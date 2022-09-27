ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Manchester United summer target Benjamin Sesko scores a wonder goal for Slovenia to show the Red Devils what they're missing... after the rising star agreed to join RB Leipzig rather than moving to Old Trafford

Manchester United summer transfer target Benjamin Sesko showed exactly what the Red Devils are missing out on when he scored a wonder goal for Slovenia against Sweden on Tuesday night. United showed significant interest in the 19-year-old during the recent transfer window, but he has opted to join RB Leipzig...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Karim Benzema insists he wants 'MORE' goals as he picks up three awards at Marca 2022 after netting 44 times last season... with the Real Madrid forward set to return from injury this week

Karim Benzema admitted he's desperate for 'more goals' after picking up three awards at Marca 2022. The forward, who scored 44 goals in all competitions last season, picked up the LaLiga Santander Pichichi Trophy, the Di Stefano Trophy and the Hyundai Supporters' MVP Trophy at the Goya Theatre. Speaking after...
SOCCER
90min

90min

858
Followers
10K+
Post
56K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy