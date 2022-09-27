The Latest on Hurricane Ian: ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Police in historic St. Augustine, Florida, say water is rising in many areas of the city and are advising residents to stay inside until after Hurricane Ian passes. The storm’s center moved off the coast earlier Thursday, but the old city continued to see rain and wind. High tide was at 11:30 a.m., around the height of the storm. Police in the tourist city, noted for its Spanish-style architecture and stone fortress, made their warnings in a Facebook post that included images of flooded roads.

SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL ・ 20 MINUTES AGO