Read full article on original website
Related
Transfer rumours: Messi keen to leave PSG; Ronaldo's Saudi Arabia proposal
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Jude Bellingham, Christian Pulisic and more.
Bayern Munich sporting director responds to claims Sadio Mane is unhappy
Bayern Munich address claims that new signing Sadio Mane is unhappy at the club after a difficult start to life in Germany.
Manchester United summer target Benjamin Sesko scores a wonder goal for Slovenia to show the Red Devils what they're missing... after the rising star agreed to join RB Leipzig rather than moving to Old Trafford
Manchester United summer transfer target Benjamin Sesko showed exactly what the Red Devils are missing out on when he scored a wonder goal for Slovenia against Sweden on Tuesday night. United showed significant interest in the 19-year-old during the recent transfer window, but he has opted to join RB Leipzig...
Antonio Conte press conference: North London derby; Son on free-kicks; Richarlison support
Antonio Conte has addressed the media ahead of Tottenham's trip to Arsenal in the north London derby on Saturday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dejan Kulusevski doubtful for north London derby with hamstring injury
Dejan Kulusevski is a doubt to face Arsenal in the north London derby after the Tottenham forward picked up a hamstring injury on international duty with Sweden.
Fernando Llorente claims Real Madrid made multiple attempts to sign him
Fernando Llorente has claimed Real Madrid made multiple unsuccessful attempts to sign him earlier in his career, but would happily join Los Blancos even now as
Premier League forwards - 2022/23 power rankings
Ranking the ten best forward players in the 2022/23 Premier League season so far.
Marc Skinner press conference: Conti Cup team news, pursuit of trophies, Maya Le Tissier's England chances
Everything Marc Skinner said ahead of Man Utd's Continental Cup clash with Aston Villa.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Karim Benzema insists he wants 'MORE' goals as he picks up three awards at Marca 2022 after netting 44 times last season... with the Real Madrid forward set to return from injury this week
Karim Benzema admitted he's desperate for 'more goals' after picking up three awards at Marca 2022. The forward, who scored 44 goals in all competitions last season, picked up the LaLiga Santander Pichichi Trophy, the Di Stefano Trophy and the Hyundai Supporters' MVP Trophy at the Goya Theatre. Speaking after...
Liverpool predicted lineup vs Brighton - Premier League
Liverpool's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Brighton.
Tottenham predicted lineup vs Arsenal - Premier League
Tottenham's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Arsenal
90min
858
Followers
10K+
Post
56K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0