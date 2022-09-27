Read full article on original website
WATCH: Mystery Creature Spotted Swimming in Florida Street During Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian has most of Florida discombobulated. So of course we’re going to see creatures as lost as many of the state’s residents. Someone shared a TikTok video from a friend in Florida. The video showed something swimming in the street. Hurricane Ian brought a huge storm surge to the southwest Florida coast. Fort Myers had a seven-foot surge flood the city, while the storm swamped Naples with six feet. Plus, the cat 4 storm dumped a ton of rain as it slowly made its way up the peninsula.
Surveillance footage captures missing Texas middle school teacher getting out of her Lexus SUV in New Orleans - amid fears 'confused' mother-of-three has 'wandered into the Mississippi River in a delirious state'
A missing Texas middle school teacher was caught on surveillance footage parking her Lexus SUV in New Orleans and walking away just one day after she disappeared. Those looking are concerned that Reynolds may have wandered into the water in a delirious state. A nonprofit search and rescue organization is...
Residents search for missing after Hurricane Ian rips through Florida's Gulf Coast
VENICE, Fla., Sept 29 (Reuters) - Rescue workers and residents of Florida's Gulf Coast searched for missing people and picked up the pieces from wrecked homes on Thursday after Hurricane Ian tore through the area with howling winds, torrential rains and raging surf and caused massive power outages.
Live Updates: Hurricane Ian
The Latest on Hurricane Ian: ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Police in historic St. Augustine, Florida, say water is rising in many areas of the city and are advising residents to stay inside until after Hurricane Ian passes. The storm’s center moved off the coast earlier Thursday, but the old city continued to see rain and wind. High tide was at 11:30 a.m., around the height of the storm. Police in the tourist city, noted for its Spanish-style architecture and stone fortress, made their warnings in a Facebook post that included images of flooded roads.
Police take fake school threats seriously as swatting trends across the country
They say Young was part of the mob who dragged a police officer into a crowd. Meta disables network of fake accounts spreading Russian propaganda in parts of Europe. Meta has disabled a network of fake accounts that spread false information and Russian propaganda about their invasion of Ukraine. Illinois...
Ahead of the Open | September 29, 2022
Corn: 1 to 3 cents higher. Soybeans: 5 to 9 cents higher. Wheat: HRW and SRW 1-3 cents higher, spring wheat 3-5 cents lower. GENERAL COMMENTS: Wheat futures extended early-week gains overnight and reached highs for the week as concerns over supply disruptions overshadowed U.S. dollar strength. Corn and soybeans also firmed overnight. Malaysian palm oil rose 3.6% after tumbling to a 20-month low the previous session. Front-month crude oil rose slightly. U.S. stock index futures signal a weaker open and the U.S. dollar index is up more than 500 points and near 20-year highs set earlier this week.
Prices mixed at close | Tuesday, September 27, 2022
Corn and wheat ended the day up. Corn is up 2¢ to $6.68. CBOT wheat is up 13¢ to $8.71. KC wheat is up 14¢ to $9.43. Minneapolis wheat is up 12¢ to $9.43. Soybeans peaked early in the day at $14.34 then declined steadily and closed the day down 3¢ at $14.08.
