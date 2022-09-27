ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, OH

18 dogs seized by humane agents were from 5 places in 1 week

By Mark Caudill, Mansfield News Journal
 2 days ago
The frustration showed on the face of Linda Chambers as she talked about removing 18 dogs from various, horrible conditions last week.

"It's a human-created problem," said Chambers, the executive director for the Humane Society of Richland County.

Humane agents seized the 18 dogs from five different places, capped off by five on Friday.

"We were called by a landlord who had evicted his tenants," Chambers said. "They had been out of the house for several days."

While they were gone from the house on Vale Avenue, the five dogs they abandoned were not.

"They were absolutely emaciated," Chambers said, adding they had skin conditions and fleas.

"Their paws were bright red and irritated from standing in urine and feces for prolonged periods of time," she said. "It burns their paw pads."

Also last week, humane agents removed three dogs from a porch on Harmon Avenue.

"They were living outside," Chambers said. "The bottom of their cages were caked with poop."

Dogs in one case had been eating garbage

She said all three dogs showed malnutrition from eating garage. Like the dogs on Vale Avenue, they also had fleas and skin conditions.

Humane agents didn't know if the dogs had owners or not. They left a tag but got no response.

Another dog pulled from a residence on Dawson Avenue had a severe ear infection, Chambers said.

"The owner had moved out and left the dog behind in deplorable conditions," she said.

Seven Chihuahuas were seized from a condemned home on King Street. Agents removed two more dogs from the Comfort Inn, when their owner was arrested and taken to jail.

That's 18 dogs, in one work week.

"Space-wise, we're putting cages in other rooms because we've run out of room," Chambers said. "It puts a strain on our budget. We don't get a break on those costs."

The humane society is a nonprofit agency that runs 100% on donations. It is not affiliated with any other organizations or any local, state for federal governments.

"Cases like these will require a lot of veterinary and staff care to ensure we get these poor animals back to both physical and mental health," Chambers said. "We have a small but dedicated staff working tirelessly to help these dogs get the care they so desperately need. We may need to adjust our shelter hours for several days, so please check our Facebook page for updates."

Seized dogs are not yet up for adoption

The dogs are still being assessed and will not be up for adoption because the cases are active. When they are available, they will be posted on the website adoptourstrays.com and on Facebook. An application and appointment are necessary for adoption.

Chambers estimated that half of the dogs will need "serious treatment." None of them are fixed, and one is pregnant.

In the meantime, Chambers is asking people to consider adopting some of the dogs that already are at the shelter.

"We have dogs that have been here for several months," she said.

The humane society is asking the public for donations that can be made through the website, on the Facebook page or at the back door of the shelter, 3025 Park Avenue West, Mansfield. Many of the dogs could use 4% cottage cheese to put on weight.

The humane society also has an Amazon wish list. Go to Amazon.com and search for "Humane Society of Richland County wish list".

Mansfield News Journal

Mansfield News Journal

