florida this morning due to Hurricane Ian. Tornado Warning. FLC011-051-099-280545- /O.NEW.KMFL.TO.W.0058.220928T0518Z-220928T0545Z/
POWER OUTAGES CONTINUE: Thousands Without Power In Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — FPL is dealing with widespread power outages as Hurricane Ian approaches near mid-day Tuesday. At least 6,540 customers are without power in Palm Beach County as of 10 a.m. 10,010 customers are without power in Broward County. And in […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
17-Year-Old Enters Water In Highland Beach During Ian, Needs Rescue
Teen Enters Water Behind Ocean Cove Of Highland… Isn’t Seen…Until He Is… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com HIGHLAND BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — An apparently intelligence-impaired 17-year-old male required a rescue response Wednesday afternoon when he decided to go swimming behind 4012 South Ocean Boulevard in Highland Beach. Fire Rescue […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
wflx.com
Floodwater puts undue stress on Port St. Lucie drainage system
Heavy rainfall in Port St. Lucie has stressed out the city's drainage system, causing some flooding at major intersections. One such intersection was Crosstown Parkway and Cameo Boulevard. Floodwater spilled out onto the roadway as outer bands from Hurricane Ian were too much for underground drainage pipes to handle. But...
cbs12.com
Tracking Ian: Power outages county-by-county
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Over 14,000 people in Palm Beach County are without power due to Hurricane Ian. Florida Power and Light announced outages for 14,210 customers in the area. Additionally, FPL is reporting outages for 190 residents in Indian River County, 390 in Martin County, 220...
Hurricane Ian: What Palm Beach County residents need to know Wednesday
The Palm Beach Post has made this article free of charge for all readers in the interest of public safety. Consider supporting the Post with a digital subscription. As Hurricane Ian barrels toward the southwest coast of Florida as a major hurricane, Palm Beach County will still feel its effects.
KINGS POINT HIT BY POSSIBLE TORNADO, SIGNIFICANT DAMAGE
“FLANDERS K” HIT HARD BY STORM. OTHER BUILDINGS DAMAGED. 30 PEOPLE EVACUATED… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A possible tornado struck a building in the Flanders section of Kings Point overnight, causing what is being called ‘significant damage.’ The likely tornado ripped through part […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Hurricane Ian: These restaurants are closed Wednesday for the storm in Palm Beach County
As reports of Hurricane Ian’s force intensified, a wave of local restaurants announced temporary closures, at least for Wednesday. Here’s a batch of them. We’ll update this list as news develops. More Hurricane Ian updates:What is open, closed Wednesday in Palm Beach County. Hurricane Ian:What Palm Beach...
