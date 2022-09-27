ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, OH

Traffic change on West Fair Avenue is intended to fix concerns

By Aaron Burd, Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
 2 days ago
LANCASTER − A new traffic pattern has been implemented at the intersection of West Fair Avenue and Roxton Way/Ety Road. This change is expected to make traffic safer and prevent accidents.

The change made to the traffic pattern was the addition of a designated left turn lane from West Fair Avenue into Roxton Way and then one opposing it turning left onto Ety Road. Assistant City Engineer Curt Shonk said the biggest change will be for people having to merge on their way into town.

"Probably the biggest change is if you're coming into town from Fair Avenue eastbound, you have to merge into one lane," said Shonk.

According to Shonk, this change was made because of the traffic concerns posed by the existing intersection.

"People would be trying to turn left into Roxton Ravine and it would hold up folks that just wanted to go straight through westbound," said Shonk. "So they'd be sitting there with a turn signal on and most folks would turn a right onto Ety Road and then when they did get a chance to turn left they were crossing two lanes of opposing traffic."

Chief of the Lancaster Police Department Nick Snyder said that this change was brought on because of input from the community.

"They were having some significant complaints and concerns with oncoming traffic on West Fair Avenue," said Snyder.

While this change should help in the mean time, this change is not intended to be a final solution. Snyder said that this will be a temporary fix.

"I don't think a permanent solution has even been decided upon yet," said Snyder. "This was a temporary solution that was decided upon until they could find and fix a more permanent solution."

According to Snyder, there was at least one major crash at this intersection that caused it to be on the City of Lancaster's radar as a spot that could use a change.

This traffic change does not indicate a string of traffic realignments coming. There are not anymore significant changes being made this calendar year, said Shonk.

