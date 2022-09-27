Read full article on original website
Related
England 3-3 Germany: Nations League – as it happened
Minute-by-minute report: England rallied from 2-0 down to lead 3-2 in a dramatic second half before Kai Havertz pounced late on. Scott Murray was watching.
Yardbarker
Jamie Carragher says it’s “too late” for Manchester United star to save his career
Jamie Carragher has claimed that it’s too late for Harry Maguire to salvage his Manchester United career. Maguire is going through what is undoubtedly the most difficult spell of his Manchester United career. On the pitch, Maguire is struggling and has found himself sitting on the substitute’s bench for the majority of the season.
SkySports
Trent Alexander-Arnold's England omission by Gareth Southgate risks wasting a world-class talent
England have some good players but not many who could be deemed world-class in their role. Trent Alexander-Arnold falls into that category having been an integral part of a Liverpool team that has won every trophy that could be won in the past four years. Alas, he has found winning...
Man Utd news LIVE: Harry Maguire injury latest, Cristiano Ronaldo ‘didn’t reject Al-Hilal transfer’ – latest
HARRY MAGUIRE could miss two weeks in another blow to the struggling defender. The Manchester United captain, 29, picked up a thigh injury during England's 3-3 draw with Germany. He played on despite the issue to see out the full 90 minutes at Wembley on Monday but was later spotted...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Manchester United Defender Tyrell Malacia Impresses On International Duty For Netherlands
With the international break coming to a close and the return of club football on the horizon, one man who has enjoyed a fruitful start to life in England is Manchester United left-back Tyrell Malacia. After joining the club this summer from boyhood club Feyenoord, Malacia has dethroned first-choice left-back...
Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister Katia Aveiro slams ‘sick and ungrateful’ Portugal fans following criticism of Man Utd icon
CRISTIANO RONALDO'S sister Katia Aveiro has leapt to his defence after he was slammed by Portugal fans following the 1-0 loss to Spain. The defeat meant Portugal lost their place at the top of Nations League Group A2 with Spain instead qualifying for the final four. Supporters were quick to...
Gareth Southgate adamant Harry Maguire is crucial to England's World Cup hopes
England manager Gareth Southgate has launched an impassioned defence of Harry Maguire, insisting that the Three Lions need him in order to win the World Cup.
Kieran Trippier Has Better "All-Round Game" Than Trent Alexander-Arnold, Says England Boss
The Liverpool star looks set to miss out on a place in England's World Cup squad after Gareth Southgate admitted he prefers Trippier.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Portugal's Cristiano conundrum: Calls are growing for talisman Ronaldo to be DROPPED ahead of the World Cup after lacklustre display against Spain with coach Fernando Santos accused of favouritism and his Man United game time dwindling
It's been a bruising week for Cristiano Ronaldo and not just because of the nasty black eye he suffered following his collision with Czech Republic goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik. Just a few weeks out from the World Cup, Portugal's biggest star is coming in for more and more criticism over his below-par performances, with many openly asking the question as to whether the team is better off without him.
Luke Shaw Defends Manchester United & England Teammate Harry Maguire
Luke Shaw has defended his Manchester United and England teammate Harry Maguire after the star's poor performance versus Germany.
Yardbarker
Watch: Chelsea star backs Harry Maguire to bounce back from Germany mistake
Harry Maguire’s inclusion in the final England squad before the World Cup was met by criticism from some parts of the England support, with the United skipper starting just two league games this season. Erik ten Hag dropped Maguire ahead of last month’s win over Liverpool and the 29-year-old...
Luke Shaw admits he understands being dropped by Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag
Luke Shaw admits he understands why he was dropped from the Manchester United starting XI despite a strong performance for England against Germany.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Transfer rumours: Real Madrid reignite Haaland interest; Pulisic makes decision on Chelsea future
Thursday's transfer rumours, with updates on Erling Haaland, Christian Pulisic, Cody Gakpo, Jan Oblak, Bernardo Silva & more.
Yardbarker
Liverpool v Brighton: Players That Could Be Available To Jurgen Klopp
As the international break draws to a conclusion, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will hope that all his players involved will return on time and without any injury issues. The Reds face Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield on Saturday in desperate need of a victory to try and improve on a disappointing start to the season.
Paul Pogba admits Man Utd spell 'did not go as I wanted' & compares club to Juventus
Paul Pogba reflects on his time at Man Utd and compares his former club with current team Juventus.
Bruno Fernandes insists there is 'no need for a soap opera' around Cristiano Ronaldo after his Portugal and Man United team-mate's poor display in defeat to Spain - and insists 'goals will appear' for the under-fire forward
Bruno Fernandes has defended his Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo after the 37-year-old came under fire for his performance in Portugal's 1-0 defeat to Spain on Tuesday. Despite an impressive win over the Czech Republic on Saturday to go top of Nations League Group A2, the loss to Spain means...
Yardbarker
Watch: Mason Mount bags superb goal to draw England level with Germany
Mason Mount drew England level with Germany at Wembley through substitute Mason Mount. England were up against it on home turf in their final fixture before jetting off to Qatar for the World Cup later in the year. Goals from Ilkay Gundogan and Jamal Musiala threatened to bury England and...
Highlights: England 3-3 Germany - Watch All The Goals From Nations League Thriller
England said goodbye to League A in the UEFA Nations League in style on Monday night by playing out a six-goal thriller with Germany.
Marc Skinner press conference: Conti Cup team news, pursuit of trophies, Maya Le Tissier's England chances
Everything Marc Skinner said ahead of Man Utd's Continental Cup clash with Aston Villa.
Ibrahima Konate returns to Liverpool training after two-month absence
Ibrahima Konate has returned to training, providing Liverpool with a welcome injury boost ahead of the Premier League's return.
90min
858
Followers
10K+
Post
56K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0